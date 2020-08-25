Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
In a matchup between the last two Presidents’ Trophy winners, Boston came out on top in Game 1. The Bruins scored three straight goals – one in each period, by Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand – before Tampa’s Victor Hedman scored midway through the third, and again with an extra attacker with 1:14 left, but the Lightning fell short as the Bruins took a 1-0 series lead.
David Krejci has tallied a point in each of the last seven games (3G-7A), the longest playoff point streak of his career. Krejci won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 113 points in 141 career playoff games (39G-74A). He leads Boston with 10 points and seven assists this postseason.
Tampa was 0/3 on the power play in Game 1, and went 0/10 in five games against Columbus in the First Round. At 11.1% (2/18), the Lightning power play this postseason is second-worst among remaining teams. The power play is an area where Steven Stamkos is severely missed – he led Tampa with 10 power play goals during the regular season. Stamkos is yet to play this postseason after suffering an injury during training camp; he has not played since February 25.
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*if necessary
