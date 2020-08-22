MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars top line dominates

By Adam GretzAug 22, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • The Dallas Stars top line dominated their Game 1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Nathan MacKinnon did everything he could for the Avalanche but it was not enough on this night.
  • The biggest concern for the Avalanche might be the injury situation.

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 3 (Stars lead series 1-0)

This was a tough opening game for Colorado. After cruising through their First Round series against the Arizona Coyotes, the level of competition improved dramatically on Saturday night as they were on the losing end of a 5-3 decision in Game 1 to the Dallas Stars. The Avalanche had no answer for Dallas’ top line of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov, while they also had two key players (defenseman Erik Johnson and starting goalie Phillipp Grubauer) leave the game with injuries. Grubauer’s injury looks to be the really concerning one, with coach Jared Bednar saying after the game that it did not look good. There is no update on how much time he could potentially miss as a result.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars. All three members of the Stars’ top line shined on Saturday and Radulov had the biggest game out of the group with three points, including a pair of goals. After a dreadful start to the postseason where he was held without a point and recorded just two shots on goal in his first four games, he now has six points (including four goals) and 16 shots on goal in his past six games. His offensive numbers declined a bit during the regular season, but he can still be an impact player when he gets rolling like this.

2. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Like Radulov, Benn has also been heating up in recent games and was sensational on Saturday with three assists in the win. He helped get the Stars rolling by setting up Tyler Seguin’s goal at the four minute mark of the first period, and then made an even better pass (see it below) to set up Radulov’s first goal. He has seven points in his past seven games.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. It was not enough to get the Avalanche another win, but MacKinnon was sensational on Saturday with a pair of goals (both highlight reel plays) to continue what has been a dominant postseason performance. With his three points he now has 16 points in the Avalanche’s first nine playoff games this season.

Highlights of the Night

Tyler Seguin and Nathan MacKinnon got this series off to a great start with a couple of quick goals, with MacKinnon’s goal being another highlight reel play.

Radulov’s first goal of the game was a beautiful pass from Benn and finish.

MacKinnon’s second goal of the game as he continues his dominant postseason.

Factoids

  • Miro Heiskanen‘s postseason career is off to a great start and puts him in some pretty exclusive company. [NHL PR]
  • Nathan MacKinnon has a nine-game point streak going for the Avalanche, making him only the 11th player since 2006 to accomplish that. It is also tied for the longest postseason point streak in Avalanche history behind only Joe Sakic and Marian Stastny (when the team was based in Quebec). [NHL PR]
  • Winning Game 1 of a series has been a very promising development for the Stars over the years. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 1: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

 

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Stars offense erupts to take Game 1; Grubauer injured for Avalanche

By Adam GretzAug 22, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Colorado Avalanche are supposed to be the team that is the offensive juggernaut with the superstar top line that can not be stopped.

While that absolutely has been the case all season — and still very well can be in this series — it was the Dallas Stars that filled the back of the net on Saturday night in a 5-3 Game 1 win to open their Second Round series.

The Stars big three of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov played their best collective game of the postseason to help drive the team’s offense in a stunning Game 1 win against an Avalanche team that was starting to look unbeatable.

Seguin opened the scoring just four minutes into the game with his first goal of the postseason to help set the stage for a huge night from the top line.

Along with Seguin’s goal, Benn finished the game with three assists while Radulov scored a pair of goals.

Blake Comeau and Roope Hintz also scored goals for the Stars.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

It continues what has been a completely unexpected offensive surge from the Stars in recent games. During the regular season and the Round Robin phase of the Return To Play the Stars were one of the league’s worst offensive teams. It seemed like it was going to be a huge issue come playoff time, especially in a matchup against a team like Colorado that is capable of lighting up the scoreboard every night.

But since the start of the Stars’ First Round series against the Calgary Flames they have suddenly looked like a completely different team, having now scored 26 goals over their past seven games. Before Saturday a lot of that was happening with minimal contributions from the top line while Miro Heiskanen and the depth forwards helped carry the offense.

If that trio can find a way to get going — and stay going — it would be a game-changer for Dallas this postseason.

The other big story to come out of this game is the injury situation for Colorado as defenseman Erik Johnson and starting goalie Philipp Grubauer were both injured.

Johnson was injured early in the first period and could barely get himself off the ice. He attempted to return on more than one occasion but never looked comfortable.

The Grubauer injury looked even more serious.

He exited the game mid-way through the second period with an apparent left leg injury.

After kicking a shot out, Grubauer immediately dropped to the ice and remained there for several moments before being helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz for the remainder of the game. The Avalanche finished the game with third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson on the bench as their backup.

