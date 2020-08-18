MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Coyotes-Avalanche stream
Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Aug 18, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage on NBCSN will be joined-in-progress following the conclusion of Hurricanes-Bruins. Watch the entire Coyotes-Avalanche game via stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3-for-7 on the power play for the game.

After keeping the Coyotes in the first three games, Darcy Kuemper cracked in Game 4. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Antti Raanta, who stopped 5 of 8 shots he faced. Still, Kuemper has a 2.99 GAA and .924 SV% this postseason.

After tallying two assists in Game 4, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least a point in all seven games this postseason and is tied with Kadri for the team lead with nine points (2G-7A). MacKinnon is the fifth Avs/Nordiques player to open a postseason with a point streak of seven-plus games, and first to do so since Peter Forsberg in 2004. Forsberg and Milan Hejduk were the last players in the franchise to open a postseason with a point streak of eight-plus games, in 2001.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 5:30 p.m. ET (joined-in-progress after Hurricanes-Bruins)
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – joined-in-progress on NBCSN (entire game via livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Aug 19, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Trailing 2-0 with less than 13 minutes to play, Boston rattled off four goals in a 6:51 span for a come-from-behind win to take a 3-1 series lead over Carolina. Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes before the Bruins’ third period flurry, which included two goals from Jake DeBrusk along with goals from Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand to make it 4-2 Bruins. Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third as the game ended 4-3.

With Tuukka Rask opting out of the playoffs, Jaroslav Halak has started and won Boston’s last two games. He stopped 29 of 30 shots in Game 3 but allowed three goals on just 19 shots in Game 4.

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov missed Game 4 with a lower-body injury suffered late in Game 3. While Rod Brind’Amour originally said it was doubtful that Svechnikov would return in this series, he then said the injury was not as bad as originally thought.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Point’s OT goal helps Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets in Game 5

Aug 19, 2020
Brayden Point’s second overtime goal of the series helped the Lightning finish off the Blue Jackets with a 5-4 win in Game 5.

Point, who had four goals in the series, including the winner in the fifth overtime of Game 1, was left alone in front following a Columbus defensive zone turnover. Nikita Kucherov picked up the turned over puck and whipped a pass to find Point for the series winner.

It was a game that featured four different lead changes and comebacks from both teams. Tampa got out quickly to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman in the opening 6:39 of the first period. But Columbus wouldn’t go away that easy.

Nick Foligno, Kevin Stenlund, Alexander Wennberg, and Oliver Bjorkstrand would score as the Blue Jackets flipped the game in their favor with a 4-2 lead. The Lightning made quick work to knot the score again with Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli getting goals in a span of 6:21 late in the third period to force overtime.

It was Point, who had seven points in the series, who made the pass that banked off Cirelli’s skate for the tying goal.

“We kept an even-keel on the bench for the most part,” Point said afterward. “Second period I thought we started to get away from our game and then they took it to us. After that fourth goal went in, we kind of almost just settled down, got back to playing our system and our game.”

It’s been 491 days since the Blue Jackets completed their shocking sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy winning Lightning last season. It was no surprise that the rematch a year later was a tight series with four of the five games being decided by a single goal.

Tampa now gets some downtime to watch how the rest of the Eastern Conference First Round plays out as they await their next opponent.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Aug 19, 2020
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET (Joined-in-progress on NBCSN after BOS/CAR. Full game stream can be viewed on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Crawford’s future in doubt, Blackhawks confront uncertainty

Aug 19, 2020
2 Comments

It’s not lost on Jonathan Toews that if the NHL regular season had finished as scheduled, the Chicago Blackhawks wouldn’t have made the playoffs.

When they got that chance in an expanded 24-team field, the three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain shelved worries about the future of the franchise, and whether goaltender Corey Crawford might even return after concussion concerns and a bout with vertigo.

“Haven’t really had the chance to have those conversations with him,” Toews said Tuesday night after Chicago’s season ended in a five-game first-round series loss to Vegas. “Yeah, I don’t know. The goaltending situation hasn’t been on my mind much.”

It better be on general manager Stan Bowman’s mind as the organization goes into an offseason of uncertainty with Crawford’s contract up, rookie 30-goal scorer Dominik Kubalik unsigned and the championship core another year older and locked up at big prices for seasons to come. Special circumstances allowed the Blackhawks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but the front office must now set a real direction for the future.

Asked about winning the Cup a fourth time before his career is over, star winger Patrick Kane said: “I don’t know. It’s not really something I’ve thought about or given any thought to.” He and Toews will be 32 when next season is scheduled to begin, Crawford 35 and defenseman Duncan Keith 37.

“I’m not sure what the team will look like come next year,” Kane said.

The winds of change have been swirling for Chicago for a few years now. The Blackhawks have several young forwards, from rookies Kubalik and Kirby Dach to Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome and promising 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist.

If nothing else, beating Edmonton in the qualifying around and getting outclassed by Vegas should be valuable experience for those players and others as a taste of NHL playoff hockey.

“It’s a huge way to get experience for those guys,” Kane said. “The young guys that are around and got a chance to play in this postseason hopefully take this as a valuable learning lesson and we can get better as a group from it.”

Coach Jeremy Colliton, who’s younger than Keith and about 100 days older than injured defenseman Brent Seabrook, wasn’t ready to think about the future immediately after being eliminated. But assuming he returns, he will be tasked with figuring out how to build Chicago back up to being a perennial contender.

“You’re always trying to think of how we can be better and how can we be hard to play against,” Colliton said. “Size can be part of it. … You can also be hard to play against with your speed and your relentlessness and pressure on the puck.”

The Blackhawks were schooled in that department by Western Conference top-seeded Golden Knights, who possess the kind of depth Chicago used to win with. It’ll take some time to get back to that.

“Ultimately I think as a player you see the standard that is there,” Keith said. “I feel like we’ve made a few strides this year. … Take the positives and try to build.”