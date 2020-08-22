Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Colorado eliminated Arizona in the First Round in five games, while Dallas took down Calgary in six games to setup this Second Round matchup out West. Both teams will be making their second straight appearance in the Second Round, but neither franchise has advanced beyond this point in over a decade.
Nazem Kadri, who was out indefinitely when the season paused with a lower-body injury, has been a big influence on the power play for the Avs. Kadri scored four times on the power play in the First Round and leads the team with five power play goals during the playoffs. Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the Avs offensively. The forward currently leads the playoffs with 13 points (4G-9A), 10 of which came in the First Round against Arizona.
Joe Pavelski had one of the best playoff games of his career when he notched his first-ever playoff hat trick in Dallas’ Game 4 comeback win against the Flames in the First Round. Miro Heiskanen has been solid on defense for Dallas. The 21-year-old tied a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a playoff game with four in Game 6 and his 12 points this postseason trails only Nathan MacKinnon (13).
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream) Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN *Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD *Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
The Colorado Avalanche are supposed to be the team that is the offensive juggernaut with the superstar top line that can not be stopped.
While that absolutely has been the case all season — and still very well can be in this series — it was the Dallas Stars that filled the back of the net on Saturday night in a 5-3 Game 1 win to open their Second Round series.
The Stars big three of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov played their best collective game of the postseason to help drive the team’s offense in a stunning Game 1 win against an Avalanche team that was starting to look unbeatable.
Seguin opened the scoring just four minutes into the game with his first goal of the postseason to help set the stage for a huge night from the top line.
Along with Seguin’s goal, Benn finished the game with three assists while Radulov scored a pair of goals.
It continues what has been a completely unexpected offensive surge from the Stars in recent games. During the regular season and the Round Robin phase of the Return To Play the Stars were one of the league’s worst offensive teams. It seemed like it was going to be a huge issue come playoff time, especially in a matchup against a team like Colorado that is capable of lighting up the scoreboard every night.
But since the start of the Stars’ First Round series against the Calgary Flames they have suddenly looked like a completely different team, having now scored 26 goals over their past seven games. Before Saturday a lot of that was happening with minimal contributions from the top line while Miro Heiskanen and the depth forwards helped carry the offense.
If that trio can find a way to get going — and stay going — it would be a game-changer for Dallas this postseason.
The other big story to come out of this game is the injury situation for Colorado as defenseman Erik Johnson and starting goalie Philipp Grubauer were both injured.
Johnson was injured early in the first period and could barely get himself off the ice. He attempted to return on more than one occasion but never looked comfortable.
The Grubauer injury looked even more serious.
He exited the game mid-way through the second period with an apparent left leg injury.
After kicking a shot out, Grubauer immediately dropped to the ice and remained there for several moments before being helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz for the remainder of the game. The Avalanche finished the game with third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson on the bench as their backup.
Francouz started 30 games during the regular season with a .923 save percentage.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Stars lead series 1-0)
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.
The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.
Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.
EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC *Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD *Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD *Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network *Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD *Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN *Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD *Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD *Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars
Key stats: Stars – Avalanche Second Round Series playoff preview
93 – 50
Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon finished among the NHL’s scoring leaders with 93 points this season. (MacKinnon also leads all playoff point-getters with 13.)
(In case you’re wondering, Miro Heiskanen easily leads the Stars in playoff scoring with 12 points.)
30.6 and 3
The Avalanche’s power play erupted against the Coyotes, scoring six goals combined between Games 4 and 5. With that, the Avalanche lead the playoffs in power-play percentage (30.6) and goals (11, despite playing eight games).
On the other end, you have the Stars, who scored six power-play goals, but already allowed three shorthanded goals. Dallas has to hope that the Avalanche don’t have someone who can cause the havoc that Tobias Rieder did (Rieder scored all three of those shorthanded goals).
Interestingly, the Stars boasted a more efficient power play during the regular season (21.1 percent to just 19.1 percent for Colorado). The Avalanche imposed their will with sheer volume, scoring more power-play goals (46 to 42) by generating a league-best 241 power-play opportunities, to just 199 for the Stars.
So, what will it be? Will the special teams battle end up pretty even because officials put their whistles away, or will special teams remain an Avs advantage?
Despite being just 21, Miro Heiskanen serves as a workhorse for the Stars. He’s averaging 26:06 TOI per game, a big hike from his already-robust regular season average of 23:46. Fascinatingly, the Stars gave Heiskanen a big boost from the 2018-19 regular season to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (23:07 TOI to 25:31), too. Dallas hasn’t really been stuck in a bunch of Korpisalo-ian playoff marathons, either, so it’s clear that Heiskanen is being leveraged.
