MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Rivalry Round: The series you love to hate in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There is no fancy name for when the New York Islanders face the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s not a battle of the boroughs or a cross-river rivalry, but when teams are a bus ride apart they play enough to build up some memories.

A flight is usually required when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off, or meetings between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks. Even though the NHL abandoned its divisional playoff format for one year amid special circumstances, all four second-round matchups pit division rivals against each other with a spot in the conference finals at stake.

”There is that kind of close, across-town feel,” Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said.

These teams are across the hotel from each other in the Eastern Conference’s Toronto and Western Conference’s Edmonton bubble, though the familiarity of these foes predates hockey’s return. They all have history dating to the regular season and some in previous playoffs, plus Boston-Tampa Bay and Colorado-Dallas are rematches from the seeding round.

The Bruins and Lightning fought it out in a one-goal game Aug. 5 and have been the class of the Atlantic Division for years now. The core groups are largely the same from their 2018 postseason meeting.

”We know each other,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”I think rivalries, they come organically. You never know who you’re going to have one with. But I believe when you play teams in playoffs in recent years, that seems to play into it. We played them a couple years ago, and then we’ve had some pretty intense games with them since. Usually, they’re one-goal games and usually there’s some sort of fireworks that have happened.”

Colorado and Dallas got about 36 hours notice before starting their series Saturday night, a quick turnaround made easier by their recent history. The Avalanche shut out the Stars in round-robin play less than three weeks ago after facing off four times in the regular season.

”It helps with your preparation because there’s not really any surprises coming at you,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ”You know the team well, and you’re pretty confident what we’re going to see.”

The Flyers and Islanders know what they’ll see in each other beginning Monday, even though the organizations haven’t met in the playoffs since 1987, 11 years before Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart was born. But they played three times this season – all won by New York – and plenty of scouting has happened since.

”I think (the Islanders have) played as well as any team in our bubble here in Toronto,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. ”They’ve found their game very quickly. They play with purpose, structure and identity. They have some skill up front, too. They have three lines that can score. They’re really a good hockey team.”

Vancouver-Vegas hasn’t had the chance to become a rivalry yet, since the Canucks missed the playoffs in the Golden Knights’ first two years of existence. But the Canucks advanced by eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, and they have the respect of the top seed in the West.

”What I’ve been most impressed with: They’re a different team than they were prior to the the pause,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. ”You see they’ve got a heightened awareness of defending and being harder to play against defensively. And when you add some of the skill and speed and some of the offense that they’re capable of generating, especially their special teams, that’s made them a real dangerous team.”

A condensed schedule to get through the bubble playoffs mean each series has at least one set of back-to-back games, and Boston-Tampa Bay has two. If long-established pleasantries weren’t enough to spice up this summer hockey, that’ll add some more to the mix, and players are looking forward to going through a rival to advance.

”You go through this, you want to play good teams,” Boston winger Brad Marchand said. ”These are the series that people want to see, and these are the series that guys want to be part of and play in.”

Marc-Andre Fleury asks agent to delete controversial Tweet

Fleury agent tweet
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Saturday afternoon Allan Walsh, the agent for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, attempted to go to bat for his client by sending a Tweet that created just a bit of attention around the NHL.

The Tweet in question featured a photoshopped Fleury being impaled by a giant, bloody sword with the name of Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer written on it. The suggestion being that Fleury had been stabbed in the back by the coach who has chosen to ride with Robin Lehner as the team’s primary goalie in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Walsh deleted the Tweet and Fleury addressed the matter before Game 1 of their Second Round series against the Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream link).

Fleury said that he asked Walsh to delete it.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Here is a screengrab of the now-deleted Tweet.

 

“Regarding that picture, I just wanted to say that Allan has been my agent for a long time,” said Fleury on Sunday. “I’ve known him since I was 15 and I really appreciate his passion for the game. I think it was a way to defend me for not playing much, but I’m here to win with my team.”

Fleury would not say if he had prior knowledge of Walsh’s plan to post the picture and it remained posted until just before Fleury’s media availability on Sunday. That was a stretch of nearly 24 hours.

Fleury had been Vegas’ primary starting goalie — and the face of the franchise — from its first day in the league during the 2017-18 season and backstopped the team to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

His play has taken a bit of a step back this season, and with limited quality goaltending depth behind him the Golden Knights made the decision to acquire Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL trade deadline. During the stretch run of the regular season the two goalies had been involved in a rotation that split the playing time, but Lehner — who has been the better goalie this season — has taken over the starting job in the playoffs with six of the first eight starts. It is expected he will also start Game 1 on Sunday night against the Canucks.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

This is not unfamiliar territory for Fleury. His tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins came to an end with him taking a back seat to Matt Murray during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 playoffs when the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups. While Fleury played a significant role in the latter championship run, starting the first two rounds and playing exceptionally well, he was eventually replaced by Murray. He appeared in just two games, starting only one, during the 2015-16 postseason.

“We all want to win, that’s why we’re here,” said Fleury. “I really like Robin. We have a good friendship and I think he’s a really good goalie also. There are no hard feelings.”

