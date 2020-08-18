MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL goaltenders putting on puck-stopping clinic in playoffs

Aug 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Nearly 20 years ago, Kevin Weekes and goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj rented some ice time at a Toronto arena with a Chinese food buffet above them and worked on the fundamentals of the position.

It took Weekes’ game to a new level and he was reminded of the extra work as he watches these unusual NHL playoffs. Goaltenders are putting on a clinic in the crease, combining for a .922 save percentage through 66 games, up from .910 in the regular season and .916 in the playoffs last year.

”It’s as if they’ve had the opportunity to go to goalie school right before playoffs start,” said Weekes, an NHL goalie for 11 seasons who is now an NHL Network analyst. ”I’ve heard several guys tell me that they feel like their focus is even sharper.”

The improvement can be traced to a combination of things: Goalies had time to recuperate after the season was called off in March. They were able to practice on fundamentals before the playoffs began. And they are playing in empty arenas without distractions, with all due respect to the lights and music from the NHL production staffs in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

Little if any ability to sharpen specialized skills while quarantined threatened to put goalies at a disadvantage when the season resumed with 24 teams in the playoffs – and eight of them facing elimination right away. Suddenly, every save mattered after months of not being able to put on gear, let alone face live shots.

”It was really tough,” Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin said. ”I was going to the gym and stuff like that. I was working off the ice. But I wasn’t able to find the ice in my city at that time because everything was on quarantine and was closed. Me and my coach back home, he found a way how we’re gonna work and I only skated on the ice just a little bit, only five times.”

Getting back on the ice for voluntary workouts and training camp allowed netminders to get back to the basics. There have been fewer bad goals allowed and more stellar performances from the likes of Montreal’s Carey Price, Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo, Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper and Calgary’s Cam Talbot.

There have already been 12 shutouts through 66 games after just nine the entire 2019 playoffs (87 games).

”It’s amazing the goaltending that’s been played so far,” said Kirk Muller, who has taken over for Claude Julien coaching Price and the Canadiens 27 years after winning the Stanley Cup with goaltender Patrick Roy.

”If there’s one area that if someone said you could make a comparison of when we played and today’s game, I’d say the most improved obviously is goaltending: the teaching, these guys now, they’re in such great shape, they’re athletic, they’re competitive and they’re big,” Muller said. ”It’s difficult to score on these goalies today.”

Two coaches who have successfully rotated goalies in the playoffs have different theories on why that is.

Peter DeBoer, who coached New Jersey to the Cup Final in 2012 with Martin Brodeur and San Jose there in 2016 with Martin Jones, knows goalies have more energy than usual in this situation. That was on display when his Vegas Golden Knights put up 49 shots and lost because of Chicago’s Corey Crawford.

”A lot of these guys come playoff time have already got 50, 60 games under their belt of wear and tear, and you’ve got a bunch of healthy goalies out there right now that are ready to play,” DeBoer said. ”We’ve played enough games now they’ve got their timing down, so they’re getting better every day.”

Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour thinks defense is outpacing offense after a long layoff and that playmakers are a little rusty. Still, he marvels at the play in net around the league and what the Hurricanes’ Petr Mrazek and James Reimer have done after committing to adjustments before training camp.

”I know our guys put in a lot of work,” Brind’Amour said. ”Especially in that pause, I think Reimer picked up his game where maybe a lot of guys would have not. He found a way to get better.”

No fans may help, too. The sight lines aren’t much different than normal, but the tarps put in place by the NHL over the empty seats in the lower bowls of the arenas allow for uniformity in vision and might even make it easier to see.

”Once the game starts, I haven’t really noticed there’s no crowd there,” Kuemper said. ”It’s only between the pauses and the anthem and things like that that you really notice the empty building.”

Cup-winning St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington compared it to being inside a video game. Washington’s Braden Holtby enjoys that the lack of noise allows him to hear more. Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, who shut out Montreal on Sunday night, praised the NHL for transforming the arena with video screens and those tarps to make it feel more full.

Weekes said he loved to play in front of crowds from the time he was a kid to when he hung up his pads for good. Absent the energy of that, the goaltending fraternity has become ”more lasered in” without the risk of outside distractions.

”When the puck drops, you don’t even think about it,” Korpisalo said. ”There’s one thing and one thing only: I try to stop the puck.”

Tarasenko heading back to St. Louis to get shoulder examined

Aug 18, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the remainder of the Blues’ First Round series with Vancouver to get his surgically-repaired shoulder examined back in St. Louis.

An update on his status is expected Monday. Tarasenko has been deemed “unfit to play” the last two games for the Blues.

“He wasn’t comfortable with the way it felt,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “We’ve got to get it looked at.”

