Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Stars captain Jamie Benn opened the Game 5 scoring midway through the first with a shorthanded goal. Mikael Backlund got the Flames even at one with a goal in the final minute of the first period. Following a scoreless second period, John Klingberg netted the game-winner early in the third period.
Calgary’s top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm were excellent in the Qualifying Round against Winnipeg. But thus far in the First Round, they’ve been suffocated by the Stars. So much so that during Game 5, Flames coach Geoff Ward shuffled his lines a bit, moving Tobias Rieder up and dropping Lindholm down to the second line. Specifically, the Flames need their top scorers to start producing in even strength situations. Gaudreau, Monahan and Lindholm have zero even-strength points between the three of them in this series.
Flames star Matthew Tkachuk has missed the last three games after taking a hit from Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak in the third period in Game 2. Ward called Tkachuk a “game-time decision” in each of the last three games, but Tkachuk has missed each one.
WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*if necessary