Lehner responded to the Golden Knights’ Tweet highlight that quote with a baby panda bear trying to hug a person’s leg.

Just another day in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden

Capitals fire coach
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
4 Comments

It should have been obvious that changes were going to be coming for the Washington Capitals after a second straight First Round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Sunday, those changes began.

The Capitals announced that they have fired head coach Todd Reirden after just two years on the job.

“We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan in a statement released by the team

“We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization. Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Reirden had been the head coach of the Capitals since the start of the 2018-19 season, replacing Barry Trotz the year after the team won its first ever Stanley Cup. During Reirden’s two seasons they saw great regular season success, winning the Metropolitan Division each year. It was the playoffs where things became an issue, winning just four games over the two years and never getting out of the First Round.

Their early exit a year ago would have been easy to write off. It was the first year after a championship and they lost a tight, seven-game series (with the seventh game going to overtime) to an up-and-coming team that was just beginning a huge playoff run. It happens.

This year, though, something seemed off with the Capitals. They faded during the stretch run of the regular season and never seemed able to find an extra gear in the playoffs, whether it was in the Round Robin phase or their First Round series loss to Trotz’s Islanders. It was not just the fact they lost, but how they looked during it. They just never seemed to be a threat to score and were significantly outplayed.

It is not yet known what direction the Capitals will go in now behind the bench, but you have to figure Gerard Gallant and Peter Laviolette will be two names that get connected here.

As for what other changes could be coming to the Capitals this offseason, long-time starting goalie Braden Holtby is an unrestricted free agent and could be on the move, while the Capitals could almost certainly use an infusion of youth into an aging lineup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 23, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Series preview
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Series preview
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Lightning vs. Bruins playoff series preview: By the numbers

By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with the Second Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Boston Bruins. Watch the Lightning vs. Bruins series series stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Key stats: Bruins-Lightning Second Round Series playoff preview

3.24 vs. 2.39

It is a battle of offense vs. defense as the Lightning bring the NHL’s highest scoring regular season team (3.24 goals per game) into this series against what was the NHL’s top defensive team (Boston’s 2.39 goals against per game).

That 2.39 number for Boston is shockingly good given the goal-scoring numbers across the league, and was not just the top number in the league, it was the top number by a substantial margin. The next closest team was the Dallas Stars at 2.52 goals per game, while no other team in the league had a mark lower than 2.61.

Shockingly good defense.

A big part of that success for Boston was the fact it had a two-headed monster in net with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak serving as its last line of defense. But with Rask opting out of The Return To Play it puts all of the focus on Halak to carry the load as the starter with an unproven backup (Dan Vladar) behind him. Halak is perfectly capable of getting the job done and is no stranger to postseason success.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, remains without a significant part of its regular season offensive attack as Steven Stamkos is still not ready to return. But even without him the Lightning lineup is still a formidable threat thanks to the duo of Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

5

That number represents the number of players in this series that finished the regular season among the league’s top-30 scorers, a list that includes David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Kucherov, Stamkos, and Point.

(Obviously Stamkos is not ready at the start, but he could, in theory, still play at some point).

That is more than any other series in the Second Round. By comparison, the Vegas-Vancouver matchup features four such players, while Colorado-Dallas has one and New York-Philadelphia has zero.

Not only are both of these teams great, but they also have incredible individual talent all throughout their lineups.

42

The number of playoff wins for the Lightning since the start of the 2014-15 season, the highest total in the entire NHL. Their .583 winning percentage in the playoffs is second-highest behind only the Vegas Golden Knights (who have played only 35 postseason games to Tampa Bay’s 72 during that stretch).

Maybe that number surprises, but the Lightning’s postseason issue has never been about their inability to go far into the playoffs. Their First Round sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets a year ago was the outlier. This group has consistently been one of the best performing postseason teams since it came together and has been a regular in the Conference Finals. The issue has always been the ability to finish those series and lift the Stanley Cup, having lost a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final and two different 3-2 series leads in the Eastern Conference Finals. Will this be the year they finish the job? They have a big challenge in the Second Round.

4 vs. 1

The Bruins have not lost many games this season, but when they have, it has usually been at the hands of the Lightning.

In the five head-to-head meetings so far this season (including the Round-Robin game) the Lightning have won four of them. Boston’s only win against Tampa Bay this season was a 2-1 win on March 3 when Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots.

Even though the Lightning have owned the season series, it has not been decisive. Four of those games were decided by just a single goal, and the one that was not was a one-goal game until a Kucherov empty-net goal gave the Lightning a 5-3 win on March 7 in Boston.

112

The number of postseason points Bruins forward David Krejci has compiled in his career, the second-highest total in Bruins franchise history (trailing only 161 from Ray Bourque).

He has been the most underrated Bruins of this era, and has been a consistent producer throughout his career in the playoffs.

This postseason has been no different as he enters the Second Round as the Bruins’ leading scorer with nine points through their first eight games, helping to give the Bruins the type of depth scoring every team needs to seriously compete for a championship.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule
PHT Second Round Predictions

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.