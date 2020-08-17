MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs
What is the shortest overtime game in NHL playoff history?

Aug 17, 2020
The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full gear and with all the excitement we thought we’d share the 10 shortest overtime games in NHL Playoff history.

Since hockey’s return on August 1, we’ve watched history unfold as the Lightning and Blue Jackets broke records playing the 4th longest game in NHL history. During the qualifiers, we even saw the Vancouver Canucks score 11 seconds into OT against the Minnesota Wild making it to number two on our list of shortest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

10 Shortest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History

  1. 0:09 – May 18, 1986, Montreal Canadiens vs Calgary Flames (Stanley Cup Final)
  2. 0:11 – August 7, 2020, Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild (Stanley Cup Qualifiers)
  3. 0:11 – June 4, 2011, Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks (Stanley Cup Final)
  4. 0:11 – April 11, 1975 New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers (Preliminary Round)
  5. 0:12 – April 16, 2009 Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks (Conference Quarterfinals)
  6. 0:12 – April 9, 1972 Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Quarterfinals)
  7. 0:15 – April 19, 2015 Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders (First Round)
  8. 0:18 – May 5, 2006 Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators (Conference Semifinals)
  9. 0:19 – April 2, 1969 LA Kings vs Oakland Seals (Quarterfinals)
  10. 0:21 – April 5, 1984 Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers (Division Semifinals)

Here are the first round match ups. Tune in to see if any of these games make the list for shortest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

First Round Match Ups:

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blue Jackets-Lightning stream
Aug 19, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Blue Jackets and Lightning. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

For the second straight game, Tampa Bay won a one-goal game. Now, a year after becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept out of the first round (at the hands of the Blue Jackets) the Lightning are a win away from advancing to the Second Round.

The Lightning are seeking their first series win since 2018. Tampa has been very efficient in series-clinching games in the early rounds of the last several postseasons but has struggled to close out games in the Conference Final and Cup Final. In both 2016 and 2018, Tampa was 2-0 in series-clinching games in the first two rounds before blowing 3-2 series leads to lose the Conference Final

Since John Tortorella has been the Blue Jackets head coach, Columbus has faced elimination five times, including earlier this postseason when they defeated Toronto in Game 5 of the Qualifying Round. Under Tortorella the Blue Jackets are 2-3 when facing elimination. In their last three elimination game losses, the Blue Jackets were outscored 14-5.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, AJ Mleczko
HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Jake Allen re-enters the picture for the Blues

jake allen blues
Aug 19, 2020
Jake Allen was once the future in goal for the Blues. His development remained steady as he finished junior and spent time in the American Hockey League. Finally, after splitting the workload for two seasons following his NHL debut, he was rewarded with a four-year, $17.4M extension and the No. 1 job in 2016.

Whether it was the weight of the contract, the expectations, or possibly the competition he faced with other goaltenders on the roster, Allen let loose his grip on the starter’s job. His 5-on-5 save percentage dipped from .919 in 2016-17 and 2017-18 to .912 last season.

Allen’s future in St. Louis was put into question when Jordan Binnington arrived and did what he did last season. Helping keep him in the fold, however, was the fact he still has contract carries a $4.35M salary cap hit and doesn’t expire until after the 2020-21 NHL season (not to mention the $5.2M in actual dollars he earned in 2019-20).

When Binnington took over as the starter, Allen could have handled the situation negatively. Instead, he chose to lend a helping hand because that’s what he would have wanted if he was in Binnington’s skates.

“I’m a realist, and I understand the business of this game,” Allen said after the Blues’ Stanley Cup win last season. “So probably mid-March [2019] I sat back and I took my role. I understood. I would be ready when called upon. I thought I had a really great second half of the season. It’s probably some of the best hockey I’ve ever played. But Binner, he’s just been unbelievable. He’s the best goalie in the league. And I just bit the bullet and said: ‘All right, this is something special.’ I knew we had a good group here. It’s been amazing.”

As Binnington emerged, Allen moved into the backup role. During the 2019-20 regular season, he made his fewest appearances (24) since he became an NHL regular in 2013. The workload may have been cut, but Allen’s play was better, as shown by his .932 ESSV% and helping the Blues to 12 wins, including two shutouts.

Allen won his last four starts before the pause, then found his spot on the bench as Binnington started the postseason. But a sudden 0-2 deficit in their First Round series against the Canucks opened the door for head coach Craig Berube to make a change. Allen was called upon in Game 3 and stopped 39 shots in an overtime win. He followed that up Monday night with 23 saves as St. Louis evened the series at two.

