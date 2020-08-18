Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Two days after his first postseason loss, Carter Hart spoiled Carey Price’s 33rd birthday by posting a 23-save shutout and becoming the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout (22 years, 3 days). Jakub Voracek was the game’s only goal scorer, just 5:21 into the first period, as the Flyers bounced back from their first loss of the postseason to take a 2-1 series lead.
Montreal is averaging 2.29 goals per game so far this postseason and has scored either zero or one goal in both of its losses this series. Brendan Gallagher is coming off one of his best regular seasons in his career: 43 points (22G-21A) in 59 games. His 0.73 points/game is the second-best in his career (0.75 points/game in 2015-16, when he scored 40 points in 53 games). Gallagher was also tied for the team lead with 22 goals in the regular season. However, he has zero goals and three assists in seven games this postseason.
The Flyers have scored just three goals in three games so far this series after scoring 11 goals in the round robin (vs. Boston, Washington and Tampa). And their top five leading goal scorers from the regular season are still without a goal this postseason.
WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*if necessary