Francouz started 30 games during the regular season with a .923 save percentage.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Stars lead series 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado eliminated Arizona in the First Round in five games, while Dallas took down Calgary in six games to setup this Second Round matchup out West. Both teams will be making their second straight appearance in the Second Round, but neither franchise has advanced beyond this point in over a decade.

Nazem Kadri, who was out indefinitely when the season paused with a lower-body injury, has been a big influence on the power play for the Avs. Kadri scored four times on the power play in the First Round and leads the team with five power play goals during the playoffs. Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the Avs offensively. The forward currently leads the playoffs with 13 points (4G-9A), 10 of which came in the First Round against Arizona.

Joe Pavelski had one of the best playoff games of his career when he notched his first-ever playoff hat trick in Dallas’ Game 4 comeback win against the Flames in the First Round. Miro Heiskanen has been solid on defense for Dallas. The 21-year-old tied a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a playoff game with four in Game 6 and his 12 points this postseason trails only Nathan MacKinnon (13).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL playoff games Wednesday
Getty Images

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Stars vs. Avalanche playoff series preview: By the Numbers

By James O'BrienAug 22, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Key stats: Stars – Avalanche Second Round Series playoff preview

9350

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon finished among the NHL’s scoring leaders with 93 points this season. (MacKinnon also leads all playoff point-getters with 13.)

Meanwhile, Tyler Seguin topped all Stars during the regular season with 50 points — the same as defenseman Cale Makar, who ranked second on the Avalanche. Hearing that Makar ranked second on Colorado would provide more solace if Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, and Nazem Kadri hadn’t all missed significant time with injuries.

(In case you’re wondering, Miro Heiskanen easily leads the Stars in playoff scoring with 12 points.)

30.6 and 3

The Avalanche’s power play erupted against the Coyotes, scoring six goals combined between Games 4 and 5. With that, the Avalanche lead the playoffs in power-play percentage (30.6) and goals (11, despite playing eight games).

On the other end, you have the Stars, who scored six power-play goals, but already allowed three shorthanded goals. Dallas has to hope that the Avalanche don’t have someone who can cause the havoc that Tobias Rieder did (Rieder scored all three of those shorthanded goals).

Interestingly, the Stars boasted a more efficient power play during the regular season (21.1 percent to just 19.1 percent for Colorado). The Avalanche imposed their will with sheer volume, scoring more power-play goals (46 to 42) by generating a league-best 241 power-play opportunities, to just 199 for the Stars.

So, what will it be? Will the special teams battle end up pretty even because officials put their whistles away, or will special teams remain an Avs advantage?

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stars Avalanche playoff preview Miro Heiskanen ice time
(Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

26:06

Despite being just 21, Miro Heiskanen serves as a workhorse for the Stars. He’s averaging 26:06 TOI per game, a big hike from his already-robust regular season average of 23:46. Fascinatingly, the Stars gave Heiskanen a big boost from the 2018-19 regular season to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (23:07 TOI to 25:31), too. Dallas hasn’t really been stuck in a bunch of Korpisalo-ian playoff marathons, either, so it’s clear that Heiskanen is being leveraged.

So far, the Avalanche haven’t applied similar burdens. Sure, Cale Makar is similarly beyond-his-years, but his team-leading time on ice average is a modest 21:46. (MacKinnon ranks ahead of every other Avs player, defensemen included, with a 20:10 average).

Those Avs numbers are likely skewed by blowouts. Even so, ice time could be something to watch. Will Colorado remain more balanced (or specialized) ice-time wise against a seemingly keyed-in Stars team?

[PHT predictions for Stars – Avalanche, other Second Round series]

5

For years, Rick Nash’s lack of playoff puck luck (a career postseason shooting percentage of just six) confounded me. That confusion just about fully transferred to Tyler Seguin.

Actually, Seguin’s lack of bounces is even more severe, at just five percent over 70 career playoff games. So far, Seguin sits at zero goals and three assists in eight games despite registering 21 shots on goal.

Last season, Seguin produced a career-high of … four goals in one postseason (11 points in 13 games, though). Abysmal puck luck might have pushed Seguin out the door in Boston, actually. In 22 games in 2012-13, Seguin only managed one goal (and seven assists) on 70 SOG, good for a squalid 1.4 percent. Yikes.

Something has to give, right? Maybe? Much like with Nash, the sample size is large enough that this is a real head-scratcher. Yet, the Stars advanced with an ice-cold Seguin. If Seguin can heat up, they might just be able to hang in there if their defense can contain the Avalanche’s attack.

That’s a big if, though, and an if made bigger by Seguin’s absolute strange lack of playoff bounces.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars schedule

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.