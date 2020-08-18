The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Tuesday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
NHL GAMES TODAY
Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Two days after his first postseason loss, Carter Hart spoiled Carey Price’s 33rd birthday by posting a 23-save shutout and becoming the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout (22 years, 3 days). Jakub Voracek was the game’s only goal scorer, just 5:21 into the first period, as the Flyers bounced back from their first loss of the postseason to take a 2-1 series lead.
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: In his 141st career playoff game, Joe Pavelski scored his first career postseason hat trick, which was capped by a game-tying goal with 11.9 seconds remaining, before Alexander Radulov scored in overtime as Dallas tied up its series with Calgary at two games apiece. Pavelski became the 10th different player to score a postseason hat trick at the age of 36 or older, and first since Brett Hull did it with Detroit in 2002. Pavelski’s third goal was the latest tying goal in Stars/North Stars playoff history.
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Mathew Barzal, who led New York during the regular season with 60 points, scored his first career playoff overtime winner to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination and move the Islanders one win away from reaching the Second Round for the second straight season. Only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Most recently, the Kings accomplished this, beating the Sharks in the 2014 First Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup. The Islanders are actually one of the franchises to accomplish this – doing so in 1975 before losing in the following round.
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore. Shea Theodore then scored 18 seconds after Highmore’s goal to cut the deficit to one. Scoreless hockey ensued for the remainder of the game until Alex DeBrincat put home the insurance marker in an empty net with 11 seconds left in regulation as Chicago handed Vegas its first loss this postseason and avoided elimination.
WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (joined in progress)
Game 5: Canadiens vs. Flyers (PHI 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
