NHL Bubble Wrap: Bruins, Golden Knights start Second Round strong

By James O'Brien Aug 24, 2020, 2:21 AM EDT
  • Marc-Andre Fleury asked his agent to delete that tweet about Peter DeBoer, and indirectly, Robin Lehner.
  • There was plenty of smack-talking between Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel. None of that outside drama made much of an impact on the Golden Knights’ dominance of the Canucks in Game 1, though.
  • The Bruins made a 3-0 lead count against the Lightning, even if they didn’t dominate their Game 1 like the Golden Knights did.

NHL Scores: Game 1 of Bruins – Lightning and Golden Knights – Canucks

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (BOS leads series 1-0)

Charlie Coyle showed off his hand-eye coordination once again in Game 1, this time giving Boston a late-first-period lead with a deflection. Despite 18 SOG by the Lightning during the second period, the Bruins scored the lone goal when David Pastrnak buried a nice pass by David Krejci. When Patrice Bergeron created a turnover for Brad Marchand to eventually bury, it seemed like this would be one-sided, at least on the scoreboard. However, Victor Hedman scored two goals (both, strangely, bouncing off of Charlie McAvoy) to give the Lightning a chance. Ultimately, it was too little, too late for the Lightning.

Lightning – Bruins playoff series schedule

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (VGK leads series 1-0)

Again, basically all of the drama surrounding Game 1 of Golden Knights – Canucks really didn’t have much of an impact on the ice. OK, you could say that Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel jawing at each other fired Vegas up. That’s subjective (although, to be fair, Reaves did deliver 10 hits). Also, if there’s any room for people to see Alan Walsh’s side of starting Marc-Andre Fleury (rather than, uh, stabbing MAF in the back?), it will need to happen later in this Second Round series. The Canucks rarely got many chances, and when they did, they were almost all from the perimeter.

Golden Knights – Canucks playoff series schedule

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Three Stars from Sunday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

If you look at the box scores alone, you’d argue that Robin Lehner deserves a spot on the top three, and maybe Lehner doesn’t deserve to be on it at all. After all, Lehner pitched a 26-save shutout, while Halak allowed two Victor Hedman goals.

But, honestly, those goals were funky, and Lehner didn’t need to do much (relatively speaking, for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs) to author his first NHL postseason shutout. Halak, meanwhile, was — in my opinion — the single person most responsible for either team winning on Sunday. Halak made 35 saves against the Lightning, providing some peace of mind for those who are still concerned about Tuukka Rask‘s absence.

2. David Pastrnak/Bruins top line

You might not get a better summary of what makes “The Perfection Line” of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Patrice Bergeron so great than the 3-0 goal that ended up being the game-winner. Marchand created some havoc, then Bergeron stole the puck from Ryan McDonagh. Bergeron and Pastrnak then set up Marchand for a beautiful goal. Pastrnak also scored a big 2-0 power-play goal, one that would be key considering Tampa Bay’s second-period push.

3. Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights

Depth is one of the things that makes the Golden Knights so scary. Again, Lehner pitched that 26-save shutout. Smith, meanwhile, picked up the primary assist and also scored the 2-0 goal in the Golden Knights’ Game 1 pasting of the Canucks. Smith’s two points came earlier than a comparable one-goal, one-assist output from Mark Stone. Interestingly, Smith’s line also faced Elias Pettersson more often at even-strength than Stone’s did, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Golden Knights shut down Pettersson and other Canucks scorers as a unit, so your results may vary. (You may also prefer Alex Tuch, who also went 1G, 1A). I’ll give Smith the very slight edge on this night, though. Stone and Lehner aren’t really hurting for attention, anyway, right?

