MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
oskar lindblom back
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

‘Today was all about Oskar’: Lindblom rejoins Flyers at morning skate

By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a scene we see every day at the end of a team’s skate. The players form a circle with someone at center ice leading the post-practice stretch.

The Flyers’ team stretch on Sunday was different, and special. Oskar Lindblom was the one in the middle, eight months after he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and six weeks after ringing the bell at the end of his cancer treatments.

As Lindblom helped close out Philadelphia’s skate ahead of Sunday’s Game 3 versus Montreal (8 p.m. ET; NBC), the stick taps grew louder and louder.

“The coaches were almost in tears,” said Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault of the scene. “When you think about everything that Oskar’s been through and everything our team’s been through, showing the support and going through the different stages to have him back. … Today was all about Oskar and the excitement to have him back with our group.”

Lindblom, who turned 24 on Saturday, entered the Toronto bubble over a week ago and Sunday was the first time he was able to rejoin his teammates. The forward, one of this season’s Masterton Trophy finalists, had gone home to Sweden after finishing treatment to see family and friends. The visit home was nice, but Lindblom said after a while he was itching to get back to skate.

Throughout his battle, Lindblom has had the support of the hockey world. Even Penguins owner Mario Lemieux, a fellow cancer survivor, reached out during his recovery. His teammates kept in constant contact with him, making sure he felt he was still a part of the team. That helped keep his spirits high and give him energy for his fight.

“Being around the boys is just the best thing for me right now, and I feel great,” said Lindblom, who last played Dec. 7.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

While Lindblom, who signed a three-year extension in July, can skate with the Flyers, the timeframe to play again is unknown. It could be a few practices or a few weeks. There will be regular conversations with the team medical staff about how he feels daily. For now, as much as he’d love to get into a game, he won’t rush anything.

“[I] need to feel strong enough that I can put myself in a situation where I’m good enough to play,” he said. “I don’t want to be out there if I’m not going to help the team or put myself in a tough spot. As long as I feel right and my body’s strong enough, I think I’ll put myself out there. Otherwise, I’ll keep practicing and work myself up.”

Even if Lindblom doesn’t play this postseason, the Flyers will benefit from having him around again. After watching from afar as he went through his cancer battle, his teammates will be inspired by his presence back on the ice.

“The group was obviously ecstatic to have him back even though it was just a morning skate,” said Vigneault. “Great young man, beautiful smile, happy to have him around.”

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

flames-stars stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Just one day after Dallas tied the series at one game apiece, Mikael Backlund and T.J. Brodie each scored, and Cam Talbot recorded his second shutout of the playoffs to lift the Flames to a 2-0 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Stars.

The Stars allowed a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game on Friday. Tobias Rieder scored in Game 2 for Calgary, while Mikael Backlund tallied the second shorthanded marker in Game 3, which proved to be the game-winner. Dallas has allowed the same amount of shorthanded goals this series (2) as they have scored on the power play through six playoff games (2).

Matthew Tkachuk did not play in Game 3 after he was injured in Game 2. He left the game after being pancaked between Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak. Anton Khudobin will get the start for Dallas. Ben Bishop is considered “unfit to play.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 2 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 12 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Ovechkin scored his first two goals of the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough as New York defeated Washington 5-2. Five different Islanders scored and Semyon Varlamov had 23 saves to give Barry Trotz a 2-0 First Round lead over his former club.

The turning point in Game 2 came just 15 seconds after Ovechkin tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. Brock Nelson stole the puck from Jakub Vrana (who was benched after) and scored on Braden Holtby on a breakaway to regain the lead. The goal stood as the game-winner.

The Islanders have won five of their first six playoff games. Including their exhibition win over the Rangers, they have won six of their seven games in the bubble. New York lost 11 of their final 13 regular season games and ended the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.

Nicklas Backstrom will miss his second straight game after being in concussion protocol following a hit from Anders Lee in Game 1.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 12 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL provides playoff hub teams a few tastes of ‘home’

Associated PressAug 16, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO — There’s no ear-splitting cannon booming from the stands in Columbus every time the Blue Jackets score. Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, isn’t parading through the arena. No one’s firing up any sirens in Las Vegas.

As much as NHL chief of events and entertainment Steve Mayer would like to include those features, and so many others distinctive to the league’s markets, there is only so much he and his hundreds of staffers can do given the limitations of being inside the playoff hub-city bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

That still hasn’t stopped the league from providing at least some tastes of home in empty arenas, with familiar sights and sounds of national anthem performers, goal songs and rink-board signage of local sponsors.

”We came up with a general philosophy, and it was right from the beginning when we knew we were going to play at a neutral site,” Mayer said.

”It’s not going to be their arena, but you could do certain things that at least give them the feeling that they’re the home team,” he added. ”So, we reached out to each team individually and told them, empty the whole bucket.”

From the Ramones’ ”Blitzkrieg Bop,” to Jimmy Eat World’s ”Sweetness” pounding through the PA systems, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena has been made to resemble everyplace from Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, to the Panthers’ BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

One of the drawbacks? The ”visiting” team’s songs get played, too.

”Weren’t we the home team?” Carolina forward Justin Williams wondered, referring to the New York Rangers following Carolina’s preliminary round series-opening 3-2 win. ”Other than that, we had our music for a home game. We had music for warm-up.”

Mayer noted that goal songs – home or away – maintain a level of energy in the building.

”He’s the only that I’ve heard that has commented on it. And I find that to be pretty unbelievable actually” he said. ”Now, as we get later in the rounds, do people start focusing on it a little more? Maybe. But we’ve been really happy with the reaction from the players.”

Though players’ views are important, Mayer’s approach to game presentation is more on how the action and atmosphere translates to a television audience.

It’s why the NHL elected to use the arena settings as more of a stage, with the focus placed on the ice. Tarping the seats in the lower bowl was an early decision made as opposed to following other sports’ leads in using cardboard cutouts of various personalities to create the illusion of fans.

Additional cameras were added, including one placed on a crane over center ice, something that would not be possible with fans in the building, because it would block the sight lines of those sitting in the upper section. Other camera angles take advantage of the various screens and backdrops the league has erected in the ends and corners.

”It’s a Hollywood set,” Mayer said. ”We’re producing one of the greatest made-for-TV events ever. And it’s all going to be about the drama on the ice.”

The NHL has continued experimenting with adding crowd noise, with the sounds of fans cheering and oooohing during a flurry of action, and the volume getting louder as the game progresses.

Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway said the only time he notices there are no fans in the building is when he can overhear what’s being discussed on the other team’s bench.

”Other than that, when the game play’s going, it’s kind of business as usual,” Hathaway said. ”They’re making it as real as much as possible without fans. They’re doing a good job, and it doesn’t seem that strange right now.”

Mayer expects the production will improve as the playoffs proceed, considering there was no blueprint.

”It is unprecedented, and when we look at what we’re doing on the screens, these are things that have never been done,” he said. ”We’re going to make changes because we all are focused on how can it be a bit better. But I also have to admit, I’m very proud of what we’re doing.”

After no hockey for 4 1/2 months, no fans in the building and with Mayer and his staff confined to a bubble, things could be a lot worse.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.