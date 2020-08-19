The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Wednesday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Tuesday’s action.
• Vladimir Tarasenko is back in St. Louis to get his surgically-repaired shoulder examined.
• Rest in peace, Dale Hawerchuk.
NHL GAMES TODAY
Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: For the second straight game, Tampa won a one-goal game. Now, a year after becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept out of the first round the Lightning are a win away from advancing to the Second Round. Since John Tortorella has been the Blue Jackets head coach, Columbus has faced elimination five times, including earlier this postseason when they defeated Toronto in Game 5 of the Qualifying Round. Under Tortorella the Blue Jackets are 2-3 when facing elimination.
Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Trailing 2-0 with less than 13 minutes to play, Boston rattled off four goals in a 6:51 span for a come-from-behind win to take a 3-1 series lead over Carolina. Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes before the Bruins’ third period flurry, which included two goals from Jake DeBrusk along with goals from Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand to make it 4-2 Bruins. Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third as the game ended 4-3.
Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 3-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – (joined-in-progress on NBCSN); livestream will show entirety of game: Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3/7 on the power play for the game. “It was just a total debacle<” said Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet. “We had some guys that looked like they haven’t played before, and I don’t have an answer right now. It’s on me. I thought these guys were prepared.”
[Full NHL First Round schedule]
Game 5: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Carter Hart recorded a second straight shutout as the Flyers blanked the Canadiens 2-0 to move to within a game of the Second Round. Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers contributed the goals and Hart stopped all 29 shots he faced. The Philadelphia netminder is now the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record consecutive playoff shutouts, behind 18-year-old Harry Lumley who did it during the 1945 Stanley Cup Final.
Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist in Game 4 as the Blues have come back from 2-0 down to even the series at two games apiece. O’Reilly opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period to tie the game. O’Reilly then put the Blues ahead with his second of the night before captain Alex Pietrangelo scored on the power play to make it 3-1. After losing the first two games of the series with Jordan Binnington in net, Jake Allen has gotten the nod in Games 3 and 4, winning both. Allen started both games on back-to-back days, making 39 saves in Game 3 and 22 saves in Game 4.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI lead 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 6: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN
PHT’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Flyers vs. Canadiens
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Hurricanes
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
Blues vs. Canucks
Stars vs. Flames
First Round predictions
Roundtable: NHL playoff surprises; vulnerable top seeds