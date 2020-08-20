Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Things looked bleak for the Capitals early on, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. But with their season on the line, the Capitals came alive to score three unanswered goals on their way to a win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:54 span early in the 2nd to tie the game, and then Ovechkin potted the rd game-winner less than four minutes into the third. Braden Holtby stopped the final 19 shots he faced after allowing two goals on the first seven Islanders shots in the game.
Looking to change their luck after losing the first three games of the series, many of the Capitals players sported new haircuts and facial hair looks for Game 4. According to T.J. Oshie, captain Alex Ovechkin started up the idea in the team group chat. Some of the better looks included a bald Evgeny Kuznetsov, a buzz-cut wearing Jakub Vrana and goatees from Ovechkin, Oshie and Radko Gudas.
Nicklas Backstrom will take warmups, according to head coach Todd Reirden, and is a game-time decision.
No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 3, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*if necessary