Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After overcoming 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, Ondrej Palat’s first career playoff overtime goal 4:40 into the extra period pushed Tampa past Boston in Game 2 as the Lightning evened up the series at one game apiece. Blake Coleman scored twice, recording a multi-goal playoff game for the first time in his career.

The Lightning’s seven wins this postseason have been by one goal, including four overtime/shootout victories.

Tampa went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Tuesday night. In the absence of injured Ryan McDonagh, who will also miss Game 3, Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn were inserted into the lineup for the first time in these playoffs.

For the first time since Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask left the bubble, Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins lost. Halak gave up four goals on 40 shots. He has started on consecutive days just once since arriving in Boston in 2018. In November 2018, he stopped 77 of 79 shots in back-to-back starts against Toronto and Vegas.

Halak be back in net for Game 3, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Philippe Myers saves Flyers with Game 2 OT winner vs. Islanders

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Philippe Myers‘ goal 2:40 into overtime helped the Flyers take Game 2 over the Islanders, 4-3, and even their First Round series at one.

Philadelphia got off to a quick start by snapping Semyon Varlamov‘s franchise record shutout streak with Kevin Hayes‘ goal 1:57 into the first period. While Varlamov set the record, his workday would end later in the period after Hayes scored again and Sean Couturier deked around Nick Leddy to build up a 3-0 Philadelphia lead.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz would pull Varlamov for Thomas Greiss after three goals on 10 shots just 15:09 into the game.

New York’s comeback began in the second period with Anders Lee‘s power play goal. The possession dominance continued in the third period and paid off as Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored six minutes apart to force overtime. The Islanders actually received a power play when the Flyers’ challenged for offside after Pageau’s goal. The call was upheld, but the power play failed to capitalize and grab a late winner.

On to overtime, the Flyers didn’t wait long to end the game. After Couturier missed a prime chance in front, he retrieved his shot off the glass and fed the puck back to Myers at the point. His one-timer would deflect off Lee’s stick on the way in and beat Greiss for the victory.

“I had the lane. I was just trying to get it on net,” Myers said afterward. “Really happy that it went in, so I’ll take it.”

The win for the Flyers means they’ve not lost consecutive games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

There will be little time to rest as these two teams will meet Thursday night in Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL strips Coyotes of two draft picks for violating combine testing rules

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
The Coyotes will forfeit their 2020 second-round draft pick and their 2021 first-round draft pick for violating the NHL’s Combine Testing Policy.

The league announced the sanctions after Commissioner Gary Bettman held a hearing with representatives from the Coyotes and NHL earlier this month.

According to the NHL, the Coyotes admitted to the violation, which forbids physical testing of draft-eligible players before the scouting combine. The investigation centered on the team fitness-testing Canadian Hockey League players.

Coyotes spared big money fine

“While the Combine Testing Policy Memoranda reference a fine of ‘no less than $250,000 for each violation’ of the Policy, I exercise my discretion to impose the aforementioned discipline—which I consider to be more appropriate given the specific circumstances of this case,” said Bettman in a statement.

“As for the Club personnel who participated in, or may have contributed to, the Club’s violation of the Policy, I have decided that no discipline shall be imposed on these individuals. While I conclude that certain Club personnel acted in a grossly negligent manner at best, which was conceded by the Club, I ultimately conclude that the record does not establish—to a standard with which I am comfortable—that those individuals engaged in intentional wrongdoing, as opposed to grossly negligent behavior.”

John Chayka was general manager of the Coyotes from 2016 until he resigned in July. Steve Sullivan is currently serving in an interim role.

“Under new leadership, we have added thorough internal controls and compliance measures to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future,” said the Coyotes in a statement. “We will have no further comment.”

The Coyotes will now be without a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. For 2021, they currently don’t have a first or third rounder. Should they re-sign Taylor Hall, that third-round pick becomes a second rounder, which will go to the Devils.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders blanked the top-seeded Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 behind a strong defensive performance. Semyon Varlamov recorded 29 saves to pick up his second consecutive postseason shutout, while trade deadline acquisitions Andy Greene and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the first two goals of the game. Captain Anders Lee provided an insurance marker midway through the third period before Devon Toews put the game away with an empty net tally.

The Flyers were shut out for the second time this postseason in their Game 1 loss. Philly’s top five goal scorers from the regular season have combined to tally one goal in the playoffs, which has been a major concern. Philadelphia had 11 goals in their three-game round robin but have only 11 goals through seven games over the first and second round.

The Islanders have won eight of their first 10 games in the bubble this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule