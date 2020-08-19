MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks in Game 5 Second Round NHL Playoffs
Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks in Game 5, but not without a fight

By James O'BrienAug 19, 2020, 1:24 AM EDT
The Golden Knights eliminated the Blackhawks in Game 5 with a 4-3 win, but it wasn’t easy. Nonetheless, the Golden Knights became the first team to reach the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs by dispatching the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Blackhawks can’t maintain early lead, Golden Knights eventually assert dominance in Game 5

Jonathan Toews continued to deliver like a player with a lot of gas left in the tank, scoring a 1-0 goal for Chicago. The Blackhawks stunned the Golden Knights a bit by making it 2-0 as Alex DeBrincat completed a dazzling display of passing that included a remarkable spin-o-rama by defenseman Conor Murphy:

Crucially, Max Pacioretty scored to decrease the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-1 with less than a minute to go in the first period. That likely gave Vegas added confidence as they pushed for a comeback.

They carried that over, too, as Mark Stone scored about one minute into the second period. Continuing the theme of faces of the Blackhawks franchise coming through, Patrick Kane answered to restore the Blackhawks’ lead to 3-2.

It turns out that was the last Blackhawks lead of 2019-20. Alec Martinez completed a breathtaking display of power-play puck movement to send the game to the intermission tied 3-3. After that, Alex Tuch charged to the Blackhawks net to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead.

Tuch actually seemed to fatten that lead, but it was overturned on a goalie interference review. Despite that break, the Blackhawks couldn’t muster much more, as it seemed like the Golden Knights truly imposed their will to end this series quickly. But there were more than a few moments where it seemed like the Blackhawks might make the heavily favored Golden Knights sweat.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins series 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Capitals survive, but Golden Knights knock out Blackhawks; Red-hot Hart

NHL scores Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks Capitals avoid
By James O'BrienAug 19, 2020, 1:52 AM EDT
  • Awful news: Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk passed away at age 57.
  • Ovechkin and the Capitals rallied to avoid being swept, even after the Islanders built a 2-0 lead. There was also some Tom Wilson controversy.
  • While the Capitals fought off elimination, the Blackhawks couldn’t do so for a second straight time. Vegas moves on.
  • The Canadiens cannot score against Carter Hart. That’s not ideal. Might want to look into fixing that.

NHL Scores from Tuesday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (PHI leads series 3-1)

Carter Hart shut out the Canadiens for the second game in a row, leaving the Flyers one win away from advancing past the First Round. While Carey Price would probably like that Philippe Myers goal back, there’s only so much you can do when your team cannot score; also, when you see lapses in coverage like Price suffered from during the Michael Raffl game-winner. After a great first game with Kirk Muller taking over for Claude Julien, the Habs haven’t found many answers.

Stars 2, Flames 1 (DAL leads series 3-2)

To a startling degree, the Stars have been far and away the most aggressive, assertive team in this series. Not just from a defensive standpoint, which would’ve been more expected. Dallas is controlling the puck, and the middle of the ice, and the Flames are probably lucky to only be down 3-2 in this series. If facing elimination going forward won’t ignite the Flames, then maybe nothing will.

Capitals 3, Islanders 2 (NYI leads series 3-1)

After the first period, it looked the Islanders would sweep the Capitals, as Washington was flat and New York built a 2-0 lead. There were quite a few penalties through the first 40 minutes of this one, and eventually that played to the Capitals’ (and Alex Ovechkin‘s) advantage as much as you might think. Ovechkin scored two goals, including the game-winner, and Evgeny Kuznetsov also managed a nice tally of his own to power up a rally for the Capitals. Will this merely be a case of saving face, or are the Capitals primed to make this First Round series interesting?

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (VGK wins series 4-1)

The Golden Knights became the first NHL team to advance to the Second Round during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That doesn’t mean it was easy. The Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 5, and responded to a 2-2 tie by grabbing a 3-2 lead thanks to Patrick Kane. Ultimately, the Golden Knights were just too good. They tied it once more, and then Alex Tuch‘s early third period goal ended up being the clincher. The heavy favorites won, and moved on quickly, but the Blackhawks put up a solid fight.

Three Stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

All season long, the Canadiens only got shut out once. Carter Hart blanked them two times in a row. After pitching a 23-save shutout to win Game 3, Hart made 29 to do it again in Game 4. While the Canadiens haven’t exactly forced Hart to work as hard as other goalies like Darcy Kuemper and Joonas Korpisalo have had during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s pretty tough to nitpick two shutouts in a row.

2. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

It’s not as if Ovechkin merely woke up with two crucial goals in Game 4. He’s been one of the bright spots for the Capitals lately, as he now has five points (4G, 1A) over his last three games. This time around, Ovechkin’s offense made the difference in keeping Washington’s season alive. In these challenging times, we can enjoy the calming familiarity of Ovechkin scoring a power-play goal from his “office.”

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Pacioretty scored with less than a minute remaining in the first period, shrinking a 2-0 Blackhawks lead to a more manageable 2-1. Then Pacioretty assisted on the Mark Stone goal that briefly tied things up. Other Golden Knights took it from there, but strong stuff from “Patches.” Considering his injury (or “unfit to play?”) issues during the NHL Return to Play, it’s huge to see Pacioretty produce. It might just make the Golden Knights the scariest team in the West, or even NHL. Finishing their series in five games may also keep them pretty fresh.

