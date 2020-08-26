MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 8:50 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT] (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders’ playoff run boosting ticket sales for new arena

Associated PressAug 26, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders’ playoff run is helping boost season ticket sales for their new arena, scheduled to open next year.

The Islanders beat Florida in the qualifying round, then advanced past Atlantic Division-rival Washington in the first round, and currently lead Philadelphia 1-0 in the conference semifinals. The team reports 80 percent of its season tickets for 2021-22, the inaugural season at UBS Arena at Belmont Park have already been sold.

“The unprecedented demand for season tickets adds a new level of excitement about the team,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement. “The support from our loyal Islanders fans across the metro NY region has been tremendous.”

For comparison, the Islanders say they sold about 3,500 full season tickets for the 2018-19 season. After reaching the conference semifinals a year ago in the first season under coach Barry Trotz, they sold nearly 7,000 full season tickets for this past season. Games were split between Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center both years. The team says it has sold nearly 10,000 for UBS Arena’s first season.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Series tied after Game 2 of Bruins – Lightning, Canucks – Golden Knights

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2020, 12:56 AM EDT
  • After a late goal sent Game 2 to overtime, the Lightning tied their series with the Bruins.
  • Meanwhile, there wasn’t nearly as much drama as the Canucks also tied their series with the Golden Knights.
  • The Maple Leafs landed cap space, a first-rounder, and other assets by sending Kasperi Kapanen back to the Penguins in a trade that looks awfully good for Toronto.

NHL Scores: Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins and Canucks – Golden Knights

Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay put forth a better effort in Game 2, but it was far from certain that they’d tie this series up. The Bruins scored the opening goal, and caught a break when a Lightning goal didn’t stand an offside review. The Lightning kept fighting back, including after Brad Marchand scored a second goal to send Game 2 to OT, and ultimately wrangled a big win and 1-1 series tie. Like Marchand, Blake Coleman produced two goals in Game 2. Ondrej Palat ended up being the hero with the game-winner.

Bruins – Lightning playoff schedule

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT]. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)

After a dud of a Game 1, the Canucks stormed out to start Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead against the Golden Knights. Vegas really flexed its muscles during the second period, but Jacob Markstrom only allowed one goal, one that was matched by Elias Pettersson. Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and Tyler Toffoli ranked among the top Canucks who ran away with Game 2, tying what could be an exciting series against the Golden Knights.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Three Stars from Tuesday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson didn’t just go pointless in Game 1, he didn’t even register a shot on goal. Well, the Golden Knights couldn’t keep the Canucks’ superstar under wraps in Game 2. Pettersson scored one goal and two assists, including a 3-1 late-second-period goal that must have been a real gut-punch for the Golden Knights. Let’s consider this a dual award for Tyler Toffoli, who also enjoyed a one-goal, two-assist return to the Canucks lineup. (Actually, throw Bo Horvat and his two goals plus strong all-around performance in here too, among other Canucks skaters who enjoyed strong Game 2 performances.)

2. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

That 3-1 Pettersson goal was such a dagger for the Golden Knights because Vegas absolutely dominated the second period. Markstrom faced 22 shots on goal during that middle frame alone, and only allowed one goal. Overall, Markstrom made 38 out of 40 saves, only allowing a fairly meaningless late power-play goal by Max Pacioretty. If Vancouver wins this series, it will be because Markstrom excels at least a few times. He didn’t steal Game 2, but Markstrom did steal the second period.

3. Blake Coleman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Coleman took part in the highlight of the night, completing an unexpectedly great set of moves from Zach Bogosian to score a highlight-reel goal. Coleman also gave the Lightning their first lead of Game 2 on his second tally. That goal wouldn’t stand, as Brad Marchand (also with two goals) sent it to OT, but Tampa Bay managed to win. While a first-rounder is a steep rental price, the Lightning acquired Coleman for games like these — although they probably won’t expect two goals that often.

