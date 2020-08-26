MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Back to backs in the bubble: NHL teams adjust to new normal

Associated PressAug 26, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Jon Cooper doesn’t even need to talk to his players to know who is skating and who is resting on a non-game day.

For his Tampa Bay Lightning and the other teams in the NHL playoffs, there are far more days with games. With the league trying to speed through this unusual postseason, every second-round series has at least one back-to-back scheduled – some have multiple sets – and players and coaches are forced to adapt to managing energy and strategy with the Stanley Cup waiting at the end.

”You’ve just got to trust that your guys are doing the right things for themselves,” Cooper said. ”Part of it is getting your body ready and getting on the ice, and tying up the skates again is not always the best thing for you. Maybe it’s an outdoor activity or maybe it’s clearing the mind but still getting the body going and get the lactic acid out of your legs. There’s so many different things.”

Back-to-backs are a normal part of the regular season and become more of a rarity in the playoffs, when series are typically spread out over two weeks for better quality hockey and a longer spotlight on the sport. Back-to-back games were part of the qualifying and first rounds to narrow the field, but Boston coach Bruce Cassidy was surprised to see them in the second round with only eight teams left.

That means his Bruins and Cooper’s Lightning play Game 3 on Wednesday night roughly 24 hours after starting Game 2. The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders face a similar, slightly longer turnaround between games Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.

Cassidy before the start of the series hinted at possibly needing to press new backup goaltender Dan Vladar into his NHL debut because of the schedule, but roster management stretches far beyond the net.

”It’ll be interesting to see how players react, and it’s going to be up to the coaches to decide who looks fresh, who looks like they have energy and can execute and perform on the ice,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”Each team is going to have some hard decisions as each game moves forward.”

Players don’t see it as a choice. Maybe it’s a luxury.

New York’s Leo Komarov said, ”It’s nice to play games, not sit at a hotel.” Even so, he and his teammates understand there’s a fine line between staying sharp and not wasting energy between games.

”You’ve just got to do whatever you need to do to feel your best,” Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy said. ”You kind of understand what you need to do and how to take care of your body over the years. I think you just automatically do it. It’s not really one thing or the other. I think it’s also just being a professional and taking care of your body.”

This kind of schedule could benefit older teams with more experienced players who have a routine of rest and rehab. Or maybe there’s more spring in young legs to be able to handle playing as many as four games in five and a half days.

”I think you just take the time to recover on the off days,” Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. ”It’s more of an individual schedule there, too – what you want to do to recover.”

Recovery is crucial because these games are more intense and demanding than back-to-backs in the regular season. Coaches know that, which is why many if not most teams don’t even practice between games this deep in the playoffs.

”We had a full season, we had a three-week camp, we’ve ironed out a lot of things during the first round. It’s not like you’re throwing in any trick plays or anything like that,” Cooper said. ” It’s about having the body ready to go and everybody’s different. …

”The one thing back-to-backs do is it puts more stress on players’ bodies, having less turnaround, less rest, but both teams go through it.”

All the teams are going through it now in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. It remains to be seen if the condensed schedule continues when the conference finals begin soon in Edmonton, though every indication is the back-to-backs are preferred to staying in quarantine longer.

”Just rest up, I guess,” Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. ”Rest up because we’re playing a lot of hockey.”

Mike Green retires after 15-year NHL career

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Mike Green told Tarik el-Bashir of The Athletic that he’s retiring after 15 seasons and 880 NHL games with the Capitals, Red Wings and Oilers.

“Being an athlete isn’t the only part of who I am,” the 34-year-old Green said. “I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I’ve been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I’m considering other things that I feel called to do.”

The 29th overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft by the Capitals, Green made his debut during the 2005-06 season. His offensive abilities from the blue line began to show with the 2007-08 season when he scored 18 times. He followed that up with 31 in 68 games the next season, which included 18 on the power play. That year he also scored in eight straight games to set the record for most consecutive games with a goal by a defenseman.

Green ends his NHL career with 150 goals, 501 points. He was a two-time First Team NHL All-Star and was voted a Norris Trophy runner-up in back-to-back seasons (2009 and 2010).

After 10 seasons in Washington, Green moved on to the Red Wings where he would spend the next four and a half seasons battling various injuries. He was dealt to the Oilers in February, but a knee injury put him out after two games and the pause prevented him from returning. Later, he was one of several NHL players who opted out before the NHL Return to Play began. That time off allowed him to examine his life and career.

“Through this whole thing, it’s sort of highlighted some things,” he told el-Bashir. “That hockey was abruptly removed from my life, it was tough for a while. But as the future was more and more uncertain, I became more aware of the things that are now the big things in my life — like my daughter crawling and laughing, teaching my son to fish. These are things you think you’re present for, and you think you’re around for when you’re playing. But your mind as a professional athlete, a lot of times, is thinking about the big stage and performing.”

