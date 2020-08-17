MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Power Rankings: Korpisalo, Kuemper, Hughes lead Conn Smythe race

By Adam GretzAug 17, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we check back in with the Conn Smythe Watch and which players are leading that race.

Right now the story of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a couple of game-changing goaltending performances in Columbus and Arizona that are keeping their series close, and the rapid emergence of two young superstar defensemen that are getting ready to take over the league.

Who else figures into the mix at this point?

To the rankings!

1. Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets. He remains the story of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only because he has been the most impressive individual player in the tournament so far, but also because it is so unexpected. He exceeded expectations during the regular season in replacing Sergei Bobrovsky. He has taken his play to an entirely new level in the playoffs and is the single biggest reason his team is still playing and giving Tampa such a fight.

2. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes. Pretty much the Western Conference version of Korpisalo. A former backup that has taken his chance as a starter and run with it. He has become a wildly productive goalie since arriving in Arizona and after shutting down the Nashville Predators in the Qualifying Round has been giving the high-powered Colorado Avalanche some headaches in the First Round.

3. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks. Yes, you are reading that correctly. It is Hughes over Bo Horvat in Vancouver. Maybe this is a spicy take that needs to be handled with oven mitts, but it is also the correct take. Horvat has been great (as have all of Vancouver’s young players) and scored some massive goals, but when it comes to the team’s best player night in and night out, the answer is simply Hughes. Because of his position and the type of impact his position can make he was always going to be the Canucks’ X-factor and his development was going to play a big role in what this team was capable of doing. He has quickly become a star, and the Canucks are wildly better off because of it. He is playing 23 minutes per night in the playoffs, he has nine points in seven games (tied for the team lead, and leads the league in assists), and is a possession-driving monster that is helping the Canucks dominate shot attempts (55.1 percent), scoring chances (59.8 percent), expected goals (56.3 percent), and actual goals (7-4 margin) when he is on the ice. He is still only 20 years old.

4. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. Another absolutely brilliant young defenseman that could very well have a Norris Trophy in his future. He is neck-and-neck with Hughes in my view for the Conn Smythe and it is really down to splitting hairs when it comes to which one gets top billing. You could flip flop these two and I would not argue it too much. He has been the Stars’ best player.

5. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers have been waiting decades for a goalie like Hart, and now that they finally have one it should terrify the rest of the Eastern Conference. He has only allowed seven goals in his first five starts this postseason. He had one clunker of a game where he allowed four goals against Montreal, which means he has only allowed three goals in his other four starts. The Flyers are for real, and Hart is a big reason why.

6. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes. He was the best non-goalie in the qualifying round but has cooled off a little against Boston. With Andrei Svechnikov sidelined the Hurricanes are going to need him to get hot again to help carry the offense. Fortunately for them, he is perfectly capable of doing that.

7. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa’s underrated and often times overlooked star. He has at least one point in every game this postseason for the Lightning and is helping to pace the offense in the absence of Steven Stamkos.

8. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens needed the in-his-prime version Price to show up to have a chance this postseason, and that is the exact version that has be in net for them. He may not play at this level as consistently as he used to, but that ability is still very much there.

9. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders. The Islanders looked lousy for the last three months of the regular season and then came back in the return to play and immediately looked better than they did at any point over the past two years (even during their 15-0-2 stretch earlier this season). Varlamov’s play in net is one of the big factors in that turnaround.

10. David Krejci, Boston Bruins. Easily the most underrated Bruins of this era. Krejci has always had a knack for coming through in the playoffs and he is doing it again this season playing big minutes and helping to drive the Bruins’ offense in the First Round against Carolina with five points (two goals, three assists) in the first three games of the series.

Honorable mentions: Sam Bennett (Calgary Flames), Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Reilly Smith (Vegas Golden Knights) Cam Talbot (Calgary Flames), Jordan Eberle (New York Islanders)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.

The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.

Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

Avalanche aiming to distract Coyotes’ Kuemper more in Game 4

Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche had all the numbers in their favor. Odd-man rushes, 51 shots on goal, 92 shot attempts.

One hot goalie turned what should have been a win into a loss.

Now up 2-1 instead of 3-0 against Arizona, the Avalanche need to figure out how to get in front of Darcy Kuemper more or the series could end up tied after Monday’s Game 4.

”We’re going to have to find a way to get in Kuemper’s eyes a little bit more because if he sees it, he’s stopping it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Kuemper has stopped plenty of shots since the postseason began.

