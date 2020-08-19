Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage on NBCSN will be joined-in-progress following the conclusion of Hurricanes-Bruins. Watch the entire Coyotes-Avalanche game via stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3-for-7 on the power play for the game.
After keeping the Coyotes in the first three games, Darcy Kuemper cracked in Game 4. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Antti Raanta, who stopped 5 of 8 shots he faced. Still, Kuemper has a 2.99 GAA and .924 SV% this postseason.
After tallying two assists in Game 4, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least a point in all seven games this postseason and is tied with Kadri for the team lead with nine points (2G-7A). MacKinnon is the fifth Avs/Nordiques player to open a postseason with a point streak of seven-plus games, and first to do so since Peter Forsberg in 2004. Forsberg and Milan Hejduk were the last players in the franchise to open a postseason with a point streak of eight-plus games, in 2001.
