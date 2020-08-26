MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL holds ‘moment of reflection’ before Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
While various games in the NBA, MLB, WNBA, and MLS have been postponed, canceled, or forfeited, Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning went on as scheduled on Wednesday. The NHL held a “moment of reflection” before the performing of the national anthems.

“End Racism” and “We Skate for Black Lives” were displayed on screens during the statement in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. You can watch that “moment of reflection” in the video above. Here’s the text of the NHL statement, which PA announcer Mike Ross read:

“Racism has been embedded in our society for far too long. Today and every day, the NHL and the hockey community are committed in the mission to combat racial injustice and achieve a fair society for all. The NHL would like to take this moment to wish Jacob Blake and his family well and call out to our fans and communities to stand up for social justice and the effort to end racism.”

Reactions to NHL’s decision to play games, “Moment of Reflection”

Islanders forward Anders Lee indicated that he found out about NBA players deciding not to play right before he answered questions from the media following the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win.

While the Islanders and Flyers were in a tough spot, plenty of players, media, and fans criticized the NHL and its players for not postponing Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning (and, as far as it looks, Game 3 of Avalanche – Stars). Matt Dumba, a prominent member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, told Sportsnet 650 that it was “disheartening.”

“NHL is always last to the party on these topics,” Dumba said, via ESPN. “It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and I’m sure for other guys across the league. But if no one stands up and does anything, then it’s the same thing. That silence. You’re just outside, looking in on actually being leaders and evoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

Before Bruins – Lightning Game 3, Sportsnet’s Kelly Hrudey ranked among those criticizing the decision to play on. While it’s fair to note that not every single other game was canceled, many prominent ones were.

Players have a role in this, too

As the league absorbs criticism for the decision, it’s important to consider the players involved. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that NHL exec Bill Daly mentioned “our players are free to express themselves in any manner they feel is appropriate.” Evander Kane, for example, called for more solidarity, something worth considering after seeing Dumba make a heartfelt speech by himself earlier in the NHL Return to Play.

NBC Sports’ Anson Carter called for more action, too:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen assisted each other and put Dallas in a 2- 0 second-period hole, the Stars scored five unanswered goals, including four in a span of 9:20 in the second period, to win 5-2 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Dallas has won five straight games since going down 2-1 in the First Round against Calgary. This is the Stars’ longest postseason winning streak since 1999, when they won six straight en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Pavel Francouz has allowed six goals on 46 shots since coming in for the injured Philipp Grubauer in Game 1 of this series. When Francouz filled in for an injured Grubauer in the final month of the regular season, he went 8-2-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 SV%. Though Francouz posted a 27-save shutout in the Round Robin against Dallas, he has not posted a win in three games since then.

In addition to Grubauer, the Avs were without Erik Johnson and Matt Calvert in Game 2. Coach Jared Bednar said on Tuesday that Johnson, who was injured in Game 1, is not expected to return in the Second Round. Calvert will also not play Wednesday.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After overcoming 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, Ondrej Palat’s first career playoff overtime goal 4:40 into the extra period pushed Tampa past Boston in Game 2 as the Lightning evened up the series at one game apiece. Blake Coleman scored twice, recording a multi-goal playoff game for the first time in his career.

The Lightning’s seven wins this postseason have been by one goal, including four overtime/shootout victories.

Tampa went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Tuesday night. In the absence of injured Ryan McDonagh, who will also miss Game 3, Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn were inserted into the lineup for the first time in these playoffs.

For the first time since Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask left the bubble, Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins lost. Halak gave up four goals on 40 shots. He has started on consecutive days just once since arriving in Boston in 2018. In November 2018, he stopped 77 of 79 shots in back-to-back starts against Toronto and Vegas.

Halak be back in net for Game 3, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Philippe Myers saves Flyers with Game 2 OT winner vs. Islanders

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Philippe Myers‘ goal 2:40 into overtime helped the Flyers take Game 2 over the Islanders, 4-3, and even their First Round series at one.

Philadelphia got off to a quick start by snapping Semyon Varlamov‘s franchise record shutout streak with Kevin Hayes‘ goal 1:57 into the first period. While Varlamov set the record, his workday would end later in the period after Hayes scored again and Sean Couturier deked around Nick Leddy to build up a 3-0 Philadelphia lead.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz would pull Varlamov for Thomas Greiss after three goals on 10 shots just 15:09 into the game.

New York’s comeback began in the second period with Anders Lee‘s power play goal. The possession dominance continued in the third period and paid off as Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored six minutes apart to force overtime. The Islanders actually received a power play when the Flyers’ challenged for offside after Pageau’s goal. The call was upheld, but the power play failed to capitalize and grab a late winner.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

On to overtime, the Flyers didn’t wait long to end the game. After Couturier missed a prime chance in front, he retrieved his shot off the glass and fed the puck back to Myers at the point. His one-timer would deflect off Lee’s stick on the way in and beat Greiss for the victory.

“I had the lane. I was just trying to get it on net,” Myers said afterward. “Really happy that it went in, so I’ll take it.”

The win for the Flyers means they’ve not lost consecutive games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

There will be little time to rest as these two teams will meet Thursday night in Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.