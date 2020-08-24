MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Power Rankings: MacKinnon, Heiskanen top latest Conn Smythe watch

By Adam GretzAug 24, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we take an updated look at the Conn Smythe Trophy watch for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A lot has changed in the past week with some new names at the top and some previous contenders being eliminated.

We have a superstar leading the way, an emerging superstar right behind him, and one of the league’s best two-way players rounding out the top-three.

Who else makes the cut this week?

To the rankings!

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon is not just a superstar. He is the best player remaining in the playoffs and has to be considered among the top-three players in the entire National Hockey League. If you wanted to make an argument that he is the best, I would be willing to listen to it and not totally dismiss it. He is that good. His speed, his shot, and the way he takes over every single shift makes him one of the game’s most unstoppable forces. Every time he has the puck right now it should be bringing you to the edge of your seat.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. An absolutely fabulous player having an absolutely incredible postseason. He is tied for second in the NHL scoring race this postseason (the only defenseman in the top-15, and one of only two in the top-20), has five more points than any other player on the Stars, and has been a dominant defensive presence. At the end of last year’s playoffs Stars goalie Ben Bishop said Heiskanen was already one of the best defensemen he had ever played with, which is stunning praise given some of the players Bishop has had as teammates. Heiskanen is even better this postseaon.

3. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. You are not going to find many players in the NHL that play a better two-way game than Stone, and you might not find any wingers that are better. Stone is pacing the Golden Knights offensively while also playing a shutdown role defensively. He is not just underrated. He is one of the best players in hockey.

4. David Krejci, Boston Bruins. If something positive is happening for the Bruins this postseason (and once the real playoffs began, that has been often) there is a good chance that Krejci has been at the center of it. He has always shined for the Bruins come playoff time and that is happening again this season. He takes a seven-game point streak into Game 2 of their series against Tampa Bay.

5. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers. His goals against by game this postseason: 1, 1, 1, 4, 0, 0, 4, 2. He had two little slips against Montreal, but you have to expect a tough game for every goalie at some point. But so far he has been everything the Flyers have hoped for in a franchise goalie. He out-dueled Carey Price in the First Round series and gives the Flyers a chance every night.

6. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks. Yes, I know Bo Horvat is tied for the league lead in goals this postseason, and I know Elias Pettersson is tied for second in total points. But I am doubling down on last week’s claim that Hughes has actually been the Canucks’ best player this postseason. Because he has been. The young forwards (Pettersson, Horvat, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller) are all tremendous, but Hughes is going to be the engine that really powers this machine for years to come.

7. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders. He has had a save percentage of .920 or better in seven of his first nine starts in the Return To Play. Consistent, steady, and a big part of the Islanders’ ability to shut down both teams they have played so far.

8. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. He is doing his part to lift the Lightning offense in the absence of Steven Stamkos. Along with two overtime winning goals in the First Round against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he has found the scoresheet in eight of his first nine playoff games and has yet to go consecutive games without scoring a goal this postseason.

9. Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche. If he played on any other team that did not have arguably the best player in the NHL on it he would probably be a lot higher on my list. But if a member of the Avalanche is going to win the Conn Smythe this postseason it is going to be MacKinnon. But do not let that take away from Kadri’s performance or the value he has added to the lineup. His presence has helped take the Avalanche from “up-and-coming team” to a Stanley Cup contender.

10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks. Pettersson is not just a dominant offensive player, he is quickly becoming one of the league’s must-see players on a nightly basis.

Honorable mentions: Reilly Smith (Vegas Golden Knights), Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks) Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Anthony Beauvillier (New York Islanders).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The hotels might be posh, their amenities and service first rate, and yet life inside the NHL’s two playoff bubbles isn’t exactly glamorous.

Having spent nearly a month cooped up at the tunnel-connected hotel-arena complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Rick Bowness acknowledged there’s times he’s had to coax himself to step outside to bask in the sun and breathe in some fresh, non-filtered air.

”If people think living in a bubble is great, it’s tough. It’s mentally tough. And everyone’s making the best of it.” the Stars interim coach said after Dallas advanced to the second round with Game 6 victory over Calgary last week.

”It’s not your typical playoffs. It’s not, where, OK, you play, you jump in your car and you go home or whatever. It’s none of that. It’s play, go back to your room,” Bowness said, beginning to laugh. ”This isn’t as easy as you think it is.”

Bowness emphasized he wasn’t complaining, but simply noting the challenges that come with the NHL’s most unique of playoffs, which haven’t yet reached the halfway mark in a bid to award the Stanley Cup by early October – or sooner.

”Listen,” he said. ”Until you live in this, you have no idea what we’re doing, what we’re going through.”

The potential for NHL bubble fatigue is real.

