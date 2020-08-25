MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Lightning, Canucks look to even up series

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Monday’s action.

• The NHL announced a fourth straight week without any positive COVID-19 tests.

• Alex Ovechkin is your NHL 21 cover athlete.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 2: Bruins vs. Lightning (BOS leads 1-0) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamIn a matchup between the last two Presidents’ Trophy winners, Boston came out on top in Game 1. The Bruins scored three straight goals – one in each period, by Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand – before Tampa’s Victor Hedman scored midway through the third, and again with an extra attacker with 1:14 left, but the Lightning fell short as the Bruins took a 1-0 series lead.

David Krejci has tallied a point in each of the last seven games (3G-7A), the longest playoff point streak of his career. Krejci leads Boston with 10 points and seven assists this postseason. He has not led the Bruins in scoring in the postseason since 2013, when he scored an NHL-high 26 points as Boston reached the Cup Final. He also led Boston (and the league) with 23 points when they won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Jaroslav Halak is 4-0 since taking over for Tuukka Rask, who opted out of the playoffs before Game 3 vs. Carolina. This is the first postseason Halak has played in since 2015 with the Islanders, but he’s been up to the task so far. He stopped 35 of 37 shots in Game 1 (including all 18 he faced in the second period) and has a 1.75 GAA, .936 SV% since Rask left the bubble.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

Game 2: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK leads 1-0) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamVegas completely overwhelmed Vancouver and cruised to a 5-0 win in Game 1. Five different players scored for the Golden Knights, 11 players tallied at least a point and Robin Lehner stopped all 26 shots to earn his first career postseason shutout. It was Vegas’s biggest win, and Vancouver’s biggest loss, this postseason.

The Golden Knights are 8-1 so far this postseason.

Lehner has started each of the last three games, stopping 71 of 76 shots. He is 6-1 this postseason with a 2.10 GAA and .918 SV%. He is 9-1 since joining VGK.

Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each scored a goal in Game 1, with Smith assisting on Marchessault’s opening tally. Since 2018, Marchessault and Smith have combined to score on a goal 22 times – tied for second-most in the NHL during that span. Smith and Marchessault are first and second, respectively, on the Golden Knights’ all-time playoff points list, and have recorded a point on 43.5% of Vegas’s all-time playoff goals (51 of 117).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (NYI lead 1-0)
Game 3: Lightning vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (BOS leads 1-0)
Game 3: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-0)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

 

Hockey Culture: Darnell Nurse shares instances of racism in minor hockey

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

On this week’s episode of Hockey Culture, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse talks with Anson Carter about instances of racism that he experienced while in minor hockey, and the diversity on the Edmonton roster. The two also discuss Nurse’s youth hockey career and leaving home to play junior hockey in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Nurse also talked about what he’s learned from the other professional athletes in his family like his dad, a former Canadian Football League wide receiver Richard Nurse; his uncle, former National Football League quarterback Donovan McNabb; his sister, Kia, who plays for the WNBA’s New York Liberty; and his cousin, Sarah, who is an Olympic medalist with the Canadian national women’s hockey team.

Upcoming episodes will feature Tarik El-Bashir (Washington Capitals beat writer), Eustace King (Black NHL player agent), Kelsey Koelzer (the first Black female NCAA hockey coach), Harnarayan Singh (Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi), and more.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PREVIOUS HOCKEY CULTURE EPISODES:
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves
Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez
Iowa Wild/Minnesota Wild forward J.T. Brown

Playoff trips have Hurricanes aiming for growth, deeper run

Associated PressAug 25, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have moved past a long playoff drought and look ready to remain a postseason fixture. They just have to figure out what changes will carry them even farther.

”We’re not talking about this team just making playoffs anymore,” president and general manager Don Waddell said Monday. ”We’re talking about how we’re going to build a team to go deeper in the playoffs and eventually get to where all of our goals are – and that’s winning the Stanley Cup.”

The Hurricanes have a young core under contract – highlighted by Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov – and quality defenseman depth behind Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin. That group got Carolina to the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 after a nine-year postseason drought, followed by this year’s playoff return in Toronto.

But they lost both years to the Boston Bruins, first in a 2019 sweep and then in a five-game first-round series that ended last week.

