Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period, and Patrick Brown doubled Vegas’ lead in the second. Olli Maatta scored in the third period for Chicago but Vegas held on and can complete the sweep tonight. It was the first time this postseason that Vegas failed to score four-plus goals. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and made 26 saves on 27 shots.
Fleury, 35, is playing in his 14th straight postseason, the longest active streak in the four major sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL). His win in Game 3 was the 80th playoff win of his career, tying Ken Dryden for sixth-most all-time (next is Billy Smith & Ed Belfour with 88).
If Vegas wins tonight, they will be the first team to advance to the Second Round. They’re the unbeaten team in playoffs (six straight wins). The Golden Knights are just the third different team since 2000 to win each of its first six games to start a postseason. With a win in this game they can join the Penguins (2008) as the only team since then to win six.
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*if necessary