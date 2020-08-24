The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Marc-Andre Fleury told his agent to delete a controversial Tweet that depicted a photoshopped Fleury being impaled by a sword with the name of Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on it.
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY
Game 1: Islanders vs. Flyers – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: This is the fifth playoff matchup between these two franchises, and first in 33 years. Three of the previous four playoff meetings between Philadelphia and New York have gone at least six games, with two going seven games.
The Islanders have reached the Second Round for a second straight season. It is their first time winning a playoff series in consecutive years since 1979-1985, a run during which they won four straight Stanley Cups. The Flyers have not reached the East Final since 2010, the year they lost to the Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Final.
New York has won seven of their first nine games this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak. Dating back to Feb. 18, Philadelphia has won 16 of their last 19 games (7-2 this postseason).
Game 2: Stars vs. Avalanche (DAL leads 1-0) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: In Game 1, the Stars offense picked up right where they left off in their First Round series against the Flames. Dallas lit the lamp three times in the first period against Colorado, including Tyler Seguin’s first goal of the postseason. Gabriel Landeskog scored early in the second to cut Dallas’ lead to 3-2, but Alexander Radulov’s second goal of the night gave the Stars a 4-2 advantage. Nathan MacKinnon recorded his second goal of to pull the Avs back within one, but Roope Hintz’s third period tally put the game out of reach as Dallas held on for the win.
Early in the second period, Avalanche starting goalie Philipp Grubauer went down in pain after a Stars shot attempt went wide of his net. Grubauer needed to be helped off the ice, and coach Jared Bednar has already ruled him out for Game 2. Pavel Francouz replaced Grubauer and allowed two goals on 20 shots.
“Obviously, he’s in a position there where he tweaked something and unable to continue, that’s already bad news,” Bednar said. “You know, time will tell how long he’s going to be out. I have no idea at this point … In the meantime, [Francouz is] going to have to get the job done.”
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Bruins vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (BOS leads 1-0)
Game 2: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (VGK leads 1-0)