The close confines, daily COVID-19 testing, lack of freedom to venture beyond the security fences surrounding hotels and arenas in Edmonton and Toronto, and the separation from family can weigh heavily on everyone. Teams have access to outdoor stadiums in both cities, and the NHL has also arranged golf outings on off days, in which players are bused to and from the facilities with no access to those outside the bubble.

”It’s hard when you’re in that type of environment because it’s almost like you’re in prison,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman after Chicago was eliminated by Colorado in five games in the first round.

”When the pandemic hit, you could still leave your house, you could walk outside and get some fresh air,” Bowman added. ”But here, I think it’s the mental toll that you’re kind of trapped. You can’t go anywhere. And over time, it does start to get to you.”

Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet noted the bubble-related challenges during his team’s three-week stay, which ended with back-to-back 7-1 losses to Colorado.

”It’s basically monotonous every day. We had two-and-half blocks with nothing to really do other than hockey. This is where mental will comes in,” Tocchet said. ”The teams that go far, obviously you got to have the talent. But you also have to have the strong mental fortitude to get through that for sure.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press that the league is ”actively trying to minimize the length” of the playoffs ”in part due to the dynamics and constraints of ‘bubble life.”’

That was evident Friday, when the NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete. And with the conference and Cup finals set for Edmonton, the two East finalists will likely have only two days to acclimate to their new surroundings upon traveling from Toronto.

”We will continue to pursue all ‘move up’ opportunities aggressively as we go forward,” Daly wrote.

He added the NHL is still seeking approval from health authorities on whether family members will be allowed enter the bubble before or during the conference finals.

In noting the bubble challenges, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand said players can also use them as motivation.

”We’re all sacrificing to be here, so I think the drive is there to want to make it all worth it,” Marchand said.

”So when you get on the ice, you want to win, because otherwise this whole thing is for nothing,” he said. ”It’ll be worth it if we win. So it’s that fear of losing, I guess, that kind of drains you mentally, and being away from the family.”

Teams arrived at their hub cities on July 26, before playing an exhibition game, followed by a two-part preliminary round. The bottom 16 teams competed in a best-of-five elimination series, while each conference’s top four teams played a round-robin tournament to determine seeding.

The first round began on Aug 11 and lasted just 11 days.

There were no series sweeps in the first round for just the fourth time since the 2005 lockout, with no series going the maximum seven games – the first time that’s happened in the first round since 2001.

Overall, a combined 43 games were played, which matched the second-lowest total since 41 games were needed to complete the first round in 2000.

Though it’s unclear what those numbers reflect, Bowness said the notable momentum swings within a series or even a game were ”absolutely” the result of life in the bubble.

Columbus and Toronto each rallied from three-goal deficits during their preliminary round series. Dallas did the same in a series-deciding 7-3 win over the Flames.

”The way we’re living and playing, that’s going to lead to a lot of emotional swings,” Bowness said. ”Give our guys credit, they battled back.”

In a bid to break the monotony, Bowness scheduled a mandatory fun day for the Stars at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Friday.

”We need to get out of the hotel. We need a mental break,” he said.

The players repaid Bowness with a 5-3 series-opening win over Colorado a day later. The only drawback was Bowness and his staff couldn’t join in because they had to spend Friday at the hotel prepping for the Avalanche.

”It would’ve been a good day for us to get out with them, but hey, that didn’t happen,” Bowness said. ”And we knew when we came into this bubble, you roll with the punches.”

Flyers vs. Islanders playoff series preview: By the numbers

By Adam GretzAug 24, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with the Second Round matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers vs the New York Islanders. Watch the Flyers vs. Islanders series series stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Key stats: Flyers-Lightning Second Round Series playoff preview

.943 vs. .934

That is the primary goaltending matchup we are looking at in this series as Philadelphia’s Carter Hart (.943 save percentage) goes against New York’s Semyon Varlamov (.934).

Goaltending was a big X-factor for both teams at the start of the season, and so far the position has been a success for both clubs.

In Philadelphia, it was all about whether or not Hart could live up to the lofty expectations that have surrounded him since he became one of the team’s top prospects. The Flyers have been searching for a franchise goalie for decades and after a revolving door of failed starters year after year finally seem to have found their guy. Hart started to catch fire in the second half of the season and was a big part of their surge up the Eastern Conference standings. Once the playoffs began he went to an entirely different level. He has allowed more than two goals in just two of his first eight starts.

Meanwhile, in new York, Varlamov was a bit of a question mark at the start of the season as he had to fill the spot vacated by the free agent departure of Robin Lehner. Lehner was one of the driving forces behind the Islanders’ surprising success a year ago, and the Islanders were replacing him with a goalie that had not been as productive in recent years. Even though Varlamov may not have matched Lehner’s regular season success, he has been money for the Islanders in the playoffs thus far and helped shut down both the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals.