The waiting was the hardest part, but Allen has been prepared for this moment.

“Obviously, this year’s a unique situation,” Allen said after Game 4. “I knew I had to be ready. You don’t have 82 games to prep yourself for the playoffs. So it was just working hard, being ready. Got a chance and try to make the most of it.

“The guys have played really hard the last couple nights. Hats off to them. They made my job not overly difficult, and got us right back in the series here. So it’s good to be battling with the guys. It’s been a while but it’s been fun.”

[MORE: Tarasenko leaves bubble to get shoulder examined]

“The way he practices, the way he works with Binner and [goalie coach David Alexander],” said Alex Pietrangelo. “We’ve got two guys that are great goalies and [Game 4] was another prime example of it. I think everyone knows the stories of what Jakey did last year to help Binner. So you’ve got two guys that are pros that are pushing each other. It’s not easy. He hasn’t played. But to step in and play the way he’s playing, it’s fun to watch. We’re confident in both of those guys. It’s good to have that tandem because I know they push each other as well.”

The decision to go to Allen wasn’t a difficult one for Berube. The team knew what they had in him and the confidence was there despite a change in the pecking order. There was little time between Games 3 and 4, but the head coach went with a “gut feeling” to stick with him in a back-to-back situation.

We’ve seen other teams like Carolina and Vegas use both of their goaltenders when playing back-to-back days, and in St. Louis’ case it worked. Allen had only started consecutive games twice since Jan. 7, 2019 — Binnington first NHL start — and he hadn’t played two days in a row since March 30-31, 2018.

Allen has taken advantage of this second chance when the Blues needed him the most. Right now it’s his net again and his teammates have rallied for him.

“We saw how great of a teammate Jake was last year, the way everything happened, and even so this year,” said David Perron. “It’s great to see Jake the way he is right now.”

 Game 5 of Blues-Canucks is Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

The Wraparound: Four series can come to an end Wednesday

Aug 19, 2020
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Wednesday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Tuesday’s action.

Vladimir Tarasenko is back in St. Louis to get his surgically-repaired shoulder examined.

• Rest in peace, Dale Hawerchuk.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamFor the second straight game, Tampa won a one-goal game. Now, a year after becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept out of the first round the Lightning are a win away from advancing to the Second Round. Since John Tortorella has been the Blue Jackets head coach, Columbus has faced elimination five times, including earlier this postseason when they defeated Toronto in Game 5 of the Qualifying Round. Under Tortorella the Blue Jackets are 2-3 when facing elimination.

Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamTrailing 2-0 with less than 13 minutes to play, Boston rattled off four goals in a 6:51 span for a come-from-behind win to take a 3-1 series lead over Carolina. Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes before the Bruins’ third period flurry, which included two goals from Jake DeBrusk along with goals from Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand to make it 4-2 Bruins. Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third as the game ended 4-3.

Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 3-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – (joined-in-progress on NBCSN); livestream will show entirety of game: Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3/7 on the power play for the game. “It was just a total debacle<” said Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet. “We had some guys that looked like they haven’t played before, and I don’t have an answer right now. It’s on me. I thought these guys were prepared.”

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

Game 5: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamCarter Hart recorded a second straight shutout as the Flyers blanked the Canadiens 2-0 to move to within a game of the Second Round. Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers contributed the goals and Hart stopped all 29 shots he faced. The Philadelphia netminder is now the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record consecutive playoff shutouts, behind 18-year-old Harry Lumley who did it during the 1945 Stanley Cup Final.

Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamRyan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist in Game 4 as the Blues have come back from 2-0 down to even the series at two games apiece. O’Reilly opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period to tie the game. O’Reilly then put the Blues ahead with his second of the night before captain Alex Pietrangelo scored on the power play to make it 3-1. After losing the first two games of the series with Jordan Binnington in net, Jake Allen has gotten the nod in Games 3 and 4, winning both. Allen started both games on back-to-back days, making 39 saves in Game 3 and 22 saves in Game 4.

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI lead 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 6: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN

PHT’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Flyers vs. Canadiens
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Avalanche vs. Coyotes
Blues vs. Canucks
Stars vs. Flames

First Round predictions
Roundtable: NHL playoff surprises; vulnerable top seeds

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Aug 19, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET (Joined-in-progress on NBCSN after BOS/CAR. Full game stream can be viewed on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

