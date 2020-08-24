MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Red Wings sign Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Series preview
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders swept their three games against the Flyers during the regular season. Each contest was high scoring, with the teams combining for 22 total goals between them in three games. Carter Hart only started one game against New York this season (back in Oct.) and was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Brian Elliott started the other two meetings.

New York has reached the Second Round for a second straight season. It is their first time winning a playoff series in consecutive years since 1979-1985, a run during which they won four straight Stanley Cups. The Islanders have won seven of their first nine games this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.

After going undefeated in the Round Robin, the Flyers claimed the top seed in the East for the first time since 2000. They ran into a tough First Round opponent in the Canadiens, but advanced in six games to claim their first series win since 2012. Dating back to Feb. 18, Philadelphia has won 16 of their last 19 games (7-2 this postseason).

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 24, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Flames must resist temptation to trade Gaudreau or Monahan

By Adam GretzAug 24, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
It is always fascinating to see how NHL general managers of (hopeful) Stanley Cup contenders will react to an early postseason exit. Will they step back and take a rational approach to the offseason? Or will they grow impatient with the lack of success, flip over a table, and do something highly regrettable that makes their roster worse?

This offseason is going to be even more fascinating because the 23 general managers that lose in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles will have to decide how much weight that want to put on an unprecedented playoff environment after a four-month layoff and what it says about their teams, while also balancing a flat salary cap that is going to reduce their wiggle room in building a roster. It could be chaos.

That brings us to one of the biggest wild cards this offseason, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames’ season wasn’t even fully buried in the ground when trade speculation started to surface regarding the top-line duo of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. One of these players always seems to have their name floated out there, and it represents the maddening discourse this sport sometimes produces.

When an NHL team loses it is almost always greeted with a talking point that is centered around let’s trade the best players because … well … we just gotta shake things up, ya know? Can we win with this core? This is the only sport where this consistently happens. When the Anaheim Angels miss the playoffs no one argues they have to trade Mike Trout. Because that would be dumb. When the Baltimore Ravens lost in the first round two years in a row nobody with a functioning brain argued that maybe it’s time to float Lamar Jackson out there in trade talks and see what they can get. Because that would be insane. So why do we do it here?

None of that is to say Gaudreau and Monahan are the hockey equivalent of Trout or Jackson, but it doesn’t even necessarily have to apply to the Flames. It could be any random NHL team that loses early a couple of years in a row and the immediate suggestion is to think about breaking up that team’s core.

It is not a given the Flames will move one of them, but there is going to be increased outside pressure for it to happen after a second straight First Round loss.

The Flames have to resist that pressure.

Even if you want to argue that Monahan had a disappointing postseason, or that both players took a step back offensively during the regular season, that is all the more reason to want to keep them right now. Why would you sell them off what might be their lowest possible value? Trading a core player when their value is down is how you become the other team in Alberta.

We are not talking about aging players here that don’t produce. Gaudreau and Monahan are among the most productive forwards in the league, still in their mid-20s, and signed long-term through their primes at fair salary cap hits.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season both players are among the top-50 point-per-game forwards in the league (minimum 100 games played).

Players that produce like that don’t typically get traded unless there is a contractual issue, or their team overreacts and does something dumb. If you look at that list of top-50 scorers you will find that only eight of them have been traded at any point in their careers. Those players: Artemi Panarin, Blake Wheeler, Tyler Seguin, Taylor Hall, Mark Stone, Jakub Voracek, Phil Kessel, and Ryan O'Reilly.

You are unlikely to win a trade like this

Look at those names. Think of the trades involving them. Ask yourself how many of the teams that sent them away were better off because of it. Wheeler and Voracek were traded before they became stars, so they do not really compare to the others.

Stone (pending free agent) and Kessel were traded as part of massive rebuilding projects, something that should not apply to the Flames.

The others? Chicago has been far worse off after dealing Panarin in what turned out to be a nightmarish return. The Hall-for-Larsson swap remains a punchline while the Oilers still scramble for scoring depth. The Bruins traded a young Seguin after a bad postseason, and while they eventually rebounded a few years later, the fact remains they traded a franchise player for what quickly amounted to nothing. O’Reilly was traded twice, both times for packages that were worth less than he is on his own, with the latter of those trades (Buffalo to St. Louis) being the biggest black mark on the Jason Botterill era in Buffalo.

The Flames have their issues to work out (goaltending?), but trading one of your top-three players in an effort to fix those issues is not going to help.

You are not only unlikely to get fair value back in return, but you will also create another (and far bigger) issue in the process by no longer having that top-line scorer. Those are the hardest pieces to find.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Grubauer, Johnson out ‘indefinitely’ for Avalanche

By Adam GretzAug 24, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche are not only facing an early deficit in their Second Round series with the Dallas Stars, but they are now going to have to move forward without two key players.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced on Monday that starting goalie Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are going to be sidelined “indefinitely” after both were injured in the team’s 5-3 Game 1 loss on Saturday night.

”We’ve got to move on and go without them for the foreseeable future,” Bednar said.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Monday night (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream) in Edmonton.

Johnson was initially injured in the first period when he was involved in a collision with Dallas’ Blake Comeau. He struggled to get off the ice and exited the game for the remainder of the first period. He tried to return on more than one occasion throughout the night but it was obvious he was not anywhere close to 100 percent.

You can see the initial injury here.

Johnson will be replaced in the lineup by Kevin Connauton.

Grubauer, meanwhile, was injured in the second period when he suffered an apparent left leg injury while making what looked to be a routine save on a Denis Gurianov shot. He immediately dropped to the ice and remained there for several minutes before being helped to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

He was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz who will now take over the starting goaltending duties in Grubauer’s absence.

The 29-year-old Francouz is in his first full NHL season and has been to this point a great find for the Avalanche. In 34 appearances during the regular season he posted a 21-7-4 record to go with a .923 save percentage (higher than Grubauer’s) and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

He spent the first eight years of his professional career playing in Europe before getting an opportunity with the Avalanche organization at the start of the 2018-19 season. He spent most of last season in the American Hockey League with a brief cup of coffee in the NHL.

Now he finds himself as the temporary starting goalie for a Stanley Cup contender.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.