They have been two of the best goalies going this postseason.

6 vs. 8

The two players mentioned above are a big part of these numbers, but six (Islanders) and eight (Flyers) represent the total number of 5-on-5 goals allowed by each team so far in the playoffs.

Those numbers are insanely low and suggest just how smothering both teams have been and how great both goalies have been.

Of the 16 teams that have played at least eight games in the Return To Play, the Islanders and Flyers are the only teams that have allowed less than 10 goals during 5-on-5 play. They have not only been the two best defensive (and goaltending) teams at even-strength, there really is not even anybody that is close to them.

Let’s break it down another way and look at their defensive performance per 60 minutes (as in per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play): The bottom five teams in the NHL by that metric are the Islanders (0.87 goals against), Flyers (1.22), and then the next closest teams have been Montreal (1.45) and Columbus (1.58). The league average is around 2.20.

Dominant defensive play and goaltending from both teams.

1

The number of postseason goals the Flyers have received from their top-five goal scorers from the regular season season.

The group of Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, and James van Riemsdyk combined for 109 goals during the regular season and so far has just one (Hayes) between them in the first nine playoff games.

There are two ways of looking at this. The first is that the Flyers need this group to get going offensively if they are going to make a deep run into the playoffs. The other is that the Flyers have already managed to go 7-2 in the Return To Play while getting almost zero goal production from their top players, and that it is only a matter of time until they break through.

I tend to lean toward the latter line of thinking because eventually somebody from that group is going to break through. The depth scoring stepped up and did enough to get them through the early games, buying time for the stars to play through their cold streaks. That is not a bad thing. It is a necessary thing that every Stanley Cup winner has to get through in every postseason.

2 vs. 14

That is the change in Jordan Eberle‘s postseason production since joining the Islanders.

In his first career playoff appearance with Edmonton Oilers, Eberle went through a terrible slump that saw him finish with just two points (both assists) in 13 playoff games. It was such a dismal performance that it made him an easy scapegoat to get shipped out of town by the previous front office.

Since joining the Islanders, however, Eberle has done nothing but produce in the postseason and been one of the Islanders’ best big-game players the past two years. In his first 17 games with the Islanders he has already scored seven goals and tallied 14 total points, a level of production that is far closer to his regular season averages (and actually even better).

He may not be the Islanders’ top scorer this postseason (that would be Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Anders Lee), but his line, which has also consisted of Lee and Barzal, has been dominant throughout the first part of the playoffs. He has also shown the importance of not overreacting to one bad postseason performance and making a regrettable trade. The Oilers’ loss has been the Islanders’ gain.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Wraparound: Islanders-Flyers Second Round series begins

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Sunday’s action.

Marc-Andre Fleury told his agent to delete a controversial Tweet that depicted a photoshopped Fleury being impaled by a sword with the name of Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on it. 

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 1: Islanders vs. Flyers – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: This is the fifth playoff matchup between these two franchises, and first in 33 years. Three of the previous four playoff meetings between Philadelphia and New York have gone at least six games, with two going seven games.

The Islanders have reached the Second Round for a second straight season. It is their first time winning a playoff series in consecutive years since 1979-1985, a run during which they won four straight Stanley Cups. The Flyers have not reached the East Final since 2010, the year they lost to the Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Final.

New York has won seven of their first nine games this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak. Dating back to Feb. 18, Philadelphia has won 16 of their last 19 games (7-2 this postseason).

Game 2: Stars vs. Avalanche (DAL leads 1-0) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamIn Game 1, the Stars offense picked up right where they left off in their First Round series against the Flames. Dallas lit the lamp three times in the first period against Colorado, including Tyler Seguin’s first goal of the postseason. Gabriel Landeskog scored early in the second to cut Dallas’ lead to 3-2, but Alexander Radulov’s second goal of the night gave the Stars a 4-2 advantage. Nathan MacKinnon recorded his second goal of to pull the Avs back within one, but Roope Hintz’s third period tally put the game out of reach as Dallas held on for the win.

Early in the second period, Avalanche starting goalie Philipp Grubauer went down in pain after a Stars shot attempt went wide of his net. Grubauer needed to be helped off the ice, and coach Jared Bednar has already ruled him out for Game 2. Pavel Francouz replaced Grubauer and allowed two goals on 20 shots.

“Obviously, he’s in a position there where he tweaked something and unable to continue, that’s already bad news,” Bednar said. “You know, time will tell how long he’s going to be out. I have no idea at this point … In the meantime, [Francouz is] going to have to get the job done.”

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Bruins vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (BOS leads 1-0)
Game 2: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (VGK leads 1-0)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Series preview
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.