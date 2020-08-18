MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Bubble Wrap: Three more playoff series on the brink; ROR roars for Blues

By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 2:02 AM EDT
  • Three of the four Game 4s resulted in teams take 3-1 series leads. Could we see a handful of shorter series in the First Round?
  • The defending champions, on the other hand, tied their series.
  • Speaking of the defending champions, and the team they beat to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, both the Blues and Bruins flexed their muscles in their Game 4 NHL playoff games on Monday.

NHL Scores from Monday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

By no means has it been easy for the Lightning. Then again, maybe that’s a blessing in disguise? They’ve had to grind away to build a 3-1 series lead against the rugged Blue Jackets. It’s fitting that the Lightning won this one on the strength of supporting cast members, including two depth acquisitions in Barclay Goodrow (1G, 1A) and Blake Coleman (assist). Andrei Vasilevskiy was key, too, stopping 28 out of 29 shots.

Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (Colorado leads series 3-1)

While Darcy Kuemper saved the Coyotes in Game 3, no one could bail them out of the beating the Avs handed them in Game 4. Colorado never really missed a beat in Game 4, continuously building off of the strong start of a 3-0 first period. Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon were among those who were brilliant. Here’s hoping that neither Cale Makar or MacKinnon suffered anything from the rough stuff at the end.

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (Boston leads series 3-1)

For much of that Game 4, it looked like the Hurricanes would maintain their 2-0 lead. Then again, it probably should’ve been a bad sign that Carolina hadn’t fired a shot on net for most of the the third period. Eventually, the Bruins broke through following an odd goal by Jake DeBrusk, and never really looked back. Boston quickly flipped a 2-0 deficit to a 4-2 lead, and while Carolina got a goal back, they’re now staring at the brink of elimination instead of a 2-2 series tie.

Blues 3, Canucks 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Consider this the night when the two teams who battled in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (and, by standings but not by round robin, also finished atop their conferences) looked like themselves. While the Bruins presented the surge a truly powerful team can pull off, the Blues revealed their strength over most of Game 4 against the Canucks. Ryan O'Reilly made the biggest difference in doing so, as we will discuss …

Three Stars

1. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

As a Selke finalist once again, it’s not as though Ryan O’Reilly wasn’t looking like Ryan O’Reilly in 2019-20. Still, maybe some needed a reminder after the Blues stumbled a bit into the NHL Return to Play. “ROR” really made the difference in the Blues’ Game 4 win, factoring into their three goals with two goals (including the GWG) and an assist. Impressive stuff for a player who also likely factored heavily in limiting the Canucks’ dangerous young scoring weapons.

2. Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

What a tremendous start to the postseason for Kadri. Even for those who believed he’d be a nice addition for the Avalanche, it’s gotta be surprising to see him do this well. Kadri scored two power-play goals and also managed an assist as Colorado absolutely obliterated the Coyotes. He also wisely stayed out of some of the rough stuff. Maybe he’s learned from past mistakes with the Maple Leafs?

3. Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

DeBrusk already made a huge difference with the odd goal he scored by getting behind Haydn Fleury and then avoiding a sprawling James Reimer. But DeBrusk also scored a very big second goal as the Bruins went from down 2-0 to winning Game 4 by a score of 4-3. With David Pastrnak on the shelf, the Bruins will need DeBrusk and others to occasionally contribute performances like these.

Highlights of the Night

These extended highlights capture the Bruins’ comeback quite well, and can give you a chance to judge that huge Charlie McAvoy hit on Jordan Staal, too:

From sheer aesthetics, there was a Cale Makar goal that was more impressive in the Avs’ win. But this Ryan O’Reilly goal was both big and impressive, rather than kicking a dead horse:

Factoids

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK lead 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Blues tie series with Canucks as O’Reilly comes up huge in Game 4

Ryan O'Reilly Blues Game 4 win Canucks
By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 1:28 AM EDT
Time will tell if the Blues can replicate enough from that last run to defend their Stanley Cup, but if nothing else, Ryan O'Reilly continues to look like a Conn Smythe and Selke Trophy winner. O’Reilly loomed large over the Blues beating the Canucks 3-1 in Game 4, tying the series 2-2.

See O’Reilly roar in Game 4; Blues tie series with Canucks

Late in the first period, Ryan O’Reilly set the tone with a 1-0 power-play goal. The Blues would end up scoring twice on the man advantage during Game 4, while keeping what had been a red-hot Canucks unit in check. St. Louis managed a 2-for-5 output on the PP, while Elias Pettersson & Co. were shut down (0-for-7) after causing all sorts of problems for the Blues earlier in the series.

(Through three games, the Canucks went 6-for-11 while the Blues managed just a 2-for-11 success rate. Obviously, the Blues closed much of the gap in Game 4.)

O’Reilly ended up with three points (two goals and one assist), including this backhand beauty that stood as the game-winner:

Allen sharp for improving Blues

As this series goes along, it seems like the Blues are starting to throw their weight around. The second period ended up quite one-sided, as St. Louis managed a 17-5 SOG advantage. Overall, the Blues fired 37 shots on goal, while holding the Canucks to 23 in Game 4.

While Jake Allen didn’t need to steal this one, he’s won both of his starts during this First Round series. Perhaps he’ll give the Blues the sort of confidence in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs that Jake Binnington did during that 2019 Stanley Cup run?

