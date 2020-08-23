MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 23, 2020
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These division foes were able to complete their series despite the shortened regular season. For the second straight year, the Lightning took three of four from the Bruins. In their final matchup on March 7, Boston and Tampa combined to take 26 penalties for 94 penalty minutes in a scrappy affair.

After starting the first two games of the First Round against Carolina, Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs. Jaroslav Halak took over the starting job and won three straight against the Hurricanes to lead the Bruins into the Second Round. This is the 35-year-old’s first time as a playoff team’s “main” goalie since 2015 with the Islanders, but thus far he’s been up to the task. Halak allowed five goals total in three games against Carolina, holding the Hurricanes to just one goal in two of those three games.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 10 points this postseason (5G-5A). Point, 24, had seven points in five games against Columbus (4G-3A), scoring the five OT winner in Game 1 and the series-clinching OT winner in Game 5. Point has 27 points in 29 career playoff games (13G-14A), including 8 points (4G-4A) in six career playoff games against the Bruins (five in 2018, Round-robin game in 2020).

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 23, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Series preview
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Series preview
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marc-Andre Fleury asks agent to delete controversial Tweet

By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
On Saturday afternoon Allan Walsh, the agent for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, attempted to go to bat for his client by sending a Tweet that created just a bit of attention around the NHL.

The Tweet in question featured a photoshopped Fleury being impaled by a giant, bloody sword with the name of Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer written on it. The suggestion being that Fleury had been stabbed in the back by the coach who has chosen to ride with Robin Lehner as the team’s primary goalie in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Walsh deleted the Tweet and Fleury addressed the matter before Game 1 of their Second Round series against the Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream link).

Fleury said that he asked Walsh to delete it.

Here is a screengrab of the now-deleted Tweet.

 

“Regarding that picture, I just wanted to say that Allan has been my agent for a long time,” said Fleury on Sunday. “I’ve known him since I was 15 and I really appreciate his passion for the game. I think it was a way to defend me for not playing much, but I’m here to win with my team.”

Fleury would not say if he had prior knowledge of Walsh’s plan to post the picture and it remained posted until just before Fleury’s media availability on Sunday. That was a stretch of nearly 24 hours.

Fleury had been Vegas’ primary starting goalie — and the face of the franchise — from its first day in the league during the 2017-18 season and backstopped the team to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

His play has taken a bit of a step back this season, and with limited quality goaltending depth behind him the Golden Knights made the decision to acquire Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL trade deadline. During the stretch run of the regular season the two goalies had been involved in a rotation that split the playing time, but Lehner — who has been the better goalie this season — has taken over the starting job in the playoffs with six of the first eight starts. It is expected he will also start Game 1 on Sunday night against the Canucks.

This is not unfamiliar territory for Fleury. His tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins came to an end with him taking a back seat to Matt Murray during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 playoffs when the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups. While Fleury played a significant role in the latter championship run, starting the first two rounds and playing exceptionally well, he was eventually replaced by Murray. He appeared in just two games, starting only one, during the 2015-16 postseason.

“We all want to win, that’s why we’re here,” said Fleury. “I really like Robin. We have a good friendship and I think he’s a really good goalie also. There are no hard feelings.”

Lehner responded to the Golden Knights’ Tweet highlight that quote with a baby panda bear trying to hug a person’s leg.

Just another day in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden

By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020
It should have been obvious that changes were going to be coming for the Washington Capitals after a second straight First Round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Sunday, those changes began.

The Capitals announced that they have fired head coach Todd Reirden after just two years on the job.

“We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan in a statement released by the team

“We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization. Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Reirden had been the head coach of the Capitals since the start of the 2018-19 season, replacing Barry Trotz the year after the team won its first ever Stanley Cup. During Reirden’s two seasons they saw great regular season success, winning the Metropolitan Division each year. It was the playoffs where things became an issue, winning just four games over the two years and never getting out of the First Round.

Their early exit a year ago would have been easy to write off. It was the first year after a championship and they lost a tight, seven-game series (with the seventh game going to overtime) to an up-and-coming team that was just beginning a huge playoff run. It happens.

This year, though, something seemed off with the Capitals. They faded during the stretch run of the regular season and never seemed able to find an extra gear in the playoffs, whether it was in the Round Robin phase or their First Round series loss to Trotz’s Islanders. It was not just the fact they lost, but how they looked during it. They just never seemed to be a threat to score and were significantly outplayed.