Tarasenko played only 10 games during the regular season after injuring his shoulder in late October. He required surgery and did not return to the Blues’ lineup until their exhibition game against the Blackhawks July 29. He played all three Round-Robin games and the first two against Vancouver before exiting the lineup.

“When you get something done like that and you’re out nine months, you’re going to have some issues when you come back no matter what,” Berube said. “We’ll see what shows up here and we can go from there.”

If Tarasenko is able to return to the Edmonton bubble, he must quarantine until he produces four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests over a four-day period before rejoining his teammates.

“It’s concerning but we don’t know a lot,” Berube added. “I’m not going to jump to conclusions on anything. He’s not feeling right, so that’s why he’s going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we’ve got to wait and see.”

St. Louis is currently tied 2-2 in their series with the Canucks with Game 5 Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Aug 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Hockey Culture: J.T. Brown on experience as a Black player, speaking out

Aug 18, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to the sport of hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

On this weeks’ episode of Hockey Culture, J.T. Brown of the Minnesota Wild/Iowa Wild talks with Anson about his experience over the years as a Black hockey player and how the culture is changing. They also discuss Brown’s demonstration during the national anthem three years ago with the Lightning, life in Minnesota in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and working with Matt Dumba on the “Rebuild Minnesota” project.

Upcoming episodes will feature Tarik El-Bashir (Capitals beat writers), Darnell Nurse (Oilers defenseman), Eustace King (a prominent Black NHL player agent), Kelsey Koelzer (the first Black female head coach in NCAA hockey history), Harnarayan Singh (Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabibroadcaster), and more.

What has changed for the Islanders in the playoffs?

Aug 18, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The NHL postseason has produced its share of unexpected results, but one of the more overlooked surprises might be the early domination from the Islanders.

They have won six of their first seven games overall and enter Tuesday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) against the Capitals with a chance to complete a four-game sweep.

It is not so much the fact the Islanders are having success that is the surprising development here.

It is the way they ended up getting to this point and the way they are systematically shutting down the Capitals. This has been a complete 180 switch from what we saw from them during the stretch run of the regular season and another dramatic swing in a season that has been full of them for New York.

When the 2019-20 season began expectations for the Islanders were mixed. On one hand, they were a playoff team a year ago, had swept the Penguins in the First Round, and still have one of the league’s best coaches in Barry Trotz. But there was also a school of thought that they could be due for a regression because their underlying numbers were not particularly strong and a lot of their success seemed to be goaltender driven.

They seemed to settle the debate early in the season when they went on a 15-0-2 run to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. But that would prove to be the high point of their season as they completely went in the tank after that. Their underlying numbers were still mostly lousy, and once their 17-game point streak ended on Nov. 25 they finished the regular season with a 19-20-8 record over the next 47 games. That included a horrific 2-7-4 stretch to finish the season with a seven-game losing streak. It was a sinking ship going nowhere.

Now? They easily dismissed the Panthers in the Qualifying Round and have spent the first three games against the Capitals rendering their offense completely useless. They are not just beating them, they are breaking them.

So what’s changed?

Let’s start with the fact they managed to get some players back in the lineup due to the season pause, with the most significant of them being defenseman Adam Pelech.

When he went down in late December the Islanders viewed that as a potentially devastating blow to their defense, and the results afterwards seemed to back that up. He may not be a household name around the league but he is one of their best defenders and they had nobody to fill that spot in their top-four. Along with him, their forward depth is significantly better now with the returns of Casey Cizikas, Leo Komarov, and the trade deadline addition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (who has been great in the playoffs) from the Senators. None of them are offensive superstars, but they fit the Islanders’ defensive style of play.

Goaltending helps as well. A lot of the Islanders’ success a year ago was built on the foundation in net that had been set by Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. But after December 1 there was a noticeable dip in the play from Greiss and his new platoon partner Semyon Varlamov. Over the their final 44 games of the regular season their 5-on-5 save percentage of .914 was 23rd in the NHL, while their all-situations mark of .904 was 19th. When your team is getting cratered in the shot chart and getting below average goaltending it is going to produce a really bad result. And it did exactly that for the Islanders. In the playoffs, though, the Islanders are not only shutting down the Capitals systematically, Varlamov has been great the entire postseason and solidified the spot.

In the end, you can not say enough about how much the Islanders have completely controlled the first three games of this series. This might be some of the best hockey they have played over the past two years at any point (including the 15-0-2 run earlier this season) because they are not only winning, but they are actually playing the way they are perceived to play. Even when they had success these past two seasons it has not always been the most impressive style of play. They give up shots, they give up chances, they lean on their goalies to bail them out, they wait for you to make a mistake then they pounce it.

This, however, is not that style of hockey. This is legit shutdown hockey that has seen the Islanders take one of the best rosters in the league in Washington and completely crush it. This is the team the Islanders have been perceived to be.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

