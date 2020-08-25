MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas completely overwhelmed Vancouver and cruised to a 5-0 win in Game 1. Five different players scored for the Golden Knights, 11 players tallied at least a point and Robin Lehner stopped all 26 shots to earn his first career postseason shutout. It was Vegas’s biggest win, and Vancouver’s biggest loss, this postseason.

Lehner has started each of the last three games, stopping 71 of 76 shots. He is 6-1 this postseason with a 2.10 GAA and .918 SV%. He is 9-1 since joining Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 34 shots. It was the first time he had been pulled since allowing six goals on 21 shots in a 9-2 loss at Tampa Bay in January. He rebounded from that game four days later by stopping 25 of 28 shots against the Sabres.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 1-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Lightning beat Bruins in Game 2 OT to tie series 1-1

Lightning beat Bruins Game 2 overtime
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
Despite multiple setbacks in Game 2, the Lightning beat the Bruins 4-3 in OT to tie the Second Round series at 1-1. Ondrej Palat ended up scoring the overtime game-winner.

Lightning beat Bruins in OT after back-and-forth Game 2; Series tied 1-1

Both the Bruins and Lightning provided some compelling twists and turns on Tuesday.

If you want a quick example, consider Zach Bogosian‘s first period. To start, Bogosian’s stick broke on a would-be point shot, opening the door for a funky Bruins’ 1-0 goal. After the Lightning saw a goal disallowed because of an offside violation, Bogosian made an out-of-nowhere brilliant set of moves to set up an equally brilliant Blake Coleman goal.

[Check out both of those goals from the first period]

From there, both the Bruins and Lightning made pushes when other teams might have lost faith.

For sure, it must have been frustrating for the Lightning to see the Bruins score another power-play goal when Brad Marchand finished a chance off a nice David Pastrnak pass. Instead, the Bolts got back in it, as Nikita Kucherov made it 2-2 less than a minute later.

During the third period, it would be the Bruins’ turn to shake off a Lightning body blow. Blake Coleman scored his second goal to give the Lightning a rare lead, but Marchand answered with a late third-period goal (also getting his second) to send the contest to OT.

Overall, the Lightning put a lot of pressure on the Bruins in Game 2, even when it didn’t seem clear if their efforts would be rewarded. It wasn’t easy, but this win should be a big boost for Tampa Bay. Maybe this Second Round series will live up to expectations as a true clash of East powers?

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT].
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Lightning’s Bogosian, Coleman combine for one of the best goals of NHL Playoffs

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT
While we’ve seen Blake Coleman score some highlight-reel goals, Zach Bogosian is not one of the Lightning players you’d expect to factor into a beauty. Yet, Bogosian and Coleman absolutely did that for the 1-1 goal in Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins. (The Lightning ended up winning Game 2 by a score of 4-3 [OT].)

Again, the most surprising part was seeing Bogosian deke and dangle around Torey Krug and the Bruins to set this play up. That said, Coleman made a great diving play to actually score the goal. You can watch that tremendous tally in the video above this post’s headline.

Interestingly, Bogosian was on the wrong end of surprising moments, too. His stick breaking on a shot helped open the door for the Bruins’ 1-0 goal:

The Lightning have been putting together a better effort to try to tie this series, and that Bogosian – Coleman goal could end up being crucial.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT]. (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In a matchup between the last two Presidents’ Trophy winners, Boston came out on top in Game 1. The Bruins scored three straight goals – one in each period, by Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand – before Tampa’s Victor Hedman scored midway through the third, and again with an extra attacker with 1:14 left, but the Lightning fell short as the Bruins took a 1-0 series lead.

David Krejci has tallied a point in each of the last seven games (3G-7A), the longest playoff point streak of his career. Krejci won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 113 points in 141 career playoff games (39G-74A). He leads Boston with 10 points and seven assists this postseason.

Tampa was 0/3 on the power play in Game 1, and went 0/10 in five games against Columbus in the First Round. At 11.1% (2/18), the Lightning power play this postseason is second-worst among remaining teams. The power play is an area where Steven Stamkos is severely missed – he led Tampa with 10 power play goals during the regular season. Stamkos is yet to play this postseason after suffering an injury during training camp; he has not played since February 25.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 [OT] (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.