Avalanche aiming to distract Coyotes’ Kuemper more in Game 4

Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche had all the numbers in their favor. Odd-man rushes, 51 shots on goal, 92 shot attempts.

One hot goalie turned what should have been a win into a loss.

Now up 2-1 instead of 3-0 against Arizona, the Avalanche need to figure out how to get in front of Darcy Kuemper more or the series could end up tied after Monday’s Game 4.

”We’re going to have to find a way to get in Kuemper’s eyes a little bit more because if he sees it, he’s stopping it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Kuemper has stopped plenty of shots since the postseason began.

Hampered by a lower-body injury during the regular season, he helped carry the Coyotes past Nashville in the Stanley Cup qualifiers and has stopped 111 of 119 shots in three games against Colorado.

Kuemper was stellar in Game 3, stopping 49 shots as the Coyotes withstood one flurry after another to win 4-2.

Arizona’s biggest concern: finding a way to answer the Avalanche’s pressure.

The Coyotes spent most of Game 3 on their heels after Derek Stepan scored in the first period, putting extra pressure on Kuemper to make one difficult save after another.

It worked on Saturday, but the Coyotes know that needs to change if they’re going to even up the series inside the Edmonton bubble.

”We’re going to have to tilt the ice a little bit on the other side if we’re going to get back in this thing,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

The Coyotes aren’t the only team in the bubble looking to generate more offense.

Columbus managed just seven combined shots in the final two periods in Saturday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay, leading to a 3-2 loss that put the Lightning up 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday.

The Blue Jackets already play a close-to-the-vest style and the Lightning have made it tougher on them with offensive pressure.

”The more you make them play offense, the more they maybe don’t have the legs or the wind to go down and play offense,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. ”You’re almost defending all over the ice.”

Boston took control of its series against Carolina on Saturday despite learning goalie Tuukka Rask decided to opt out of the playoffs to be with his family.

The defending Eastern Conference champions also were without leading scorer David Pastrnak for the second straight game because of injury, but still beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead into Monday’s Game 4.

Pastrnak skated with the team on Sunday, but coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s ”50/50 at best” to play Monday.

Carolina knows it will be without Andrei Svechnikov. The young Russian winger’s right leg buckled after he tangled with Zdeno Chara late in Game 3 and his absence will force Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to make a few lineup changes for Monday’s game and the rest of the series.

”We have to be fluid with the lineup,” Brind’Amour said. ”We practiced with some different combos today. With ‘Svech’ being out, it puts us at a little disadvantage. I think we’ll move the lines around quite a bit tomorrow. We’re going to need everyone.”

The St. Louis Blues gave themselves life in defense of their Stanley Cup title, beating Vancouver 3-2 on Brayden Schenn‘s overtime goal.

Now, instead of being down 3-0, the Blues pulled to 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Svechnikov out, Pastrnak ’50-50′ for Game 4

By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Sunday’s action.

• Max Pacioretty has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for his late-game slash on Alex DeBrincat.

There will be some lineup shuffling for Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) as the Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov will be out for the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury following an awkward fall in Game 3. When asked about the forward’s availability for the rest of the series, head coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “I would highly doubt it,” and added Svechnikov was still getting an MRI on his leg.

That absence up front could open the door for Ryan Dzingel to re-enter the picture. The forward was scratched in Game 3, but could find a place back in Brind’Amour’s lineup given Svechnikov’s injury status.

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

David Pastrnak has been “unfit to play” the last two games but did take part in Sunday’s optional Bruins practice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was encouraged that the co-Rocket Richard winner was on the ice and worked out in the gym afterward. He put the chances of his return “50-50 at best.” Monday’s morning skate will be the biggest factor in the decision to play him or not.

