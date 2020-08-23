MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Goalie drama in Vegas; Stamkos not ready for Lightning

By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Sunday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

•  The Second Round continues on Sunday with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. The latter is still without Steven Stamkos

• The agent for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury caused quite a stir on Saturday. 

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET; NBC (Livestream)

This is probably the best matchup of the Second Round on paper and what should be the closest, most evenly matched. These teams have been two of the league’s best over the past few years and both are perfectly capable of winning the whole thing this year.

While the Bruins will be without starting goalie Tuukka Rask, the Lightning are still without superstar forward Steven Stamkos who remains out of the lineup and is not yet ready to return.

He has been sidelined since February 25 and coach Jon Cooper announced on Saturday that he will remain unavailable for the start of the series.

Even without Stamkos the Lightning still boast one of the league’s most feared offensive lineups with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point up front. Both of them were outstanding in the previous round. They also have a new-look third line led by trade deadline acquisitions Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow that has played really well this postseason and given them some depth and an added dimension they did not have a year ago.

After beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games, the Lightning are 6-2 in the Return To Play and own a 4-1-0 record against the Bruins this season (including their Round Robin meeting).

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN (Livestream)

There is at least one person that is not happy with Robin Lehner getting the bulk of the starts for the Vegas Golden Knights so far this postseason.

That person: Allan Walsh, the agent for Marc-Andre Fleury.

On Saturday Walsh created a bit of a ruckus by Tweeting, well, this

That is a photoshopped picture of Fleury, impaled through the back by a bloody sword with the name of Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer on it.

Do you need me to explain the symbolism here? No? Okay, moving on.

That is probably not the way you want a postseason series to start when you might need both goalies at some point.

Walsh is always going to support his players (viciously if he has to) and this might be one of the more, let’s say, creative ways he has gone about doing that. The decision to send Fleury to the bench here is going to be controversial. He is the bigger name goalie, the face of the franchise, is climbing the NHL’s all-time wins list, has his name on the Stanley Cup a bunch of times (though, he only actually played in one of those Stanley Cup Finals where his team won) and backstopped his team (Pittsburgh and Vegas) to the Stanley Cup Final two other times.

He is also a wildly popular player, not just in Vegas or Pittsburgh, but across the entire league.

Seeing him on the bench in the playoffs might be a shock.

But here is the only thing that matters: Lehner has been the better goalie this season. When the Golden Knights acquired him at the trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks you had to know this was going to be a possibility, because you do not acquire a goalie of that caliber for the purpose of just keeping him on the bench. He was a safety net not only in case of injury to Fleury, but in case they wanted (or needed) an upgrade. It is entirely possible (maybe even likely) the Golden Knights go back to Fleury at some point, or stick with the rotation they have used since adding Lehner. But at the moment, the latter player has had the better season.

This is not the first time Fleury has been sent to the bench in the playoffs (it happened multiple times in Pittsburgh) and he has never shown any indication of rocking the boat. Sure, he probably wants to play. Probably always has wanted to play. But he’s also never publicly complained about it or been anything other than a great teammate.

So maybe this is Walsh just going rogue to support his client.

No matter the reason, it is a pretty wild way to start the Second Round.

Monday’s NHL Schedule

Game 1: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Rivalry round: the series you love to hate in NHL playoffs

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
There is no fancy name for when the New York Islanders face the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s not a battle of the boroughs or a cross-river rivalry, but when teams are a bus ride apart they play enough to build up some memories.

A flight is usually required when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off, or meetings between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks. Even though the NHL abandoned its divisional playoff format for one year amid special circumstances, all four second-round matchups pit division rivals against each other with a spot in the conference finals at stake.

”There is that kind of close, across-town feel,” Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said.

These teams are across the hotel from each other in the Eastern Conference’s Toronto and Western Conference’s Edmonton bubble, though the familiarity of these foes predates hockey’s return. They all have history dating to the regular season and some in previous playoffs, plus Boston-Tampa Bay and Colorado-Dallas are rematches from the seeding round.

