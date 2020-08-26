Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After overcoming 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, Ondrej Palat’s first career playoff overtime goal 4:40 into the extra period pushed Tampa past Boston in Game 2 as the Lightning evened up the series at one game apiece. Blake Coleman scored twice, recording a multi-goal playoff game for the first time in his career.
The Lightning’s seven wins this postseason have been by one goal, including four overtime/shootout victories.
Tampa went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Tuesday night. In the absence of injured Ryan McDonagh, who will also miss Game 3, Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn were inserted into the lineup for the first time in these playoffs.
For the first time since Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask left the bubble, Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins lost. Halak gave up four goals on 40 shots. He has started on consecutive days just once since arriving in Boston in 2018. In November 2018, he stopped 77 of 79 shots in back-to-back starts against Toronto and Vegas.
Halak be back in net for Game 3, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*if necessary
MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule