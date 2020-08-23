Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This will be the first playoff matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Since Vegas came into the NHL in 2017, they have won eight of 10 all-time meetings against the Canucks (8-0-2).
In the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Canucks went through the Wild in four games in the Qualifying Round before upsetting the defending champion Blues in 6 games to advance to the Second Round. This is Vancouver’s first appearance in the Second Round since 2011, when they lost in the Cup Final in seven games to the Bruins. They are the last remaining Canadian team left in these playoffs.
Meanwhile, Vegas has been arguably the best team in either bubble since the NHL restart – they have a 7-1 record this postseason after going undefeated in the Round Robin and knocking the Blackhawks out in five games in their First Round series. After coming into the postseason as the third-ranked team in the West, Vegas took the top seed with their Round Robin run.
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*if necessary