Game 1 Highlights: Bruins – Lightning; Golden Knights – Canucks

Again, what was a 3-0 goal and ended up being the game-winner was also a very pretty goal, if you need a single thing to latch on in Bruins – Lightning Game 1 highlights

Now that you got to see Bruins – Lightning highlights, here are the top moments from the Golden Knights’ win against the Canucks:

Factoids

  • Robin Lehner earned his first career playoff shutout on Sunday.
  • Via NHL PR, Brad Marchand now has 28 multi-point playoff games to his name. That’s third-most in Bruins playoff history, and just one behind Phil Esposito (29). Catching Ray Bourque won’t be easy, as Bourque managed 46 multi-point playoff games. In case you’re wondering, Patrice Bergeron ranks sixth with 25, while David Krejci’s one behind him in seventh with 24.
  • The Golden Knights are now 9-0-2 against the Canucks all-time, via Sportsnet stats. (Click here for more Golden Knights – Canucks stats.)

Monday’s NHL Schedule

Game 1: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Will Reaves – Roussel feud be a factor in Golden Knights – Canucks playoff series?

By James O'Brien Aug 24, 2020, 2:45 AM EDT
The Game 1 chirping between Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel during the Golden Knights’ 5-0 thrashing of the Canucks was certainly entertaining. There were even bawking chicken noises. But, if Roussel’s goal was to get the Golden Knights off of their games, it didn’t seem to do much.

That’s the challenge when it comes to a pest like Roussel. If you’re not sort of a new age pest like Brad Marchand or Matthew Tkachuk who pesters while being legitimate stars, you have to needle enough to make an impact. Can you draw a penalty out of frustration? Maybe make someone lose their focus?

Roussel was jawing at Robin Lehner, maybe or maybe not about the Marc-Andre Fleury drama. And while Lehner gave Roussel a love tap or two, Lehner also pitched a 26-save shutout.

Sure, it created a response, as Reaves delivered 11 hits (Roussel: seven). The Golden Knights didn’t find themselves killing a bunch of losing-your-cool penalties, though. There were hints of that self-destructive part of walking that pesky tightrope, too, as Roussel received a 10-minute misconduct for his shenanigans. Even then, no one received a power play, so it was really just a matter of the Canucks losing a supporting cast member when Game 1 was already well in hand for the Golden Knights.

Again, at minimum, it’s another bit of spice to a series that could be very entertaining (though it will need to be more competitive than Game 1 for this matter).

Side question: do you think Evander Kane feels left out after Reaves has a new rival? (Then again, Reaves and Kane might be mostly OK now, anyway.)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Golden Knights crush Canucks in Game 1; No added fuel for Marc-Andre Fleury drama

By James O'Brien Aug 24, 2020, 1:15 AM EDT
Just about all the drama (Ryan Reaves vs. Antoine Roussel; Marc-Andre Fleury and Alan Walsh vs. Robin Lehner and Peter DeBoer?) could only go so far in Game 1, as the Golden Knights simply dominated the Canucks 5-0.

Golden Knights dominate Canucks in Game 1

After Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal made it 1-0 through the first period, the Golden Knights really bombarded the Canucks during the second period of Game 1.

Vegas piled on three more goals during the middle frame. Consider some troubling stats for the Canucks through the first 40 minutes, and Game 1 as a whole:

  • Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser failed to register a single shot on goal through the first two periods. A possibly banged-up J.T. Miller registered that often-dominant first line’s lone SOG through 40 minutes. It doesn’t appear that Pettersson or Boeser were credited with a third-period SOG, either.
  • It’s clear that Vegas was owning the high-end real estate on the ice. Through the first two periods of Game 1, the Golden Knights managed an 18-6 advantage over the Golden Knights in slot shots.
  • Also from the first two periods: ten of the Canucks’ 19 SOG came from defensemen.
  • Lehner ultimately only needed to make 26 saves to earn a shutout.

Not great! Then again, maybe we should have seen this coming; the Golden Knights were 8-0-2 against the Canucks since coming into the NHL. Consider them 9-0-2 now, or simply consider the Golden Knights’ 1-0 series lead. Either way, it seems like the Canucks need to go back to the drawing board.

