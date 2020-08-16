Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis with seven seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime, but Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat scored 5:55 into the extra period to give Vancouver a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champs.
Teams with a 2-0 lead have won 86.4% of best-of-7 series (324-51). During last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, the Blues never trailed a series by two games. However, in 2017-18, the Capitals lost their first two games of the First Round and went on to win the Stanley Cup.
St. Louis has lost all five of their playoff games, equaling their longest losing streak under Craig Berube. They have not lost six straight games since February 2018 under Mike Yeo (seven straight losses).
Tyler Myers will miss the game with an upper-body injury.
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*if necessary