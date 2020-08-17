MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Canucks-Blues stream
Getty Images

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In Game 3 on Sunday night, Jake Allen got the nod in goal for just the second time this postseason and stopped 39 of 41 shots to help St. Louis win its first game in the bubble. Brayden Schenn scored the OT winner, his first career overtime playoff goal, just over 15 minutes into the extra period.

No decision on St. Louis’ Game 4 starter has been announced yet. Allen has not started on back-to-back days since March 2018 (was pulled in the second game).

Blues forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen were both unfit to play. Craig Berube described them as “day-to-day” and said he wasn’t sure if they would play in Game 4.

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, age 20, earned another point in Game 3 and has a six-game playoff point streak, matching the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. Hughes has nine points (1G-8A) so far this postseason; the record for a rookie d-man in a single postseason is 14 (done three times, most recently by Boston’s Glen Wesley in 1988).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 17, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Avalanche dominate Game 4, put Coyotes on brink of elimination

Avalanche win Game 4 vs. Coyotes Arizona on brink of elimination Avs Kadri
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 17, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
The Avalanche couldn’t solve Darcy Kuemper in Game 3, but the Avs made it look easy against Kuemper and the Coyotes in Game 4. With a 7-1 win, the Avalanche now lead the Coyotes 3-1 in their First Round series.

Avalanche dominate Coyotes in Game 4 — this time Kadri & Co. get results

Much like in Game 3, the Avalanche controlled the puck for virtually all of Game 4 against the Coyotes. The key difference is that the Avs succeeded in taking advantage of their opportunities.

Things really fell apart for the Coyotes late in the first period. Following the 1-0 goal by Matt Nieto with a bit less than six minutes remaining in the first, Nazem Kadri connected on two straight power-play goals. In the span of less than six minutes, the Avalanche built what looked like an insurmountable lead. After all, the Coyotes only managed as many shots on goal (three) as the Avs scored during the first period.

From there, the Avalanche kept pouring it on, as Joonas Donskoi cashed in on nice work by Kadri and Andre Burakovsky for the 4-0 goal. While Jakob Chychrun got the Coyotes on the board with a booming power-play goal later on in the second, it was a one-sided affair overall.

Nastiness late with hit on Makar, MacKinnon fight

During the third period, the Coyotes mercy-pulled Darcy Kuemper, and it didn’t really make much of a difference.

One couldn’t help but feel some sympathy for Alex Goligoski (and Antti Raanta) as Cale Makar scored a beautiful goal in the third.

The Avalanche scored two more goals, and coach Jared Bednar made the questionable decision to keep top players out there in Game 4. Personally, I’m not sure I’d want to see Cale Makar subjected to the sort of hit he took, and for MacKinnon to get in a fight. Even when MacKinnon wins that fight.

We’ve seen plenty of players suffer hand injuries thanks to ill-advised fights. Imagine how little the Avalanche would gain if MacKinnon broke a hand understandably sticking up for Makar?

It doesn’t seem like there were injuries from either moment, but that’s a situation to monitor. Either way, it seemed like a foolish risk. Perhaps you just have to “let them play,” risks or not?

No doubt, it’s impossible to ignore how red-hot Kadri was, who scored two goals and one assist to give him nine playoff points already. With as dangerous as Nathan MacKinnon and others continue to be, a deeper Avs team is very scary not just for the overmatched Coyotes, but really the rest of the West and NHL.

The Avalanche get a chance to eliminate the Coyotes in Game 5 on Wednesday (5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With Tuukka Rask opting out, Jaroslav Halak got the start for Boston and stopped 29 of 30 shots. Goals from Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly put the Bruins ahead 2-0 before Nino Niederreiter cut the deficit to one. Brad Marchand put in the insurance marker in an empty net in the closing minute.

Part of a dynamic duo with Tuukka Rask that captured the Jennings Trophy this season for fewest goals allowed as a team, Jaroslav Halak, 35, made his second start of this postseason in Game 3 after playing against the Flyers in the Round Robin. Prior to this postseason, Halak had last started a playoff game in 2015 with the Islanders when he played the entire seven-game series against the Capitals in the opening round, losing 2-1 in Game 7.

Andrei Svechnikov left Game 3 late in the third period with a lower-body injury after getting tangled up with Zdeno Chara. Svechnikov, 20, has seven points in six playoff game this year.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 17 – 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Lightning hold on to take commanding 3-1 series lead on Blue Jackets

Lightning
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to moving on in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Thanks to their 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday afternoon, they now have a commanding 3-1 lead in their First Round series and will have a chance to close it out on Wednesday afternoon. That would go a long way toward erasing the bitter taste that last year’s First Round meeting between these two has certainly left behind.

For the Lightning, this game was all about the trio of Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Yanni Gourde.

That line was their best one way all day and seemed to be the only line that was able to push the pace. They scored both of Tampa Bay’s goals during a five-minute stretch early in the second period and completely shut down the Blue Jackets offense when they were on the ice. When that unit was on the ice the Lightning attempted 14 of the 19 total shot attempts, outscored Columbus 2-0, and dominated the scoring chances.

When that line was off the ice it was all Columbus.

Depth lines like this are incredibly important come playoff time because no team’s star players are going to be able to carry the offense every single night. There has to be a third (and sometimes) fourth line that can pick up the slack, and Tampa Bay received that in a big way on Monday.

Two of those players (Goodrow and Coleman) were acquired by the Lighting at the trade deadline in separate deals with San Jose and New Jersey.

As for Columbus, well, this game has to feel like another punch to the gut in what has been an incredibly close series on the scoreboard.

Through four games the Lightning have only outscored the Blue Jackets by a 9-8 margin. All three Lightning wins have been by a single goal, including the five overtime thriller in Game 1 and Monday’s Game 4 win that pushed Columbus to the brink of elimination. What has to make Monday’s game so frustrating from a Blue Jackets perspective is that this was probably their best, most complete, and most impressive effort of the series. In Game 3 if felt as if Tampa Bay was starting to take over and show its dominance. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella wondered after the game if his team had simply hit a wall.

But they came out on Monday and spent much of the afternoon getting the better of the play. At times in the second and third periods it seemed liked Tampa Bay was barely holding on.

Making matters worse for Columbus is that just when it looked as if it was going to get off to a great start with an early Oliver Bjorkstrand goal, an offside challenge from Tampa Bay negated it and kept the game scoreless.

You can see that play in the video below.

There is no way to tell how Monday’s game would have gone had that goal stood, but it was a frustrating start to what ended up being a frustrating game for the Blue Jackets.

Now they find themselves in a position where they have to win three games in a row to move on.

As long as Joonas Korpisalo keeps playing the way he has in goal (and he was great again on Monday) they are going to have a chance, but they are going to need to find a way to generate a little more consistent offense on Andrei Vasileskiy and Tampa Bay’s defense to pull this off.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Coyotes-Avalanche stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Darcy Kuemper continued to be the star man for Arizona, making 49 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday. Derek Stepan opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs while veteran Brad Richardson scored Arizona’s second. Taylor Hall and Lawson Crouse both scored empty-netters late in the game. Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Kuemper’s 49 saves in Game 3 matched his career high, which he set in Game 4 of the qualifying round against Nashville. In seven postseason games, Kuemper has tallied his top-four save totals of the season and has a 4-3 record with a 2.70 GAA and .933 SV%

In the second game of a back-to-back, Pavel Francouz got the start in Game 3 and allowed two goals on 21 shots. Philipp Grubauer had started four of Colorado’s first five games this postseason, including both Games 1 and 2 against Arizona.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 17 – 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

