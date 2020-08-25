MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
2020 nhl playoff schedule
NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

No, Avalanche weren’t happy that Lindell’s 4-2 goal stood for Stars in Game 2

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 3:25 AM EDT
The Avalanche have to be reeling after falling behind 2-0 in their Second Round Series against the Stars. The Avalanche also might be seething about Esa Lindell‘s 4-2 goal surviving the review process during the Stars’ 5-2 win in Game 2.

You can watch multiple replays of that 4-2 Lindell Stars goal from Game 2 in the video above. (Also, enjoy the soothing tones of Enya!)

The NHL “Situation Room” review was terse, merely stating that the officials’ on-ice call of a goal stands. What about the Avalanche, from coach Jared Bednar to the players? Shockingly, they weren’t happy.

Avalanche not happy with 4-2 Stars goal by Lindell counting in Game 2

“I don’t know how they’re going to explain this one,” Gabriel Landeskog said, via Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic.

Bednar said he didn’t know if it crossed the line, and that he wished officials would have blown the play dead if they were unsure:

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski shares this more aggressive take from Landeskog:

Avs goalie Pavel Francouz believed that the puck didn’t cross the line, and was instead under the top of his pads. Of course, Francouz is a touch biased.

Ultimately, Esa Lindell’s 4-2 goal counted. The Avalanche can only ask “What if?” so much, since they couldn’t match Alexander Radulov‘s eventual game-winning 3-2 goal.

But, much like with Rod Brind’Amour wondering about a call to the point of getting fined during the First Round, one can get abstract and ponder domino effects. The Avalanche seemed to open the third period of Game 2 a little bit flat against the Stars, at least compared to their overall dominant play. Would that shock have resonated as much if it was merely a 3-2 deficit?

Either way, the Stars won 5-2 after adding an empty-netter, and Dallas leads the series 2-0. And it’s definitely not just about a single call.

That said, feel free to pour over the replays if you want to assess the call.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars shock Avs; Islanders smother Flyers

Flyers Islanders Stars Avalanche Anton Khudobin PHT Bubblewrap
By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 1:28 AM EDT
  • The Stars survived a strong effort from the Avs (especially Nathan MacKinnon), and put Colorado in serious trouble.
  • Then again, at least the Avalanche’s top players got something going. The Flyers, meanwhile, couldn’t solve the Islanders’ defense on Monday.

NHL Scores: Game 1 of Islanders – Flyers and Avalanche – Stars Game 2

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (NYI leads series 1-0)

An empty-net goal inflated the score a bit, but this was still a thorough win for the Islanders. The Flyers simply couldn’t get much going against the staunch Islanders defense, particularly top guys. Really, the only prominent Flyers player who managed multiple quality scoring chances was Kevin Hayes. Semyon Varlamov earned a second consecutive shutout, and the Islanders got scoring from depth players (plus an Anders Lee dagger assisted by Mathew Barzal) to win Game 1 against the Flyers quite handily.

Islanders Flyers playoff series schedule

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (DAL leads series 2-0)

When you look at that Game 2 score, you might think that the Stars dominated the Avalanche. Instead, the Avs left Game 2 (especially after the second period) absolutely stunned. Colorado built a 2-0 lead, and controlled the puck for long spans of time. With four goals in basically the second half of the second period, the Stars scored a staggering four goals, then added an empty-netter in the third period. Anton Khudobin was absolutely brilliant, and the Stars kept Nathan MacKinnon from doing too much damage (again) to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead. Wow.

Avalanche – Stars playoff series schedule

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Three Stars from NHL playoff games on Monday

1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars

For the second straight time, I’m picking the goalie who allowed goals instead of the one who earned a shutout. This case might be the most convincing, though. The Avalanche outshot the Stars 20-6, but only entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. The Avs then made it 2-0, yet could only beat Khudobin on the power play. Even then, Khudobin helped Colorado kill a 5-on-3 when the Avalanche were trying to flip the script after the Stars pulled off their second-period swerve. Khudobin was just flat-out brilliant in Game 2, and made a huge difference in the Stars beating the Avalanche. Khudobin earns the nod for his 39-shot night.

2. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

A hot goalie can make a close game seem a lot more lopsided. That probably happened during Game 1 of Flyers – Islanders. No, the Flyers didn’t play well; the Islanders limited their chances, especially those of the Flyers’ top players. That’s why I’m putting Khudobin ahead of Varlamov — the Avalanche were terrifying for at least the first two periods of Game 2 against the Stars. But Varlamov looked sharp making 29 saves for his second shutout in a row.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

As tempting as it is to give this to Alexander Radulov (1G, 1A, was on the winning team), it seems wrong to overlook MacKinnon’s outstanding work in defeat. MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist, while also hitting at least one post vs. Khudobin. At even-strength alone, MacKinnon was on the ice for five high-danger chances for and just one against, according to Natural Stat Trick. Through two losses, MacKinnon scored five points, and could have had more. It turns out that as great as MacKinnon’s been, he’ll need help from what’s supposed to be an improved Avalanche supporting cast.