Hampered by a lower-body injury during the regular season, he helped carry the Coyotes past Nashville in the Stanley Cup qualifiers and has stopped 111 of 119 shots in three games against Colorado.

Kuemper was stellar in Game 3, stopping 49 shots as the Coyotes withstood one flurry after another to win 4-2.

Arizona’s biggest concern: finding a way to answer the Avalanche’s pressure.

The Coyotes spent most of Game 3 on their heels after Derek Stepan scored in the first period, putting extra pressure on Kuemper to make one difficult save after another.

It worked on Saturday, but the Coyotes know that needs to change if they’re going to even up the series inside the Edmonton bubble.

”We’re going to have to tilt the ice a little bit on the other side if we’re going to get back in this thing,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

The Coyotes aren’t the only team in the bubble looking to generate more offense.

Columbus managed just seven combined shots in the final two periods in Saturday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay, leading to a 3-2 loss that put the Lightning up 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday.

The Blue Jackets already play a close-to-the-vest style and the Lightning have made it tougher on them with offensive pressure.

”The more you make them play offense, the more they maybe don’t have the legs or the wind to go down and play offense,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. ”You’re almost defending all over the ice.”

Boston took control of its series against Carolina on Saturday despite learning goalie Tuukka Rask decided to opt out of the playoffs to be with his family.

The defending Eastern Conference champions also were without leading scorer David Pastrnak for the second straight game because of injury, but still beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead into Monday’s Game 4.

Pastrnak skated with the team on Sunday, but coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s ”50/50 at best” to play Monday.

Carolina knows it will be without Andrei Svechnikov. The young Russian winger’s right leg buckled after he tangled with Zdeno Chara late in Game 3 and his absence will force Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to make a few lineup changes for Monday’s game and the rest of the series.

”We have to be fluid with the lineup,” Brind’Amour said. ”We practiced with some different combos today. With ‘Svech’ being out, it puts us at a little disadvantage. I think we’ll move the lines around quite a bit tomorrow. We’re going to need everyone.”

The St. Louis Blues gave themselves life in defense of their Stanley Cup title, beating Vancouver 3-2 on Brayden Schenn‘s overtime goal.

Now, instead of being down 3-0, the Blues pulled to 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: Svechnikov, Pastrnak out for Game 4

By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Sunday’s action.

• Max Pacioretty has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for his late-game slash on Alex DeBrincat.

There will be some lineup shuffling for Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) as the Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov will be out for the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury following an awkward fall in Game 3. When asked about the forward’s availability for the rest of the series, head coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “I would highly doubt it,” and added Svechnikov was still getting an MRI on his leg.

That absence up front could open the door for Ryan Dzingel to re-enter the picture. The forward was scratched in Game 3, but could find a place back in Brind’Amour’s lineup given Svechnikov’s injury status.

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

David Pastrnak has been “unfit to play” the last two games but did take part in Sunday’s optional Bruins practice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was encouraged that the co-Rocket Richard winner was on the ice and worked out in the gym afterward. He put the chances of his return “50-50 at best.” Monday’s morning skate will be the biggest factor in the decision to play him or not.

[UPDATE: Cassidy said Monday afternoon that Pastrnak will not be available for Game 4.]

Boston will once again go to Jaroslav Halak in net after Tuukka Rask opted out on Saturday. Should circumstances change, Rask could re-enter the bubble but not before going through a 14-day quarantine and numerous testing. Before he could play again he would also need four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. So a change of heart today would mean waiting out this First Round series and potentially all of Second Round matchup should the Bruins advance.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Tampa doubled up Columbus in shots (34-17) and took back the series lead behind goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. Eric Robinson scored his first career postseason goal early in the third period to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets, but the Lightning held Columbus to just two shots on the goal the rest of the way to hang on. Adding to all of this is the number of days in between games.

Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamDarcy Kuemper continued to be the star man for Arizona, making 49 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday. Derek Stepan opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs while veteran Brad Richardson scored Arizona’s second. Taylor Hall and Lawson Crouse both scored empty-netters late in the game. Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 2-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Brayden Schenn‘s overtime goal gave the Blues their first win of the Return to Play in Game 3 Sunday night. Craig Berube decided to go with Jake Allen in goal and he rewarded his coach with 39 saves. With little time before Game 4, will Allen get the call again or will Jordan Binnington get a chance to take back his net?

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK lead 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