So far, the Avalanche haven’t applied similar burdens. Sure, Cale Makar is similarly beyond-his-years, but his team-leading time on ice average is a modest 21:46. (MacKinnon ranks ahead of every other Avs player, defensemen included, with a 20:10 average).
Those Avs numbers are likely skewed by blowouts. Even so, ice time could be something to watch. Will Colorado remain more balanced (or specialized) ice-time wise against a seemingly keyed-in Stars team?
Last season, Seguin produced a career-high of … four goals in one postseason (11 points in 13 games, though). Abysmal puck luck might have pushed Seguin out the door in Boston, actually. In 22 games in 2012-13, Seguin only managed one goal (and seven assists) on 70 SOG, good for a squalid 1.4 percent. Yikes.
Something has to give, right? Maybe? Much like with Nash, the sample size is large enough that this is a real head-scratcher. Yet, the Stars advanced with an ice-cold Seguin. If Seguin can heat up, they might just be able to hang in there if their defense can contain the Avalanche’s attack.
That’s a big if, though, and an if made bigger by Seguin’s absolute strange lack of playoff bounces.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars schedule
Of the eight teams to get eliminated in the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs the St. Louis Blues might have been the most surprising. Maybe not shocking, but definitely surprising.
They were the defending Stanley Cup champions, had a great regular season even without Vladimir Tarasenko for most of it, and their opening round opponent was a highly skilled, yet still flawed Vancouver Canucks team that seemed to still be a year or two away from having its breakthrough.
The Blues were favorites, and they should have been.
Once the puck dropped, however, the Canucks stormed out and won the first two games, then refused to back down when the Blues pushed back with wins in Games 3 and 4. Vancouver then closed out the series in devastating fashion, scoring nine of the last 11 goals, including a multi-goal comeback in Game 5 and a complete dismantling in Game 6. The two goals the Blues did score over that series-ending stretch came when the result — for the game and series — had already been all but decided.
Not the way the Blues drew this postseason up. But when you win a championship you should probably get a one-year grace period from your fan base, so let’s try to be reasonable here, Blues Fans. The odds of your team winning two years in a row were always going to be stacked against you, and injuries definitely took their toll toward the end of the Vancouver series, helping to rob them of some of the depth that made them so dangerous a year ago.
Having said that, there are still some significant questions that have to be answered here.
The first is the future of long-time No. 1 defenseman and team captain Alex Pietrangelo.
He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is going to be a HIGHLY sought after player if he hits the open market. He is still really good, he already has his name on the Cup (mission accomplished in St. Louis) and this is probably his last chance at getting a dump truck full of money on a contract. Could you blame him if he wanted to take full advantage of that? Of course you couldn’t (and you shouldn’t).
The good news here for the Blues is they only have one other significant free agent to worry about this offseason (defenseman Vince Dunn, who is restricted), because almost everyone on the team remains under contract through at least next season.
The bad news is that means they may not have the salary cap space to pay Pietrangelo what he can command, especially as Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, and Marco Scandella have new contracts (with raises) kick in this upcoming season. As of this moment, the Blues have $79,452,499 committed to 21 players for next season (via CapFriendly) and a flat cap to work with. For Pietrangelo to stay, somebody else on the roster may have to go.
There are some options. Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak stand out immediately given that both will be over the age of 35 next season and will account for more than $10 million in salary cap space. Neither player was a drain this season, but age is a concern that is a huge chunk of cap space that might be better used elsewhere.
That brings us to the elephant in the room here: Goaltending.
Together they account for nearly $9 million in salary cap space next season, which is a significant amount for the position. Binnington was solid during the regular season, but a catastrophe during the playoffs. Craig Berube’s Game 6 decision to go back to Binnington turned out to be a doomed one in hindsight. Allen, while playing in a limited role, bounced back from consecutive sub-par seasons. The problem here is that both goalies still seem like unknowns. They are not glaring weaknesses where you know you have to replace them, but they should also not be considered locks to be productive. It is a question without an easy answer. At some point a decision on one, both, or neither is going to have to be made.
Unless they make the decision to make seismic changes to the roster the main core of this team is locked in place, and it is still a good one even with this result. But the potential loss of Pietrangelo creates a massive hole on the blue line that has to be addressed, while the goaltending situation that was on the verge of sinking their 2018-19 season before Binnington’s late season run looks to be a pretty significant question mark once again.