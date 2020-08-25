Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite multiple setbacks in Game 2, the Lightning beat the Bruins 4-3 in OT to tie the Second Round series at 1-1. Ondrej Palat ended up scoring the overtime game-winner.

Both the Bruins and Lightning provided some compelling twists and turns on Tuesday.

If you want a quick example, consider Zach Bogosian‘s first period. To start, Bogosian’s stick broke on a would-be point shot, opening the door for a funky Bruins’ 1-0 goal. After the Lightning saw a goal disallowed because of an offside violation, Bogosian made an out-of-nowhere brilliant set of moves to set up an equally brilliant Blake Coleman goal.

[Check out both of those goals from the first period]

From there, both the Bruins and Lightning made pushes when other teams might have lost faith.

For sure, it must have been frustrating for the Lightning to see the Bruins score another power-play goal when Brad Marchand finished a chance off a nice David Pastrnak pass. Instead, the Bolts got back in it, as Nikita Kucherov made it 2-2 less than a minute later.

During the third period, it would be the Bruins’ turn to shake off a Lightning body blow. Blake Coleman scored his second goal to give the Lightning a rare lead, but Marchand answered with a late third-period goal (also getting his second) to send the contest to OT.

Overall, the Lightning put a lot of pressure on the Bruins in Game 2, even when it didn’t seem clear if their efforts would be rewarded. It wasn’t easy, but this win should be a big boost for Tampa Bay. Maybe this Second Round series will live up to expectations as a true clash of East powers?

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)

Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT].

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network

Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

