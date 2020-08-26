After a late goal sent Game 2 to overtime, the Lightning tied their series with the Bruins.

Meanwhile, there wasn’t nearly as much drama as the Canucks also tied their series with the Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs landed cap space, a first-rounder, and other assets by sending Kasperi Kapanen back to the Penguins in a trade that looks awfully good for Toronto.

NHL Scores: Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins and Canucks – Golden Knights

Tampa Bay put forth a better effort in Game 2, but it was far from certain that they’d tie this series up. The Bruins scored the opening goal, and caught a break when a Lightning goal didn’t stand an offside review. The Lightning kept fighting back, including after Brad Marchand scored a second goal to send Game 2 to OT, and ultimately wrangled a big win and 1-1 series tie. Like Marchand, Blake Coleman produced two goals in Game 2. Ondrej Palat ended up being the hero with the game-winner.

Bruins – Lightning playoff schedule

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)

Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT]. (recap)

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network

Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

After a dud of a Game 1, the Canucks stormed out to start Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead against the Golden Knights. Vegas really flexed its muscles during the second period, but Jacob Markstrom only allowed one goal, one that was matched by Elias Pettersson. Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and Tyler Toffoli ranked among the top Canucks who ran away with Game 2, tying what could be an exciting series against the Golden Knights.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD

*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD

*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Three Stars from Tuesday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson didn’t just go pointless in Game 1, he didn’t even register a shot on goal. Well, the Golden Knights couldn’t keep the Canucks’ superstar under wraps in Game 2. Pettersson scored one goal and two assists, including a 3-1 late-second-period goal that must have been a real gut-punch for the Golden Knights. Let’s consider this a dual award for Tyler Toffoli, who also enjoyed a one-goal, two-assist return to the Canucks lineup. (Actually, throw Bo Horvat and his two goals plus strong all-around performance in here too, among other Canucks skaters who enjoyed strong Game 2 performances.)

2. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

That 3-1 Pettersson goal was such a dagger for the Golden Knights because Vegas absolutely dominated the second period. Markstrom faced 22 shots on goal during that middle frame alone, and only allowed one goal. Overall, Markstrom made 38 out of 40 saves, only allowing a fairly meaningless late power-play goal by Max Pacioretty. If Vancouver wins this series, it will be because Markstrom excels at least a few times. He didn’t steal Game 2, but Markstrom did steal the second period.

3. Blake Coleman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Coleman took part in the highlight of the night, completing an unexpectedly great set of moves from Zach Bogosian to score a highlight-reel goal. Coleman also gave the Lightning their first lead of Game 2 on his second tally. That goal wouldn’t stand, as Brad Marchand (also with two goals) sent it to OT, but Tampa Bay managed to win. While a first-rounder is a steep rental price, the Lightning acquired Coleman for games like these — although they probably won’t expect two goals that often.

Highlights of Game 2 of Bruins – Lightning, Canucks – Golden Knights

The Bogosian – Coleman goal received its own post, while there are plenty of other worthy highlights in the Lightning’s OT win:

You can see evidence of strong nights for Pettersson, Markstrom, and others:

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (NYI lead 1-0)

Game 3: Lightning vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-0)

