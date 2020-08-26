Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen assisted each other and put Dallas in a 2- 0 second-period hole, the Stars scored five unanswered goals, including four in a span of 9:20 in the second period, to win 5-2 and take a 2-0 series lead.
Dallas has won five straight games since going down 2-1 in the First Round against Calgary. This is the Stars’ longest postseason winning streak since 1999, when they won six straight en route to winning the Stanley Cup.
Pavel Francouz has allowed six goals on 46 shots since coming in for the injured Philipp Grubauer in Game 1 of this series. When Francouz filled in for an injured Grubauer in the final month of the regular season, he went 8-2-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 SV%. Though Francouz posted a 27-save shutout in the Round Robin against Dallas, he has not posted a win in three games since then.
In addition to Grubauer, the Avs were without Erik Johnson and Matt Calvert in Game 2. Coach Jared Bednar said on Tuesday that Johnson, who was injured in Game 1, is not expected to return in the Second Round. Calvert will also not play Wednesday.
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)
Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*if necessary
