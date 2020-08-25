MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Bruins’ transition from Rask to Halak in net going smoothly

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jaroslav Halak was ready for this opportunity. 

For most of his NHL career, Halak has been part of a strong duo in goal — whether it was his days in Montreal with Carey Price, his stay in St. Louis with Brian Elliott, or his time on Long Island with Thomas Greiss.

Since he joined the Bruins in the summer of 2018, Halak has handled his fair share of the workload. Since 2018-19, he’s started 66 of the Bruins’ 152 games. The effort to give both goalies rest has worked as Boston came within a win of the Stanley Cup last season and finished this shortened regular season with the best points percentage (.714) in the NHL and the Presidents’ Trophy.

Rask and Halak have also combined for the second-best 5-on-5 save percentage (.932) over the last two seasons and earned the 2019-20 Williams M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed.

With Rask opting out in the First Round, it’s Halak’s net going forward, with Dan Vladar, who’s yet to play an NHL game, serving as backup.

And since Halak took over as the No. 1, the Bruins have not lost a game (4-0) and he’s posted a .932 even strength save percentage. Those four playoffs wins, by the way, are equal to the total he’d earned since his memorable run during the 2010 postseason with Montreal.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Halak’s last win came Sunday in Game 1, a 3-2 victory over the Lightning. Halak kept Tampa off the scoreboard until midway through the third period, and was busy in the second period with 18 saves.

“He’s an unbelievable goaltender,” David Pastrnak said of Halak. “A lot of experience, he’s been in the league for a while. [He’s a] great guy and works really hard every single practice. He’s been really good for us and we just have to help him out a little more too.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded Halak’s effort in the middle period, describing his performance as “dominant.”

As the Bruins prepared for Game 2 Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), Cassidy also has to think ahead. Game 3 will be Wednesday night and there will be the question of whether the 34-year-old Halak makes starts on back-to-back days or the inexperienced rookie gets an opportunity. How the series looks after Tuesday night could answer that question.

“Let’s get through the game [Tuesday] night, might also be a situation where we are in the series,” Cassidy said on Monday. “Sometimes you’ve got to look at your lineup and say, ‘OK, do we have the luxury of making any changes, how it will affect us, how does it affect the group throwing another guy in there?’ 

“I think our guys play hard no matter who’s in there. They said it before with Vladar, he competes in practice every day, just signed a new deal, happy for him. But at the end of the day, I think it’ll be a decision we probably make Wednesday morning after we sort through the game on Tuesday and see where Jaro is at physically, and have Danny prepared Tuesday night.”

Like other teams this postseason who have a 1A/1B goalie set up, the Bruins have long been fine with whomever is in goal. Halak has earned that with his play since coming to Boston and four wins after taking over for Rask will only increase that confidence as they look to make another deep playoff run.

No. 2 Lightning vs. No. 4 Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: NHL Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL fines Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella $25K

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 by the NHL for “conduct during a media availability” following the Columbus Blue Jackets’ elimination in Game 5 last week to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After Columbus was knocked out in Game 5, the Blue Jackets head coach was in no mood to answer questions. Tortorella cut short his post game videoconference after two questions and was clearly frustrated from the beginning.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that. You guys be safe,” were his final words before walking off the podium.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Tortorella has a long history of being fined for the NHL. This isn’t even his first fine this season. In fact, this one is the league collecting on the “conditional” fine it handed him in January after he criticized officials for a time-keeping error. He needed to keep on his best behavior until Dec. 29, 2020 to get out if it. He lasted eight months.

We’ll see if Blue Jackets fans start another GoFundMe campaign.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, Tortorella’s fines have amounted to $162,000 in his NHL coaching career. The NHL Foundation, where the money goes towards, is probably very thankful.

MORE: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Trade: Maple Leafs send Kapanen back to Penguins in six-player deal

kapanen penguins trade
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kasperi Kapanen has been traded back to the Penguins, the team that drafted him in 2014.

The Maple Leafs dealt Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesperi Lindgren to Pittsburgh for a 2020 first-round pick, Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander, and David Warsofsky.

“Kasperi is a good, young player that brings speed to our lineup and plays the way we want to play,” said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford. “Having previously drafted him, we know him as a player and feel he can improve our top-6. Aberg and Lindgren are both young players that will further add to our organizational depth.”

Kapanen was a 2014 first-round pick by the Penguins but spent only one season in the organization before he was part of the Phil Kessel trade the following summer. He never played for Pittsburgh, but has suited up for 202 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring 41 goals and recording 90 points.

Reports stated that the Penguins were looking to cut their budget next season and this deal helps them do that. While Kapanen’s salary cap hit is $3.2 million through the end of the 2021-22 season, the actual dollars owed to him drops from $4.4M this past season to $2.86M in 2020-21, and then to $2.34M in the final season of his contract.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

If the Penguins don’t recoup a 2020 first rounder it will mean they’ve only selected in the opening round twice since 2012 — last season and 2014, when Rutherford used his first pick as the new GM on Kapanen. They’ve already given up their 2021 first rounder to the Wild as part of the Jason Zucker trade.

The deal from the Toronto perspective is all about clearing cap space. With the ceiling remaining at $81.5M next season, GM Kyle Dubas has some cutting to do. They currently have nearly $74M committed for next season, per CapFriendly, after losing Kapanen’s hit. Restricted free agents needing new deals this off-season include Travis Dermott, Ilya Mikheyev, Denis Malgin, and Frederik Gauthier. The unrestricted crop of Kyle Clifford, Jason Spezza Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie may have to find new homes.

When Toronto dealt Patrick Marleau to Carolina during the 2019 NHL Draft, they lost their 2020 first-round pick. They get back into the opening round with this deal and now have the No. 15 pick.

MORE: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Hockey Culture: Darnell Nurse shares instances of racism in minor hockey

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

On this week’s episode of Hockey Culture, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse talks with Anson Carter about instances of racism that he experienced while in minor hockey, and the diversity on the Edmonton roster. The two also discuss Nurse’s youth hockey career and leaving home to play junior hockey in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Nurse also talked about what he’s learned from the other professional athletes in his family like his dad, a former Canadian Football League wide receiver Richard Nurse; his uncle, former National Football League quarterback Donovan McNabb; his sister, Kia, who plays for the WNBA’s New York Liberty; and his cousin, Sarah, who is an Olympic medalist with the Canadian national women’s hockey team.

Upcoming episodes will feature Tarik El-Bashir (Washington Capitals beat writer), Eustace King (Black NHL player agent), Kelsey Koelzer (the first Black female NCAA hockey coach), Harnarayan Singh (Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi), and more.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PREVIOUS HOCKEY CULTURE EPISODES:
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves
Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez
Iowa Wild/Minnesota Wild forward J.T. Brown