NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Blue Jackets and Lightning. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Tampa doubled up Columbus in shots (34-17) and took back the series lead behind goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. Eric Robinson scored his first career postseason goal early in the third period to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets, but the Lightning held Columbus to just two shots on the goal the rest of the way to hang on.
The power play was a story in Game 3 once again – specifically Columbus going 0/3 in the opening period and 0/4 for the game. The Blue Jackets outshot Tampa in the first period 10-8 and had three power play opportunities (including a 5-on-3 at one point) and came up empty – then let in the Lightning’s first goal late in the period.
The Lightning were the top scoring team in the league during the regular season (3.47 goals/game) but have still yet to hit that mark in six games this postseason, failing to score four-plus goals in any game. Tampa has scored 13 goals this postseason (2.17/game) and, not including their 3-2 shootout win over Washington, have reached three goals in just half of those games – and one of those they needed five overtimes to get there (Game 1).
WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 17, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Brian Boucher
HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*if necessary