The Bruins and Lightning fought it out in a one-goal game Aug. 5 and have been the class of the Atlantic Division for years now. The core groups are largely the same from their 2018 postseason meeting.

”We know each other,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”I think rivalries, they come organically. You never know who you’re going to have one with. But I believe when you play teams in playoffs in recent years, that seems to play into it. We played them a couple years ago, and then we’ve had some pretty intense games with them since. Usually, they’re one-goal games and usually there’s some sort of fireworks that have happened.”

Colorado and Dallas got about 36 hours notice before starting their series Saturday night, a quick turnaround made easier by their recent history. The Avalanche shut out the Stars in round-robin play less than three weeks ago after facing off four times in the regular season.

”It helps with your preparation because there’s not really any surprises coming at you,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ”You know the team well, and you’re pretty confident what we’re going to see.”

The Flyers and Islanders know what they’ll see in each other beginning Monday, even though the organizations haven’t met in the playoffs since 1987, 11 years before Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart was born. But they played three times this season – all won by New York – and plenty of scouting has happened since.

”I think (the Islanders have) played as well as any team in our bubble here in Toronto,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. ”They’ve found their game very quickly. They play with purpose, structure and identity. They have some skill up front, too. They have three lines that can score. They’re really a good hockey team.”

Vancouver-Vegas hasn’t had the chance to become a rivalry yet, since the Canucks missed the playoffs in the Golden Knights’ first two years of existence. But the Canucks advanced by eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, and they have the respect of the top seed in the West.

”What I’ve been most impressed with: They’re a different team than they were prior to the the pause,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. ”You see they’ve got a heightened awareness of defending and being harder to play against defensively. And when you add some of the skill and speed and some of the offense that they’re capable of generating, especially their special teams, that’s made them a real dangerous team.”

A condensed schedule to get through the bubble playoffs mean each series has at least one set of back-to-back games, and Boston-Tampa Bay has two. If long-established pleasantries weren’t enough to spice up this summer hockey, that’ll add some more to the mix, and players are looking forward to going through a rival to advance.

”You go through this, you want to play good teams,” Boston winger Brad Marchand said. ”These are the series that people want to see, and these are the series that guys want to be part of and play in.”

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
By Sean LeahyAug 23, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL playoff games Wednesday
NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks playoff series preview: By the Numbers

By James O'BrienAug 23, 2020, 8:10 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with the Second Round matchup between the Golden Knights and Canucks. Watch the Golden Knights-Canucks series stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Key stats: Golden Knights – Canucks Second Round Series playoff preview

35.5 vs. 25.3 (or shots shots shots)

When you back up the point that the Golden Knights hog the puck viciously, you can throw out their best-in-class expected goals percentages in both the regular season and playoffs. Such stats factor in things like “quality chances,” after all.

But it might be easier to digest raw shots on goal totals, and the Golden Knights come in handy in being so dominant in that area that you can’t really miss it.

During the regular season, the Golden Knights averaged the most SOG in the NHL (34.5) while allowing the third-least (29.3). That carried over to an extreme so far during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Golden Knights fired 10+ more SOG on per game than they allowed so far (35.5 vs. 25.3).

Meanwhile, the Canucks allowed more shots than they generated in the playoffs (28.2 vs. 35.1) and the regular season (31.2 vs. 33.3). As expected goals conversations can testify, not every shot is created equally. Still, if patterns hold, the Canucks will definitely need a lot of quality to outpace the Golden Knights’ stranglehold on quantity.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks playoff series preview: By the Numbers Pettersson power play VAN
(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

24.2 vs. 76.6

As you may know, many possession stats focus on even-strength. (Not all, but many.)

The highly skilled Canucks boast a deadly power play, one that could very well tilt this Second Round series against the Golden Knights. Vancouver’s power play seems to have carried over the sort of work that made its power play the fourth-most efficient in the NHL (24.2 percent, 57 PPG [tied for second]).