Boston will once again go to Jaroslav Halak in net after Tuukka Rask opted out on Saturday. Should circumstances change, Rask could re-enter the bubble but not before going through a 14-day quarantine and numerous testing. Before he could play again he would also need four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. So a change of heart today would mean waiting out this First Round series and potentially all of Second Round matchup should the Bruins advance.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Tampa doubled up Columbus in shots (34-17) and took back the series lead behind goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. Eric Robinson scored his first career postseason goal early in the third period to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets, but the Lightning held Columbus to just two shots on the goal the rest of the way to hang on. Adding to all of this is the number of days in between games.

Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamDarcy Kuemper continued to be the star man for Arizona, making 49 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday. Derek Stepan opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs while veteran Brad Richardson scored Arizona’s second. Taylor Hall and Lawson Crouse both scored empty-netters late in the game. Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 2-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Brayden Schenn‘s overtime goal gave the Blues their first win of the Return to Play in Game 3 Sunday night. Craig Berube decided to go with Jake Allen in goal and he rewarded his coach with 39 saves. With little time before Game 4, will Allen get the call again or will Jordan Binnington get a chance to take back his net?

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK lead 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

NHL Bubble Wrap: Crawford keeps Blackhawks alive; Pavelski scores hat trick; Plenty of OT

Crawford Pavelski NHL scores bubble wrap three stars highlights stats
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 17, 2020, 2:35 AM EDT
  • Nope, we didn’t get a First Round sweep …  yet? The Blackhawks avoided that fate, but we’ll see if the Capitals can avert that against the Islanders.
  • The Blues avoided going down 3-0 in their series during a Sunday with three OT games among five NHL scores.
  • Stars – Flames might have stolen the show.

NHL Scores from Sunday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Islanders 2, Capitals 1 [OT] (NYI leads series 3-0)

Being that the Blackhawks thwarted the Golden Knights, perhaps the Islanders will be the first team to sweep an opponent during the First Round? That would certainly be a bitter pill for the Capitals to swallow, but it’s the reality after Mathew Barzal scored the overtime game-winner. While Braden Holtby has struggled at times in this series, he gave the Capitals a chance to win with 32 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

Stars 5, Flames 4 [OT] (Series tied 2-2)

It’s fully justified that Joe Pavelski earned the headlines for Game 4 of Stars – Flames. After all, Pavelski didn’t just generate a hat trick; his third goal sent Game 4 to OT in the dying moments. We’ll get more to him in both the three stars and factoids sections, though. There were other noteworthy performances. Cam Talbot kept the Flames in the game again, facing 62 shots (though allowing five goals). Sam Bennett continues to elevate his game — or get bounces — during the postseason, generating two goals and one assist. It was also a big game for John Klingberg (three assists) and Tyler Seguin (two helpers). Maybe this series didn’t carry a bunch of buzz into the First Round, but it’s growing into something good.

Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (VGK leads series 3-1)

It feels like at least once per night we’re seeing a goalie steal a game. We’ve seen it from Darcy Kuemper recently, and Joonas Korpisalo nearly pulled it off during a five-OT marathon. Now add Corey Crawford to the mix (speaking of players who will be discussed in greater detail later on). The Golden Knights couldn’t sweep the Blackhawks and become the first team to reach the Second Round during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but not really for a lack of trying.

Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (PHI leads series 2-1)

Maybe chalk this slow game to Sunday being Carey Price‘s birthday, and Carter Hart‘s birthday being recent. Or maybe the Flyers played the sort of defense that would make Oskar Lindblom proud? Either way, this was an ugly game, but the Flyers will take a dreary win after getting shellacked by the Canadiens in Game 3. Even so, both teams could stand to play a lot better in Game 4 and beyond.

Blues 3, Canucks 2 [OT] (VAN leads series 2-1)

The defending champs are increasingly looking like, well, the team that won the 2019 Stanley Cup. Even so, the Blues clearly didn’t have an easy time against the young Canucks. For the second game in a row, this series required overtime, but Brayden Schenn managed to win it for St. Louis this time around. The Blues and Canucks immediately turn around for Game 4 on Monday, so it will be interesting to see how the two teams handle that back-to-back challenge.