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

The Wraparound: Varlamov on cusp of Islanders playoff shutout record

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Tuesday’s action.

Kasperi Kapanen heads back to Pittsburgh as the Penguins and Maple Leafs complete a six-player deal. 

• John Tortorella is $25,000 poorer today after cutting short a media availability last week.

The NHL pause served Semyon Varlamov well. Along with it giving the Islanders an opportunity in the playoffs, it allowed the goaltender to reset and focus on erasing the final two weeks of his regular season.

As the Islanders were in the middle of a slide that saw them drop 11 of their final 13 games, head coach Barry Trotz alternated between Varlamov and Thomas Greiss for their final seven games. Varlamov got four of those starts and allowed four goals in each, all defeats.

Time off helped the 32-year-old Varlamov. Once the NHL Return to Play began, he was given the No. 1 job in the Qualifying Round against Florida, helping the Islanders dispatch the Panthers in four games. The timely saves continued into the First Round against Washington, as the Capitals were eliminated in five games. In Game 1 against the Flyers in the Second Round, the Islanders opened the series with a second straight shutout.

Varlamov’s current shutout streak is at 136:20 and he can break the Islanders franchise playoff record if he keeps the Flyers off the scoreboard for at least the first 40 seconds of Game 2 Wednesday (3 p.m. ET,  NBCSN; livestream). The current Islanders record is held by Billy Smith, who set it during the 1980 Stanley Cup Playoffs over three games.

“He’s been huge right from Day One since he came to us,” said Islanders forward Brock Nelson. “Not that we expect it, but obviously he goes out there and performs every night and is a backbone for us, so it’s nice knowing that we have him behind us. If there’s a breakdown or an error, he can bail us out.

“We’ve had good goaltending now for a while, [but] lately he’s been on it making big saves, timely saves. That can win you games at this time of year.”

After the rough end to the regular season, Varlamov has been the backbone of an Islanders defensive unit that’s shut down opponents on a nightly basis. Only twice in his 10 starts this postseason has he allowed more than two goals, the only two defeats on their playoff record so far. He’s tops among all goaltenders with a .968 5-on-5 save percentage and a 7.47 goals saved above average, per Natural Stat Trick.

Each layer of the Islanders team is boosting the other. Varlamov is helping the blue line, which has limited opponents to 25.6 shots per game, and the defense is bolstering the offense, which is averaging 3.4 goals per game, an increase from 2.78 during the regular season.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

“Anytime you have your goaltending playing well, it gives your team confidence,” Trotz said on Tuesday. “I think we’ve played pretty well in front of him, and he’s made some really good stops at key times, especially yesterday.

“I didn’t care for our game really [Monday]. I thought the first period was real strong, and then after that I thought we were very average. We’ve got a lot of work to do and help him out. But he’s made big saves at key times. That’s the key in goaltending, I think. You look at some of the great goaltenders in the National Hockey League, it’s not necessarily the numbers or anything like that, it’s do you make the save at the key time that allows you to win.”

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 3: Bruins vs. Lightning (Series tied 1-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Despite multiple setbacks in Game 2, the Lightning beat the Bruins 4-3 in OT to tie the Second Round series at 1-1. Ondrej Palat ended up scoring the overtime game-winner. The teams have little time to recover as Game 3 comes 24 hours later. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has yet to announce if he’ll stick with Jaroslav Halak in goal or turn to Dan Vladar, who’s yet to make an NHL start in his career.

Game 3: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-0) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: After Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen assisted each other and put Dallas in a 2- 0 second-period hole, the Stars scored five unanswered goals, including four in a span of 9:20 in the second period, to win 5-2 and take a 2-0 series lead. Dallas has won five straight games since going down 2-1 in the First Round against Calgary. This is the Stars’ longest postseason winning streak since 1999, when they won six straight en route to winning the Stanley Cup. With MacKinnon’s goal and assist in Game 2, he extended his playoff point streak to 10 games – matching a franchise record

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 3: Islanders vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (NYI lead 1-0)
Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

Islanders’ playoff run boosting ticket sales for new arena

Associated PressAug 26, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders’ playoff run is helping boost season ticket sales for their new arena, scheduled to open next year.

The Islanders beat Florida in the qualifying round, then advanced past Atlantic Division-rival Washington in the first round, and currently lead Philadelphia 1-0 in the conference semifinals. The team reports 80 percent of its season tickets for 2021-22, the inaugural season at UBS Arena at Belmont Park have already been sold.

“The unprecedented demand for season tickets adds a new level of excitement about the team,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement. “The support from our loyal Islanders fans across the metro NY region has been tremendous.”

For comparison, the Islanders say they sold about 3,500 full season tickets for the 2018-19 season. After reaching the conference semifinals a year ago in the first season under coach Barry Trotz, they sold nearly 7,000 full season tickets for this past season. Games were split between Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center both years. The team says it has sold nearly 10,000 for UBS Arena’s first season.