Unless the Golden Knights’ solid playoff penalty kill work is a sign of a turnaround (and/or the impact of Robin Lehner), this could be a problem. Vegas only killed 76.6 percent of its penalties during the regular season, the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.

Considering some of those numbers, the big, often-rough Golden Knights might want to be on their best behavior against the Canucks.

[PHT predictions for Golden Knights – Canucks, other Second Round series]

3 vs. 0

Which offensive approach works better in the playoffs: top-heavy or balanced?

None of this is to say that the Golden Knights lack any star power altogether, as casual observers have become increasingly aware of how strong a player Mark Stone is. And it’s not like Elias Pettersson scored every First Round goal for the Canucks.

Still, you can broadly argue that the Canucks are more top-heavy, while the Golden Knights are more balanced offensively.

Consider that the Canucks boast three players in double-digits in scoring during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Pettersson [13], J.T. Miller [10], and Quinn Hughes [10]), while the Golden Knights don’t have any yet (Stone and Reilly Smith are tied for the team lead with eight points).

Again, this isn’t necessarily to say that the Canucks boast the superior forward group, but their top guys might be the most explosive. Maybe that will make a difference if goals become hard to come by, or if the two teams trade punches in a scoring fest?

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars top line dominates

By Adam GretzAug 22, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT
  • The Dallas Stars top line dominated their Game 1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Nathan MacKinnon did everything he could for the Avalanche but it was not enough on this night.
  • The biggest concern for the Avalanche might be the injury situation.

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 3 (Stars lead series 1-0)

This was a tough opening game for Colorado. After cruising through their First Round series against the Arizona Coyotes, the level of competition improved dramatically on Saturday night as they were on the losing end of a 5-3 decision in Game 1 to the Dallas Stars. The Avalanche had no answer for Dallas’ top line of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov, while they also had two key players (defenseman Erik Johnson and starting goalie Phillipp Grubauer) leave the game with injuries. Grubauer’s injury looks to be the really concerning one, with coach Jared Bednar saying after the game that it did not look good. There is no update on how much time he could potentially miss as a result.

Three Stars

1. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars. All three members of the Stars’ top line shined on Saturday and Radulov had the biggest game out of the group with three points, including a pair of goals. After a dreadful start to the postseason where he was held without a point and recorded just two shots on goal in his first four games, he now has six points (including four goals) and 16 shots on goal in his past six games. His offensive numbers declined a bit during the regular season, but he can still be an impact player when he gets rolling like this.

2. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Like Radulov, Benn has also been heating up in recent games and was sensational on Saturday with three assists in the win. He helped get the Stars rolling by setting up Tyler Seguin’s goal at the four minute mark of the first period, and then made an even better pass (see it below) to set up Radulov’s first goal. He has seven points in his past seven games.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. It was not enough to get the Avalanche another win, but MacKinnon was sensational on Saturday with a pair of goals (both highlight reel plays) to continue what has been a dominant postseason performance. With his three points he now has 16 points in the Avalanche’s first nine playoff games this season.

Highlights of the Night

Tyler Seguin and Nathan MacKinnon got this series off to a great start with a couple of quick goals, with MacKinnon’s goal being another highlight reel play.

Radulov’s first goal of the game was a beautiful pass from Benn and finish.

MacKinnon’s second goal of the game as he continues his dominant postseason.

Factoids

  • Miro Heiskanen‘s postseason career is off to a great start and puts him in some pretty exclusive company. [NHL PR]
  • Nathan MacKinnon has a nine-game point streak going for the Avalanche, making him only the 11th player since 2006 to accomplish that. It is also tied for the longest postseason point streak in Avalanche history behind only Joe Sakic and Marian Stastny (when the team was based in Quebec). [NHL PR]
  • Winning Game 1 of a series has been a very promising development for the Stars over the years. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 1: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

 

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.