Three Stars

1. Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

As part of a defensive-minded team, we’ve seen plenty of Stars forwards land in the doghouse at times. For a while, things were so slow for Pavelski that it was fair to see him in that loud, green sweater and occasionally say “Oh yeah, Pavelski signed with the Stars.” Now that oh yeah is in a more Kool-Aid Man tone, as Pavelski’s hat trick helped the Stars win a thriller against the Flames. Maybe the pause allowed Pavelski time to find his game again?

2. Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks

Depending upon your taste, you might believe that Crawford’s performance (48 saves, one goal allowed) was even more impressive than Joe Pavelski’s hat trick. One thing that’s not much of a debate is that Crawford bailed his Blackhawks out over and over in Game 4. Crawford + some bounces = Blackhawks not getting swept. Asking Crawford to pull off something similar again might be a good way for the Blackhawks to get eliminated soon, though.

3. John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

At first, it looked like Klingberg scored another big overtime playoff goal. As you may remember, the talented and underrated defenseman ended the Stars’ series against the Predators that way last year. Instead, that OT GWG was credited to Alexander Radulov. Even so, Klingberg grabbed the primary assist, his third assist of Game 3 (all primary ones, by the way). It makes sense to be in awe of Miro Heiskanen, yet Klingberg is a heck of a young (not as young, but still young!) defenseman in his own right.

Highlights of the Night

Mathew Barzal pulled off some slick moves to baffle the Capitals’ defenders and win it in OT for the Islanders:

Watch as Brayden Schenn scores his first playoff OT goal during his impressive NHL career:

Factoids

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SCHEDULE

Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes – 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Schenn scores OT winner, Blues gain crucial Game 3 win vs. Canucks

By James O'BrienAug 17, 2020, 2:06 AM EDT
The Blues looked more like their defending Stanley Cup champion selves in Game 3, and it says a lot about the Canucks that they still pushed St. Louis so hard on Sunday. With a beautiful overtime game-winner by Brayden Schenn, the Blues squeezed out a 3-2 OT win, getting back into the series by shrinking the Canucks’ lead to 2-1.

Both the Canucks and Blues must be a little relieved that the contest didn’t go too deep into OT, as they face off in Game 4 on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; livestream).

Here is that tremendous Game 3 overtime-winner by Schenn:

Blues squander opportunities, but Schenn wins it in Game 3 OT, thwarting Canucks

Following that thriller where the Blues managed a late surge to force overtime, only for Bo Horvat to come through big once again, this one didn’t involve third-period theatrics.

Granted, there could have been some late drama. The Blues received a power-play opportunity with the score tied 2-2 that basically ended the third period. There was no drama, however, as that Blues power play accomplished very little.

That averted drama carried into overtime, too. Following a controversial tripping call, the Blues failed miserably during an OT power play chance. With two huge power-play opportunities, the Blues didn’t even register a shot on goal.

Schenn couldn’t pull the trigger on a power play one-timer chance, so it must have felt like redemption for Schenn to score the OTGWG on a semi-breakaway. Ryan O'Reilly set up that play, which felt at least a touch broken. And just like that, the Blues broke through.

After Horvat was one of the biggest heroes of this First Round series, Elias Pettersson made some big plays. Pettersson and Quinn Hughes received assists in setting up J.T. Miller‘s goal, then Pettersson tied the game 2-2 with his lethal shot.

As much attention as the Blues’ goalie situation draws now that Jake Allen replaced Jordan Binnington, the Canucks continue to receive steady goaltending from Jacob Markstrom. That said, Allen and Markstrom both looked good in Game 4, so that could set the stage for a nice battle. (If the Blues stick with Allen, of course.)

It’s telling that the Blues have only held a lead for 37 seconds so far during the First Round against the Canucks. But it’s also very much the nature of the beast in hockey that the Blues nonetheless won Game 3, shrinking the Canucks’ series lead to 2-1.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 [OT] (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 [OT]
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.