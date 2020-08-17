Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
In Game 3 on Sunday night, Jake Allen got the nod in goal for just the second time this postseason and stopped 39 of 41 shots to help St. Louis win its first game in the bubble. Brayden Schenn scored the OT winner, his first career overtime playoff goal, just over 15 minutes into the extra period.
No decision on St. Louis’ Game 4 starter has been announced yet. Allen has not started on back-to-back days since March 2018 (was pulled in the second game).
Blues forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen were both unfit to play. Craig Berube described them as “day-to-day” and said he wasn’t sure if they would play in Game 4.
Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, age 20, earned another point in Game 3 and has a six-game playoff point streak, matching the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. Hughes has nine points (1G-8A) so far this postseason; the record for a rookie d-man in a single postseason is 14 (done three times, most recently by Boston’s Glen Wesley in 1988).
No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