Personnel-wise, it’s tough to imagine too many big changes. Playing a more defensive-minded style would likely only help the Canucks so much. Vancouver doesn’t boast a ton of lockdown-types, as great as Quinn Hughes already is in his young career. If nothing else, it’s tough to imagine the Canucks’ top players like Pettersson, Boeser, and Miller being much quieter than they were against the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Whether Marc-Andre Fleury/Robin Lehner or Reaves – Roussel, drama had little impact on game

Really, the most drama revolved around whether Travis Green would bench Jacob Markstrom as Game 1 was getting out of hand. Instead of replacing Markstrom to start the third period when Vancouver was down 4-0, Green gave Markstrom the hook after Max Pacioretty‘s 5-0 goal. (Honestly, I would’ve given the heavily-used Markstrom a breather for Thatcher Demko, but he’s wearing a suit rather than pajamas.)

If there’s going to be further drama in Peter DeBoer choosing Robin Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury, it will have to wait. Lehner was sharp, as Lehner’s often been lately, at least during the rare moments when the Canucks actually tested Lehner.

One would expect the plot to thicken eventually, as the Canucks are an explosive team. Then again, the Golden Knights can excel in that sort of game, and that versatility could make it very difficult to try to gameplan for this Second Round series.

(Of course, few expected the Canucks to eliminate the defending champion Blues so efficiently, so who knows?)

As far as nastiness and (real?) rivalries go, Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel had quite the back-and-forth in Game 1. That included Reaves making chicken noises at Roussel after the pest passed on a fight, and Roussel getting a 10-minute misconduct during the third period. (Without audio, seemingly for … hugging?)

Roussel was jawing at Lehner during warm-ups, possibly about Marc-Andre Fleury, but it didn’t seem like that got Lehner off of his game.

[More on the brewing Reaves – Roussel feud]

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Bruins hold off late Lightning push to win Game 1

By James O'Brien Aug 23, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
When you win the Presidents’ Trophy by a comfortable margin, you’re probably doing more than one thing right. The Bruins put multiple strengths on display in winning Game 1 3-2 against the Lightning, thus taking a 1-0 series lead.

Halak, power play, star power make difference for Bruins vs. Lightning in Game 1

Maybe chalk it up to the “feeling-out process,” but most of the first period of Bruins – Lightning Game 1 was pretty quiet. Despite getting a power play almost immediately, the Lightning weren’t quite clicking early on.

Then, late in the first period, Charlie Coyle took advantage of some nice work from Brad Marchand to deflect a 1-0 goal past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay found its game in the second period, but a nice David Krejci pass opened up a power-play goal for David Pastrnak. While the Lightning managed an 18-7 shots on goal advantage, that Pastrnak goal was the only tally of the second period.

Even so, the Lightning had to feel at least a little bit heartened by improved play … until a spirit-breaking play to open the third.

After Brad Marchand created a bit of havoc, Patrice Bergeron took the puck from Ryan McDonagh, then Pastrnak immediately sent another great pass to Marchand for the 3-0 goal. Sometimes star players make game-breaking plays, and the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” accomplishes that time and time again.

If fans were bummed out about a lack of drama once the score was 3-0, Victor Hedman and the Lightning triggered a late push. Hedman scored two goals during the third period, with the first happening midway through, and a second happening with Tampa Bay’s net empty. In each case, Charlie McAvoy was unlucky enough to deflect both Hedman goals past Jaroslav Halak.

Even with those two Hedman tallies in mind, Halak was fantastic in Game 1. He made 35 saves, looking like more than just a Plan B for Tuukka Rask. The Lightning must find ways to get to Halak sooner, and if they can’t totally smother the Bruins’ top scorers, they’ll at least need to make it more of an even battle.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Canucks-Golden Knights stream
By Sean Leahy Aug 23, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the first playoff matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Since Vegas came into the NHL in 2017, they have won eight of 10 all-time meetings against the Canucks (8-0-2).

In the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Canucks went through the Wild in four games in the Qualifying Round before upsetting the defending champion Blues in 6 games to advance to the Second Round. This is Vancouver’s first appearance in the Second Round since 2011, when they lost in the Cup Final in seven games to the Bruins. They are the last remaining Canadian team left in these playoffs.

Meanwhile, Vegas has been arguably the best team in either bubble since the NHL restart – they have a 7-1 record this postseason after going undefeated in the Round Robin and knocking the Blackhawks out in five games in their First Round series. After coming into the postseason as the third-ranked team in the West, Vegas took the top seed with their Round Robin run.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