Highlights: Game 1 of Islanders – Flyers; Game 2 of Stars – Avalanche

Varlamov certainly earned his three stars spot with some big saves against Kevin Hayes. Still, these highlights are Islanders-heavy, as you’d expect:

Check out when the wheels started to fall off for the Avs, and other highlights of the Stars’ Game 2 win:

Factoids

  • NHL PR notes that Miro Heiskanen has scored 18 playoff points before age 22. This currently leaves Heiskanen tied with two no-names (Scott Niedermayer and Ray Bourque) for fourth all-time before the age of 22. Being that Heiskanen just turned 21 on July 18, he might have a shot at catching Glen Wesley (first all-time with 24) or Paul Coffey (second with 23).
  • Via Sportsnet, Semyon Varlamov became the first individual Islanders goalie to post consecutive shutouts. (Billy Smith and Glenn Resch took turns getting goose eggs back in 1979.)

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Bruins vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (BOS leads 1-0)
Game 2: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (VGK leads 1-0)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews

Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

Stars stun Avalanche in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 12:35 AM EDT
The Avalanche roared out of the gate in Game 2, but the Stars weathered the storm just enough to turn the contest on its head during a wild second period. Ultimately, the Stars took advantage of enough opportunities — and impressive work from Anton Khudobin — to win Game 2.

Let’s ponder Dallas storming back from a 2-0 deficit to win Game 2 by a score of 5-2.

Khudobin shut down Avalanche at even strength; Stars rally to win Game 2

During the early portions of Game 2, the Avalanche flexed their muscles against the Stars.

Colorado drew three first-period penalties to one for the Stars, and it was easy to see why, being that the Avalanche ended up with a 20-6 shots on goal advantage against Dallas. Despite that dominance in many areas, the Avalanche managed just a 1-0 lead during the first period.

Through almost half of the second, that dominance carried over. When Mikko Rantanen made it 2-0 on another Avs power play, it looked like the Avalanche might tie the series.

Then the Stars received a pivotal 5-on-3 opportunity.

In the span of 43 seconds, the Stars transformed a 2-0 deficit to a 2-2 tie, and they weren’t done from there.

Jamie Benn made a nice play and the puck bounced off of Alexander Radulov to make it 3-2, then Esa Lindell scored a funky goal. Pavel Francouz was close enough to making a stop that it required a lengthy review, but Lindell’s 4-2 goal ultimately stood.

An empty-net goal inflated the scoreboard ugliness, but the situation looks awfully worrisome for the Avs.

[MORE: Avs react to that 4-2 Esa Lindell goal counting for Stars]

Missed opportunities, and not enough beyond MacKinnon, Rantanen for Avs

The Stars turned Game 2 against the Avalanche on its head with four goals in about half of the second period. As stunning as that was, the Stars can point out taking advantages that Colorado sometimes did not. After all, the Avalanche received a decent 5-on-3 opportunity of their own during the second, but couldn’t score a third power-play goal.

Overall, the Stars exploited some key advantages, while Anton Khudobin loomed large. They’ve received some nice contributions from depth players, something Colorado must envy. Khudobin ended Game 2 with 39 saves, and didn’t allow an even-strength goal.

When it comes to the Avalanche’s top stars, the outlook is a glass half-empty/half-full situation. After a three-point effort in a Game 1 loss, Nathan MacKinnon was a constant threat in Game 2, scoring a goal and an assist. Mikko Rantanen made an impact, too, with a goal and an assist of his own. Should the Avalanche see the bright side in MacKinnon remaining lethal, or feel concerned that they’re squandering great games from great players?

Either way, the Avalanche are in a very tough spot. As powerful as the Avalanche looked at times — including in Game 2 — the Stars now hold a threatening 2-0 lead in this Second Round series.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2.
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Islanders ground Flyers with Game 1 shutout

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT
The Islanders are built to win grinding, low-scoring contests, and that’s how they beat the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Islanders smother Flyers in Game 1; Top players mostly negated

If you told Barry Trotz before virtually any Islanders playoff game that the top players would essentially end up in a draw, he’d probably take that. Such a setup worked out well for the Islanders in Game 1 against a Flyers top-end that is pretty potent — at least on paper.

None of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, or Jakub Voracek got much going. Really, Kevin Hayes was the most prominent Flyers player as far as scoring chances went, but Hayes couldn’t put his team on the board.

For much of Game 1, top Islanders such as Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee were quiet in their own right, but Lee put Game 1 out of reach for the Flyers when Lee scored a 3-0 third period goal.

While the Islanders dominated the first period of Game 1, the Flyers got their best work going during the second. But, even then, the Islanders rarely yielded much in the way of space or chances for the Flyers. Perhaps special teams will eventually be a saving grace for the Flyers, but the Islanders didn’t commit a single penalty late in the third. (By then, the Isles already build a 4-0 lead.)

It all made this brilliant Carter Hart save a mere footnote:

Instead, Semyon Varlamov continued a sharp 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 29-save shutout. (Varlamov became the first Islanders goalie to pitch consecutive shutouts [as an individual goalie, not as two goalies on the same Islanders team], according to Sportsnet.)

Again, this was a very Trotz-friendly game (aside from the occasional Hayes scoring chance), right down to defensive defenseman Andy Greene scoring his first playoff goal in about a decade

(It also must have made Trotz and Lou Lamoriello smile to see Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a key 2-0 goal.)

Simply put, the Flyers need to do more to pressure Semyon Varlamov, and not playing into the hands of Trotz’s Islanders.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