Now it’s about balancing how to improve the team while sticking to plans that have brought the franchise to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2001-02.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour is counting on maturing players learning how to elevate their play against a veteran opponent like Boston, this year’s Presidents’ Trophy winner with a league-best 100 regular-season points.

A year earlier, the Bruins won three times in the four-game sweep by at least three goals. This time, four of the five games were decided by one goal.

”We definitely closed the gap there, it certainly felt different this year than last year playing them,” Brind’Amour said, adding: ”As long as we learn from that, that experience will be valuable moving forward.”

Some things to watch for during the Hurricanes’ offseason:

WILLIAMS’ FUTURE

Justin Williams provided veteran leadership in both playoff pushes, including when the 38-year-old rejoined the team on a one-year deal after sitting out the first half of this season. But it’s unclear whether the three-time Cup champion – including with Carolina in 2006 – will return.

Brind’Amour said he ”can’t tell you one way or the other” and that Williams ”certainly didn’t let on to what he’s thinking” after the Game 5 loss.

INJURY UPDATES

The Hurricanes didn’t play long enough in Toronto to buy time for defenseman Brett Pesce to return from March shoulder surgery expected to sideline him roughly six months. Waddell said Pesce remains ”right on target” and should be ”ready to roll” next season.

Additionally, Waddell said Andrei Svechnikov should be fine. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 missed the last two games after going down late in Game 3 when his right leg twisted awkwardly beneath him as he fell while jostling with Zdeno Chara for position.

But Waddell said Svechnikov’s injury was a high ankle sprain, with no additional injury detected by X-rays and an MRI.

FREE AGENTS

The Hurricanes have restricted free agents in winger Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury, both 24 years old and 2014 draft picks by the team. Waddell said he ”fully” expects to reach deals for both.

Carolina’s unrestricted free agents include Justin Williams and three defensemen: Joel Edmundson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen – who was acquired from New Jersey at the February trade deadline.

IN GOAL

The Hurricanes rotated Petr Mrazek and James Reimer in net during the Bruins series as well as during a three-game sweep against the New York Rangers in a best-of-5 qualifying series. Both are under contract through next season.

PURSUING A FIRST

The franchise hasn’t made three straight playoff trips since relocating to North Carolina in 1997 from Hartford, Connecticut.

”One thing you want to be careful of is always chasing something that might not be there,” Waddell said. ”We’ve got a good bunch of guys here. . If we can upgrade our team at any position, we certainly will look at that. But we’re not out here saying we’ve got to make wholesale changes with our lineup.”

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

No, Avalanche weren’t happy that Lindell’s 4-2 goal stood for Stars in Game 2

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 3:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Avalanche have to be reeling after falling behind 2-0 in their Second Round Series against the Stars. The Avalanche also might be seething about Esa Lindell‘s 4-2 goal surviving the review process during the Stars’ 5-2 win in Game 2.

You can watch multiple replays of that 4-2 Lindell Stars goal from Game 2 in the video above. (Also, enjoy the soothing tones of Enya!)

The NHL “Situation Room” review was terse, merely stating that the officials’ on-ice call of a goal stands. What about the Avalanche, from coach Jared Bednar to the players? Shockingly, they weren’t happy.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Avalanche not happy with 4-2 Stars goal by Lindell counting in Game 2

“I don’t know how they’re going to explain this one,” Gabriel Landeskog said, via Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic.

Bednar said he didn’t know if it crossed the line, and that he wished officials would have blown the play dead if they were unsure:

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski shares this more aggressive take from Landeskog:

Avs goalie Pavel Francouz believed that the puck didn’t cross the line, and was instead under the top of his pads. Of course, Francouz is a touch biased.

Ultimately, Esa Lindell’s 4-2 goal counted. The Avalanche can only ask “What if?” so much, since they couldn’t match Alexander Radulov‘s eventual game-winning 3-2 goal.

But, much like with Rod Brind’Amour wondering about a call to the point of getting fined during the First Round, one can get abstract and ponder domino effects. The Avalanche seemed to open the third period of Game 2 a little bit flat against the Stars, at least compared to their overall dominant play. Would that shock have resonated as much if it was merely a 3-2 deficit?

Either way, the Stars won 5-2 after adding an empty-netter, and Dallas leads the series 2-0. And it’s definitely not just about a single call.

That said, feel free to pour over the replays if you want to assess the call.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.