MacLellan said he thought the team started to decline around Christmas time and was inconsistent for the remainder of the season. He added that they “paid the price at the end.”

It is not yet known what direction the Capitals will go in now behind the bench, but you have to figure Gerard Gallant and Peter Laviolette will be two names that get connected here. While the Capitals have had an extensive history of hiring first-time coaches (six of their past seven head coaching hires were first time NHL head coaches; Trotz is the only one out of that group that was not a first-time hire) MacLellan said on Sunday that the Capitals have an experienced team and need an experienced coach.

As for what other changes could be coming to the Capitals this offseason, long-time starting goalie Braden Holtby is an unrestricted free agent and could be on the move, while the Capitals could almost certainly use an infusion of youth into an aging lineup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning vs. Bruins playoff series preview: By the numbers

By Adam GretzAug 23, 2020
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with the Second Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Boston Bruins. Watch the Lightning vs. Bruins series series stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Key stats: Bruins-Lightning Second Round Series playoff preview

3.24 vs. 2.39

It is a battle of offense vs. defense as the Lightning bring the NHL’s highest scoring regular season team (3.24 goals per game) into this series against what was the NHL’s top defensive team (Boston’s 2.39 goals against per game).

That 2.39 number for Boston is shockingly good given the goal-scoring numbers across the league, and was not just the top number in the league, it was the top number by a substantial margin. The next closest team was the Dallas Stars at 2.52 goals per game, while no other team in the league had a mark lower than 2.61.

Shockingly good defense.

A big part of that success for Boston was the fact it had a two-headed monster in net with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak serving as its last line of defense. But with Rask opting out of The Return To Play it puts all of the focus on Halak to carry the load as the starter with an unproven backup (Dan Vladar) behind him. Halak is perfectly capable of getting the job done and is no stranger to postseason success.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, remains without a significant part of its regular season offensive attack as Steven Stamkos is still not ready to return. But even without him the Lightning lineup is still a formidable threat thanks to the duo of Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

5

That number represents the number of players in this series that finished the regular season among the league’s top-30 scorers, a list that includes David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Kucherov, Stamkos, and Point.

(Obviously Stamkos is not ready at the start, but he could, in theory, still play at some point).

That is more than any other series in the Second Round. By comparison, the Vegas-Vancouver matchup features four such players, while Colorado-Dallas has one and New York-Philadelphia has zero.

Not only are both of these teams great, but they also have incredible individual talent all throughout their lineups.

42

The number of playoff wins for the Lightning since the start of the 2014-15 season, the highest total in the entire NHL. Their .583 winning percentage in the playoffs is second-highest behind only the Vegas Golden Knights (who have played only 35 postseason games to Tampa Bay’s 72 during that stretch).

Maybe that number surprises, but the Lightning’s postseason issue has never been about their inability to go far into the playoffs. Their First Round sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets a year ago was the outlier. This group has consistently been one of the best performing postseason teams since it came together and has been a regular in the Conference Finals. The issue has always been the ability to finish those series and lift the Stanley Cup, having lost a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final and two different 3-2 series leads in the Eastern Conference Finals. Will this be the year they finish the job? They have a big challenge in the Second Round.

4 vs. 1

The Bruins have not lost many games this season, but when they have, it has usually been at the hands of the Lightning.

In the five head-to-head meetings so far this season (including the Round-Robin game) the Lightning have won four of them. Boston’s only win against Tampa Bay this season was a 2-1 win on March 3 when Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots.

Even though the Lightning have owned the season series, it has not been decisive. Four of those games were decided by just a single goal, and the one that was not was a one-goal game until a Kucherov empty-net goal gave the Lightning a 5-3 win on March 7 in Boston.

112

The number of postseason points Bruins forward David Krejci has compiled in his career, the second-highest total in Bruins franchise history (trailing only 161 from Ray Bourque).

He has been the most underrated Bruins of this era, and has been a consistent producer throughout his career in the playoffs.

This postseason has been no different as he enters the Second Round as the Bruins’ leading scorer with nine points through their first eight games, helping to give the Bruins the type of depth scoring every team needs to seriously compete for a championship.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.