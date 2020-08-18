MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies at 57

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Dale Hawerchuk, a 2001 Hockey Hall of Famer, has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction, and is one of the most decorated players in our game’s history,” read a statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Dale was not only a hall of fame player, great coach, mentor and icon in the sport of hockey, he was also a great friend and an amazing human being,” said Howie Campbell, president of OHL’s Barrie Colts where Hawerchuk coached from 2010-2019. “He was a big part of our community for over 10 years. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to the Hawerchuk family.”

Hawerchuk, 57, was diagnosed in August, forcing him to take a leave of absence from the Colts. He told TSN in October he began suffering from acid reflux symptoms in the summer and a CT scan found a stomach tumor. He later underwent a gastrectomy in January to remove his stomach, as well as a tumor and cancerous cells.

Hawerchuk’s cancer returned in June.

The first pick in the 1981 NHL Draft, Hawerchuk played 1,188 games with the Jets, Sabres, Blues, and Flyers. He recorded 518 goals and 1,409 points, hitting the 100-point mark six times and 40-goal mark seven times. The forward was a five-time All-Star and voted the 1982 Calder Trophy winner.

“Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and remarkable Hall of Fame career will keep it there for many generations to come,” read a statement from the Winnipeg Jets. “Dale had a relationship with our fans unlike any player in the history of our franchise. Whether at home or on the world stage, ‘Ducky’ was embraced by so many, so often because of his humility and the grace by which he always carried himself. Dale was quite simply one of the finest human beings we have ever known that also just happened to be a superstar. The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss him dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community.”

Hawerchuk was also a two-time Memorial Cup champion with the QMJHL’s Cornwall Royals and won two Canada Cups representing Canada. It was his face-off win in the 1987 tournament that led to Mario Lemieux’s famous goal against the Soviet Union.

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In his 141st career playoff game, 36-year-old Joe Pavelski scored his first career postseason hat trick, which was capped by a game-tying goal with 11.9 seconds remaining, before Alexander Radulov scored in overtime as Dallas tied up its series with Calgary at two games apiece.

Each team was missing a key player in Game 4. Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk did not play, and Stars goalie Ben Bishop did not dress after backing up Anton Khudobin in Game 3.

In its first four games of the postseason, Dallas scored just six goals. Since then, the Stars have scored 10 – though they were shut out in Game 3. Dallas averaged just 2.58 goals/game during the regular season, which was 26th in the NHL and second- worst of any of the 24 teams to make the playoffs.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two days after his first postseason loss, Carter Hart spoiled Carey Price’s 33rd birthday by posting a 23-save shutout and becoming the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout (22 years, 3 days). Jakub Voracek was the game’s only goal scorer, just 5:21 into the first period, as the Flyers bounced back from their first loss of the postseason to take a 2-1 series lead.

Montreal is averaging 2.29 goals per game so far this postseason and has scored either zero or one goal in both of its losses this series. Brendan Gallagher is coming off one of his best regular seasons in his career: 43 points (22G-21A) in 59 games. His 0.73 points/game is the second-best in his career (0.75 points/game in 2015-16, when he scored 40 points in 53 games). Gallagher was also tied for the team lead with 22 goals in the regular season. However, he has zero goals and three assists in seven games this postseason.

The Flyers have scored just three goals in three games so far this series after scoring 11 goals in the round robin (vs. Boston, Washington and Tampa). And their top five leading goal scorers from the regular season are still without a goal this postseason.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Tarasenko heading back to St. Louis to get shoulder examined

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the remainder of the Blues’ First Round series with Vancouver to get his surgically-repaired shoulder examined back in St. Louis.

An update on his status is expected Monday. Tarasenko has been deemed “unfit to play” the last two games for the Blues.

“He wasn’t comfortable with the way it felt,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “We’ve got to get it looked at.”

Tarasenko played only 10 games during the regular season after injuring his shoulder in late October. He required surgery and did not return to the Blues’ lineup until their exhibition game against the Blackhawks July 29. He played all three Round-Robin games and the first two against Vancouver before exiting the lineup.

“When you get something done like that and you’re out nine months, you’re going to have some issues when you come back no matter what,” Berube said. “We’ll see what shows up here and we can go from there.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

If Tarasenko is able to return to the Edmonton bubble, he must quarantine until he produces four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests over a four-day period before rejoining his teammates.

“It’s concerning but we don’t know a lot,” Berube added. “I’m not going to jump to conclusions on anything. He’s not feeling right, so that’s why he’s going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we’ve got to wait and see.”

St. Louis is currently tied 2-2 in their series with the Canucks with Game 5 Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

