NHL Bubble Wrap: Series tied after Game 2 of Bruins – Lightning, Canucks – Golden Knights

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2020, 12:56 AM EDT
  • After a late goal sent Game 2 to overtime, the Lightning tied their series with the Bruins.
  • Meanwhile, there wasn’t nearly as much drama as the Canucks also tied their series with the Golden Knights.
  • The Maple Leafs landed cap space, a first-rounder, and other assets by sending Kasperi Kapanen back to the Penguins in a trade that looks awfully good for Toronto.

NHL Scores: Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins and Canucks – Golden Knights

Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay put forth a better effort in Game 2, but it was far from certain that they’d tie this series up. The Bruins scored the opening goal, and caught a break when a Lightning goal didn’t stand an offside review. The Lightning kept fighting back, including after Brad Marchand scored a second goal to send Game 2 to OT, and ultimately wrangled a big win and 1-1 series tie. Like Marchand, Blake Coleman produced two goals in Game 2. Ondrej Palat ended up being the hero with the game-winner.

Bruins – Lightning playoff schedule

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT]. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)

After a dud of a Game 1, the Canucks stormed out to start Game 1, taking a 2-0 lead against the Golden Knights. Vegas really flexed its muscles during the second period, but Jacob Markstrom only allowed one goal, one that was matched by Elias Pettersson. Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and Tyler Toffoli ranked among the top Canucks who ran away with Game 2, tying what could be an exciting series against the Golden Knights.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Three Stars from Tuesday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson didn’t just go pointless in Game 1, he didn’t even register a shot on goal. Well, the Golden Knights couldn’t keep the Canucks’ superstar under wraps in Game 2. Petterssons scored one goal and two assists, including a 3-1 late-second-period goal that must have been a real gut-punch for the Golden Knights. Let’s consider this a dual award for Tyler Toffoli, who also enjoyed a one-goal, two-assist return to the Canucks lineup. (Actually, throw Bo Horvat and his two goals plus strong all-around performance in here too, among other Canucks skaters who enjoyed strong Game 2 performances.)

2. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

That 3-1 Pettersson goal was such a dagger for the Golden Knights because Vegas absolutely dominated the second period. Markstrom faced 22 shots on goal during that middle frame alone, and only allowed one goal. Overall, Markstrom made 38 out of 40 saves, only allowing a fairly meaningless late power-play goal by Max Pacioretty. If Vancouver wins this series, it will be because Markstrom excels at least a few times. He didn’t steal Game 2, but Markstrom did steal the second period.

3. Blake Coleman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Coleman took part in the highlight of the night, completing an unexpectedly great set of moves from Zach Bogosian to score a highlight-reel goal. Coleman also gave the Lightning their first lead of Game 2 on his second tally. That goal wouldn’t stand, as Brad Marchand (also with two goals) sent it to OT, but Tampa Bay managed to win. While a first-rounder is a steep rental price, the Lightning acquired Coleman for games like these — although they probably won’t expect two goals that often.

Highlights of Game 2 of Bruins – Lightning, Canucks – Golden Knights

The Bogosian – Coleman goal received its own post, while there are plenty of other worthy highlights in the Lightning’s OT win:

Toffoli can thank good timing (but mostly Pettersson) for scoring a goal on his first shift back:

Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (NYI lead 1-0)
Game 3: Lightning vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-0)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pettersson, Canucks explode in Game 2, tie series with Golden Knights

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2020, 12:21 AM EDT
After a tough first outing, Elias Pettersson and the Canucks bounced back in a big way against the Golden Knights in Game 2, winning 5-2 to tie the series 1-1.

Pettersson, Canucks win Game 2, tie series with Golden Knights 1-1

If there was any doubt about whether or not Pettersson would bounce back from a shotless Game 1, Pettersson silenced it about 90 seconds into Game 2. Pettersson sent a brilliant pass to a returning Tyler Toffoli to score a 1-0 goal. Toffoli and Pettersson then assisted Bo Horvat for a power-play goal to put Vancouver up 2-0 through the first period.

After that impressive opening period by the Canucks, the Golden Knights dominated much of the second period in Game 2. Except on the scoreboard.

