Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Islanders blanked the top-seeded Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 behind a strong defensive performance. Semyon Varlamov recorded 29 saves to pick up his second consecutive postseason shutout, while trade deadline acquisitions Andy Greene and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the first two goals of the game. Captain Anders Lee provided an insurance marker midway through the third period before Devon Toews put the game away with an empty net tally.
The Flyers were shut out for the second time this postseason in their Game 1 loss. Philly’s top five goal scorers from the regular season have combined to tally one goal in the playoffs, which has been a major concern. Philadelphia had 11 goals in their three-game round robin but have only 11 goals through seven games over the first and second round.
The Islanders have won eight of their first 10 games in the bubble this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*if necessary
MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule