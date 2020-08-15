The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
- Could Alain Vigneault – Kirk Muller become the next great coaching feud? That would be impressive from Muller, who’s doing fill-in duty in the first place.
- Every now and then, we’re getting back-to-back matchups in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Could that help or hinder the Coyotes as they try to make it a series against the Avs?
- It’s not really playoff time without some Tom Wilson controversy, right?
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY
Game 3: Bruins vs. Hurricanes (Series tied 1-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBC; livestream
Even with David Pastrnak banged up (he missed Game 2), there’s been plenty of drama on and off the ice during this series, and it’s early. That’s the plus side of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning team falling to the fourth seed under these unusual circumstances; this powerhouse Bruins team is facing a dangerous upstart squad, and it shows. Expect more twists and turns in Game 3, and beyond.
Game 3: Avalanche vs. Coyotes (COL leads 2-0) – 3 p.m. ET – CNBC; livestream
After being outclassed and colossally outshot in a Game 1 loss, the Coyotes gave the Avalanche a run for their money in Game 2. Unfortunately for Arizona, they still ended up empty-handed, as the Avs won Game 2 by a score of 3-2 on Friday. Will the quick turnaround of a back-to-back serve as an advantage to either team? As heartening as an improved effort was in Game 2, the Coyotes badly need this one.
Game 3: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (Series tied 1-1) – 7:30 p.m ET – NBCSN; livestream
So, the Lightning won some obscure five-overtime marathon. You’d think that such a jarring loss would take some wind out of the sails of the scrappy Blue Jackets, right? Well … not exactly. While the Lightning looked OK on paper, the Blue Jackets won Game 2 by a comfortable-enough margin, and in a tidy 60 minutes to boot. Maybe you should expect the unexpected in Game 3, then. Actually, it’s fair to ask: what should we expect at this point? These two teams keep throwing curveballs, so maybe a knuckleball this time around?
(It doesn’t sound like Steven Stamkos‘ return won’t be that offspeed pitch, at least not as of this writing.)
Game 3: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 2-0) – 8 p.m ET – NBC; livestream
From the third period of Game 1 through the first period of Game 2, the Golden Knights dominated the Blackhawks as many expected. This is hockey, though, and the Blackhawks still boast the remnants of a Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane duo that won three Stanley Cups. They showed serious spirit in pushing Game 2 to OT, but lost. They may need to dig even deeper to win Game 3, and make this a closer series than some anticipated.
SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SCHEDULE
Game 3: Capitals vs. Islanders – 12 p.m. ET – USA
Game 4: Stars vs. Flames – 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks – 6:30 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Flyers vs. Canadiens – 8 p.m ET – NBC
Game 3: Blues vs. Canucks – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