When Alex Tuch completed another “alley oop” play to reduce Vancouver’s lead to 2-1, it looked like Vegas might grind back into this one. Despite dominating in quantity (including a 22-7 shots on goal edge) and quality (6-1 in even-strength high-danger chances, via Natural Stat Trick), the Golden Knights could only beat Jacob Markstrom once.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Golden Knights, Pettersson then struck again late in the second to make it 3-1. Then Horvat removed remaining doubt with a 4-1 tally just 18 seconds into the third period. (After that, the Golden Knights managed a late power-play goal, while an empty-netter restored the Canucks’ three-goal lead.)

Overall, top Canucks players came to play in Game 2 after the Golden Knights nullified them in Game 1. Markstrom came up huge, especially during the second period, and Pettersson showed why he’s the sort of star who can tilt a series with his brilliant play. Just like that, this series is tied 1-1. Maybe next time we’ll see a contest that actually goes down to the wire?

Also: is there now some fuel for the Marc-Andre Fleury/Robin Lehner fire? If not, there could be if the Canucks can make life miserable for Lehner often.

P.P.S.: After a lot of shenanigans between Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel to start the Second Round series, the two were pretty quiet in Game 2.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2.
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Lightning beat Bruins in Game 2 OT to tie series 1-1

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
Despite multiple setbacks in Game 2, the Lightning beat the Bruins 4-3 in OT to tie the Second Round series at 1-1. Ondrej Palat ended up scoring the overtime game-winner.

Lightning beat Bruins in OT after back-and-forth Game 2; Series tied 1-1

Both the Bruins and Lightning provided some compelling twists and turns on Tuesday.

If you want a quick example, consider Zach Bogosian‘s first period. To start, Bogosian’s stick broke on a would-be point shot, opening the door for a funky Bruins’ 1-0 goal. After the Lightning saw a goal disallowed because of an offside violation, Bogosian made an out-of-nowhere brilliant set of moves to set up an equally brilliant Blake Coleman goal.

[Check out both of those goals from the first period]

From there, both the Bruins and Lightning made pushes when other teams might have lost faith.

For sure, it must have been frustrating for the Lightning to see the Bruins score another power-play goal when Brad Marchand finished a chance off a nice David Pastrnak pass. Instead, the Bolts got back in it, as Nikita Kucherov made it 2-2 less than a minute later.

During the third period, it would be the Bruins’ turn to shake off a Lightning body blow. Blake Coleman scored his second goal to give the Lightning a rare lead, but Marchand answered with a late third-period goal (also getting his second) to send the contest to OT.

Overall, the Lightning put a lot of pressure on the Bruins in Game 2, even when it didn’t seem clear if their efforts would be rewarded. It wasn’t easy, but this win should be a big boost for Tampa Bay. Maybe this Second Round series will live up to expectations as a true clash of East powers?

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT].
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas completely overwhelmed Vancouver and cruised to a 5-0 win in Game 1. Five different players scored for the Golden Knights, 11 players tallied at least a point and Robin Lehner stopped all 26 shots to earn his first career postseason shutout. It was Vegas’s biggest win, and Vancouver’s biggest loss, this postseason.

Lehner has started each of the last three games, stopping 71 of 76 shots. He is 6-1 this postseason with a 2.10 GAA and .918 SV%. He is 9-1 since joining Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 34 shots. It was the first time he had been pulled since allowing six goals on 21 shots in a 9-2 loss at Tampa Bay in January. He rebounded from that game four days later by stopping 25 of 28 shots against the Sabres.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 1-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Lightning’s Bogosian, Coleman combine for one of the best goals of NHL Playoffs

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT
While we’ve seen Blake Coleman score some highlight-reel goals, Zach Bogosian is not one of the Lightning players you’d expect to factor into a beauty. Yet, Bogosian and Coleman absolutely did that for the 1-1 goal in Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins. (The Lightning ended up winning Game 2 by a score of 4-3 [OT].)

Again, the most surprising part was seeing Bogosian deke and dangle around Torey Krug and the Bruins to set this play up. That said, Coleman made a great diving play to actually score the goal. You can watch that tremendous tally in the video above this post’s headline.

Interestingly, Bogosian was on the wrong end of surprising moments, too. His stick breaking on a shot helped open the door for the Bruins’ 1-0 goal:

The Lightning have been putting together a better effort to try to tie this series, and that Bogosian – Coleman goal could end up being crucial.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT]. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