That remains to be seen, but either way, this series is now a “best-of-three” being that it is tied 2-2.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Bruins win Game 4 with shocking late burst; Hurricanes now on brink of elimination

By James O'BrienAug 17, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT
For much of Game 4, the Bruins trailed the Hurricanes and seemed to get nothing going. Then a funky Jake DeBrusk goal almost seemed to plug in the Presidents’ Trophy-winning version of these Bruins. After a stunning third period, the Bruins turned Game 4 on its head from a 2-0 deficit to a 4-3 win, pushing the Hurricanes to the brink of elimination.

Bruins explode during third period to beat Hurricanes in Game 4

A staggering series of scores began with a stunning goal.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Jake DeBrusk burned Haydn Fleury and avoided a sprawling James Reimer to give the Bruins a chance in the third period, shrinking the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1. Midway through the third, Connor Clifton scored a 2-2 goal.

If you were thinking the Bruins might push this to overtime … well, the Bruins wouldn’t settle for that.

Torey Krug made an absolutely brilliant bounce back to Brad Marchand, who beautifully finished a go-ahead 3-2 goal. Not long after, DeBrusk scored his second goal of Game 4 by forcing his way to the net.

The Bruins turned Game 4 on its head by scoring three goals in 4:14 of game time, and four over 7:09.

It’s fair to question how much of the Bruins’ comeback hinged on that staggering push, and how much might be pinned on the Hurricanes sitting back. Carolina failed to register a shot on goal for most of the third period. Maybe most fittingly for those questions, the Hurricanes scored on one of just two SOG during that final frame, making it 4-3 late in Game 4.

The Hurricanes didn’t have enough juice to push Game 4 into overtime from there, and now they must gather themselves as they stunningly face elimination.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In Game 3 on Sunday night, Jake Allen got the nod in goal for just the second time this postseason and stopped 39 of 41 shots to help St. Louis win its first game in the bubble. Brayden Schenn scored the OT winner, his first career overtime playoff goal, just over 15 minutes into the extra period.

No decision on St. Louis’ Game 4 starter has been announced yet. Allen has not started on back-to-back days since March 2018 (was pulled in the second game).

Blues forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen were both unfit to play. Craig Berube described them as “day-to-day” and said he wasn’t sure if they would play in Game 4.

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, age 20, earned another point in Game 3 and has a six-game playoff point streak, matching the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. Hughes has nine points (1G-8A) so far this postseason; the record for a rookie d-man in a single postseason is 14 (done three times, most recently by Boston’s Glen Wesley in 1988).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 17, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Avalanche dominate Game 4, put Coyotes on brink of elimination

Avalanche win Game 4 vs. Coyotes Arizona on brink of elimination Avs Kadri
By James O'BrienAug 17, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
The Avalanche couldn’t solve Darcy Kuemper in Game 3, but the Avs made it look easy against Kuemper and the Coyotes in Game 4. With a 7-1 win, the Avalanche now lead the Coyotes 3-1 in their First Round series.

Avalanche dominate Coyotes in Game 4 — this time Kadri & Co. get results

Much like in Game 3, the Avalanche controlled the puck for virtually all of Game 4 against the Coyotes. The key difference is that the Avs succeeded in taking advantage of their opportunities.

Things really fell apart for the Coyotes late in the first period. Following the 1-0 goal by Matt Nieto with a bit less than six minutes remaining in the first, Nazem Kadri connected on two straight power-play goals. In the span of less than six minutes, the Avalanche built what looked like an insurmountable lead. After all, the Coyotes only managed as many shots on goal (three) as the Avs scored during the first period.

From there, the Avalanche kept pouring it on, as Joonas Donskoi cashed in on nice work by Kadri and Andre Burakovsky for the 4-0 goal. While Jakob Chychrun got the Coyotes on the board with a booming power-play goal later on in the second, it was a one-sided affair overall.

Nastiness late with hit on Makar, MacKinnon fight

During the third period, the Coyotes mercy-pulled Darcy Kuemper, and it didn’t really make much of a difference.

One couldn’t help but feel some sympathy for Alex Goligoski (and Antti Raanta) as Cale Makar scored a beautiful goal in the third.

The Avalanche scored two more goals, and coach Jared Bednar made the questionable decision to keep top players out there in Game 4. Personally, I’m not sure I’d want to see Cale Makar subjected to the sort of hit he took, and for MacKinnon to get in a fight. Even when MacKinnon wins that fight.

We’ve seen plenty of players suffer hand injuries thanks to ill-advised fights. Imagine how little the Avalanche would gain if MacKinnon broke a hand understandably sticking up for Makar?

It doesn’t seem like there were injuries from either moment, but that’s a situation to monitor. Either way, it seemed like a foolish risk. Perhaps you just have to “let them play,” risks or not?

No doubt, it’s impossible to ignore how red-hot Kadri was, who scored two goals and one assist to give him nine playoff points already. With as dangerous as Nathan MacKinnon and others continue to be, a deeper Avs team is very scary not just for the overmatched Coyotes, but really the rest of the West and NHL.

The Avalanche get a chance to eliminate the Coyotes in Game 5 on Wednesday (5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