Highlights of Game 2 of Bruins – Lightning, Canucks – Golden Knights

The Bogosian – Coleman goal received its own post, while there are plenty of other worthy highlights in the Lightning’s OT win:

You can see evidence of strong nights for Pettersson, Markstrom, and others:

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (NYI lead 1-0)
Game 3: Lightning vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-0)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews

Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pettersson, Canucks explode in Game 2, tie series with Golden Knights

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2020, 12:21 AM EDT
After a tough first outing, Elias Pettersson and the Canucks bounced back in a big way against the Golden Knights in Game 2, winning 5-2 to tie the series 1-1.

Pettersson, Canucks win Game 2, tie series with Golden Knights 1-1

If there was any doubt about whether or not Pettersson would bounce back from a shotless Game 1, Pettersson silenced it about 90 seconds into Game 2. Pettersson sent a brilliant pass to a returning Tyler Toffoli to score a 1-0 goal. Toffoli and Pettersson then assisted Bo Horvat for a power-play goal to put Vancouver up 2-0 through the first period.

After that impressive opening period by the Canucks, the Golden Knights dominated much of the second period in Game 2. Except on the scoreboard.

When Alex Tuch completed another “alley oop” play to reduce Vancouver’s lead to 2-1, it looked like Vegas might grind back into this one. Despite dominating in quantity (including a 22-7 shots on goal edge) and quality (6-1 in even-strength high-danger chances, via Natural Stat Trick), the Golden Knights could only beat Jacob Markstrom once.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Golden Knights, Pettersson then struck again late in the second to make it 3-1. Then Horvat removed remaining doubt with a 4-1 tally just 18 seconds into the third period. (After that, the Golden Knights managed a late power-play goal, while an empty-netter restored the Canucks’ three-goal lead.)

Overall, top Canucks players came to play in Game 2 after the Golden Knights nullified them in Game 1. Markstrom came up huge, especially during the second period, and Pettersson showed why he’s the sort of star who can tilt a series with his brilliant play. Just like that, this series is tied 1-1. Maybe next time we’ll see a contest that actually goes down to the wire?

Also: is there now some fuel for the Marc-Andre Fleury/Robin Lehner fire? If not, there could be if the Canucks can make life miserable for Lehner often.

P.P.S.: After a lot of shenanigans between Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel to start the Second Round series, the two were pretty quiet in Game 2.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2.
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Lightning beat Bruins in Game 2 OT to tie series 1-1

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
Despite multiple setbacks in Game 2, the Lightning beat the Bruins 4-3 in OT to tie the Second Round series at 1-1. Ondrej Palat ended up scoring the overtime game-winner.

Lightning beat Bruins in OT after back-and-forth Game 2; Series tied 1-1

Both the Bruins and Lightning provided some compelling twists and turns on Tuesday.

If you want a quick example, consider Zach Bogosian‘s first period. To start, Bogosian’s stick broke on a would-be point shot, opening the door for a funky Bruins’ 1-0 goal. After the Lightning saw a goal disallowed because of an offside violation, Bogosian made an out-of-nowhere brilliant set of moves to set up an equally brilliant Blake Coleman goal.

[Check out both of those goals from the first period]

From there, both the Bruins and Lightning made pushes when other teams might have lost faith.

For sure, it must have been frustrating for the Lightning to see the Bruins score another power-play goal when Brad Marchand finished a chance off a nice David Pastrnak pass. Instead, the Bolts got back in it, as Nikita Kucherov made it 2-2 less than a minute later.

During the third period, it would be the Bruins’ turn to shake off a Lightning body blow. Blake Coleman scored his second goal to give the Lightning a rare lead, but Marchand answered with a late third-period goal (also getting his second) to send the contest to OT.

Overall, the Lightning put a lot of pressure on the Bruins in Game 2, even when it didn’t seem clear if their efforts would be rewarded. It wasn’t easy, but this win should be a big boost for Tampa Bay. Maybe this Second Round series will live up to expectations as a true clash of East powers?

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT].
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.