Highlights of the Night

Ovechkin’s second, game-winning goal and especially Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal rank among the prettiest tallies from Tuesday:

Factoids

  • Alex Ovechkin reached 69 career playoff goals on Tuesday, putting him all alone at 18th all-time in NHL playoff history. Ovechkin broke a tie with Sidney Crosby and Gordie Howe. Anyone still trying to claim that Ovechkin isn’t clutch (remember that garbage?) should look at his sniping stats in elimination games, in particular.
  • Via the Flyers and Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Flyers are the first team to lead a seven-game series after four games despite only scoring five goals.
  • Carter Hart’s 120:00 shutout streak is already the seventh-longest in Flyers playoff history. He’d need to keep it going through more than just Game 5 to match NBC Sports’ own Brian Boucher, unless a Habs – Flyers Game 5 entered overtime at 0-0. (Considering the scoring in that series? Who knows.)

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (joined in progress)
Game 5: Canadiens vs. Flyers (PHI 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ovechkin powers Capitals to season-saving Game 4 win; No sweep for Islanders

By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
Things looked dire for the Capitals in Game 4, but Alex Ovechkin and the team’s potent power play triggered a season-saving comeback against the Islanders. The Capitals ended up winning Game 4 by a score of 3-2, leaving the Islanders with a 3-1 series lead.

Ovechkin, Capitals power play turns Game 4; Tom Wilson‘s latest questionable hit vs. Islanders

Through the first 20 minutes, it sure looked like the Capitals wanted to be anywhere but the bubble. With their season on the line, the Capitals took Game 4’s first three penalties and looked lethargic as the Islanders went out to a 2-0 first-period lead.

Then quite a bit of chaos broke out during the second period. Both teams continued to parade to the penalty box, and the Capitals seized the opportunity of less five-on-five play to tie things up 2-2 on goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin.

That second period included two common Capitals sights. The first was Ovechkin scoring a power-play goal from “his office.” The second involved another questionable boarding hit by Tom Wilson, this time on Scott Mayfield:

The Capitals carried much of the play, holding the Islanders without a shot on goal for more than 14 minutes from the second period to the third. Alex Ovechkin then found some open space and scored the 3-2 goal against Semyon Varlamov.

You might look at a tale of two games in Mathew Barzal‘s night. To start Game 4, Barzal was involved in the Islanders taking a lead, including scoring a goal against the Capitals. Yet, during that third period, Barzal was seen shaking his head after taking two penalties.

While this is just one game, Barry Trotz might want to preach patience to his team. As much as a physical style benefits the Islanders, frequent trips to the penalty box behoove the Capitals. Game 4 showed that much, and also that Alex Ovechkin can still make a game-changing difference.

With 69 career playoff goals, Ovechkin now ranks 18th all-time, ahead of two unfamiliar fellows named Sidney Crosby and Gordie Howe.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 3, Islanders 2
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore. Shea Theodore then scored 18 seconds after Highmore’s goal to cut the deficit to one. Scoreless hockey ensued for the remainder of the game until Alex DeBrincat put home the insurance marker in an empty net with 11 seconds left in regulation as Chicago handed Vegas its first loss this postseason and avoided elimination.

This is the 18th time in franchise history the Blackhawks trailed a series 3-0. They have never come back to win a series when down 3-0, and have only forced a Game 7 once (2011 Quarterfinals vs. Vancouver).

Prior to this series, the Golden Knights had gone up 3-games-to-0 on an opponent in one prior series, when they swept the Kings in the 2018 opening round – Vegas’ first-ever playoff series as it came in their inaugural season. With the loss in Game 4, Vegas finds themselves in a similar spot to last season’s First Round when they led San Jose 3-games-to-1 and lost that series in seven games. San Jose, which was coached by Peter DeBoer then, won Game 6 in double OT and Game 7 in OT.

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

Stars take 3-2 series lead after a close Game 5 vs. Flames

By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT
The Stars have controlled the pace (and puck) for much of their First Round series against the Flames, and Dallas got rewarded for its hard work in Game 5. The Stars found a way to grind a 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 5, giving Dallas a 3-2 series lead.

Stars impose their will over Flames, Dallas leads 3-2 after Game 5

Consider Jamie Benn‘s shorthanded goal something of a symbol of the Stars’ frequent dominance of the Flames. Benn couldn’t be stopped — even by the net — as Dallas imposes its will over Calgary more often than not.

Mikael Backlund managed a very nice goal for the Flames’ only tally, and even then, it was sort of a one-and-done chance. Calgary rarely got much going against a smothering, aggressive Stars defense.

Speaking of the Stars defense, John Klingberg made another big play. This time, Klingberg was credited with a goal, which stood as the game-winner:

The Flames did their best to find answers, including mixing up top-line partners for Johnny Gaudreau, who rarely found time and space against the snug Stars defense. The Stars generated a 26-12 shots on goal advantage through the first two periods, then were rewarded for their gritty play when Klingberg scored against the Flames early in the third period.

From there, the Flames finally generated some chances. Calgary managed a 15-6 SOG edge during the final frame. Could some of that have boiled down to the Stars being satisfied with a lead? Could be, as it seemed like the Flames didn’t threaten Anton Khudobin in many major ways.

Honestly, if the Flames want to survive this series against the Stars, they’re going to need to shift the balance of this First Round series. In a lot of ways, the Flames are lucky the Stars are only up 3-2 in this series after Game 5. That luck seems to be running out.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads series 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.