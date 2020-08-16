MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
Getty Images

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period, and Patrick Brown doubled Vegas’ lead in the second. Olli Maatta scored in the third period for Chicago but Vegas held on and can complete the sweep tonight. It was the first time this postseason that Vegas failed to score four-plus goals. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and made 26 saves on 27 shots.

Fleury, 35, is playing in his 14th straight postseason, the longest active streak in the four major sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL). His win in Game 3 was the 80th playoff win of his career, tying Ken Dryden for sixth-most all-time (next is Billy Smith & Ed Belfour with 88).

If Vegas wins tonight, they will be the first team to advance to the Second Round. They’re the unbeaten team in playoffs (six straight wins). The Golden Knights are just the third different team since 2000 to win each of its first six games to start a postseason. With a win in this game they can join the Penguins (2008) as the only team since then to win six.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canadiens-Flyers stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Montreal handed the Flyers their first loss of the playoffs with an emphatic 5-0 win in Game 2 on Friday. Tomas Tatar scored twice, including scoring the opening goal 1:02 into the first period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored twice along with a goal from Joel Armia. The Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart late in the second period as the 22-year-old suffered his first career playoff loss.

Montreal’s Game 2 win came without head coach Claude Julien, who was hospitalized with chest pains after Game 1 and is expected to miss the remainder of this series. Assistant Kirk Muller has taken over head coaching duties in Julien’s absence.

None of Philadelphia’s top-five goal scorers from the regular season have scored a goal in the playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Pavelski, Radulov lead Stars’ comeback overtime win in Game 4

By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Alex Radulov‘s overtime goal capped off a dramatic finish as the Stars took Game 4, 5-4, over the Flames. Their First Round series is now tied 2-2.

It looked like Calgary was going to grab a 3-1 series lead as they clung to a 4-3 edge late in the third period. But Dallas forward Joe Pavelski had other ideas, putting home the tying goal with 11.9 seconds left to complete his hat trick.

Pavelski’s hat trick is the first for the Stars in the playoffs since they moved to Dallas.

The Stars’ continued to own possession into overtime, forcing Cam Talbot, who finished with 57 saves, to stand on his head. But the breakthrough finally came 16:05 into the extra period, thanks to some extra space created by a broken stick.

Flames forward Dillon Dube was forded to play the final sequence without a stick. That advantage allowed more time for Dallas to set up in the offensive zone, making it look like a power play. The freed up space afforded the opportunity for a John Klingberg one-timer, which deflected off Radulov in front for the winner.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Tobias Rieder gave Calgary the lead early in the third period with an historic shorthanded goal. He is the first player in NHL history to score his first three playoff goals shorthanded. He also is the seventh player in league history to net three shorthanded goals in one postseason joining Derek Sanderson, Todd Marchant, Wayne Presley, Wayne Gretzky, Bill Barber, and Lorne Henning.

Efforts from Rieder, Talbot and Sam Bennett (two goals) were wasted by the Flames, who failed to hold on to two different leads from late in the second period on.

Game 5 is Tuesday with a start time to be announced.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

flames-stars stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Just one day after Dallas tied the series at one game apiece, Mikael Backlund and T.J. Brodie each scored, and Cam Talbot recorded his second shutout of the playoffs to lift the Flames to a 2-0 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Stars.

The Stars allowed a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game on Friday. Tobias Rieder scored in Game 2 for Calgary, while Mikael Backlund tallied the second shorthanded marker in Game 3, which proved to be the game-winner. Dallas has allowed the same amount of shorthanded goals this series (2) as they have scored on the power play through six playoff games (2).

Matthew Tkachuk did not play in Game 3 after he was injured in Game 2. He left the game after being pancaked between Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak. Anton Khudobin will get the start for Dallas. Ben Bishop is considered “unfit to play.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 2 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

