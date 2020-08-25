Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Vegas completely overwhelmed Vancouver and cruised to a 5-0 win in Game 1. Five different players scored for the Golden Knights, 11 players tallied at least a point and Robin Lehner stopped all 26 shots to earn his first career postseason shutout. It was Vegas’s biggest win, and Vancouver’s biggest loss, this postseason.
Lehner has started each of the last three games, stopping 71 of 76 shots. He is 6-1 this postseason with a 2.10 GAA and .918 SV%. He is 9-1 since joining Vegas.
Jacob Markstrom was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 34 shots. It was the first time he had been pulled since allowing six goals on 21 shots in a 9-2 loss at Tampa Bay in January. He rebounded from that game four days later by stopping 25 of 28 shots against the Sabres.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 1-0)
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*if necessary
MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule