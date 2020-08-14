The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Thursday’s action.
• Claude Julien was hospitalized with chest pains and will not coach the Canadiens for the remainder of the First Round.
• Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is out for Game 2 and in concussion protocol after taking an Anders Lee hit early in Game 1.
NHL GAMES TODAY
Game 2: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 1-0) – 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN; live look-in stream: It wasn’t until 53 minutes had gone by that the Avalanche finally broke through. Scoreless through more than two and a half periods, Colorado got on the board with Nazem Kadri’s power-play goal and then doubled its lead 10 seconds later when J.T. Compher scored. Mikko Rantanen scored his first goal of this postseason 1:13 later, for a total of three goals in 83 seconds, and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 14 shots he faced for Colorado’s second shutout win this postseason.
Game 2: Canadiens vs. Flyers (PHI leads 1-0) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: The top seed in the East came out strong in the opening period, scoring on a Jakub Voracek power-play goal and holding the Canadiens to just five shots. Shea Weber’s goal late in the second period marked the first time this postseason that any Flyers opponent scored and tied the game. It was short lived, however, as rookie Joel Farabee netted the game-winner 16 seconds later and Philadelphia’s D held Montreal to just six shots.
[Full NHL First Round schedule]
Game 2: Canucks vs. Blues (VAN leads 1-0) – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; live look-in stream: The Canucks beat the defending Stanley Cup champs 5-2 in Game 1 on Wednesday. The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period before Vancouver scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to seal the win. Vancouver lost their first game of the qualifying round versus Minnesota, being shut out in a 3-0 loss. Since then, they have won four straight games, scoring three-plus goals in every game.
Game 2: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: T.J. Oshie scored two power play goals in the second period to put Washington ahead 2-0 before the Islanders scored four unanswered to take Game 1. Anders Lee was heavily involved in the action, laying a big hit on Nicklas Backstrom in the first period. Backstrom did not play in the final two periods and has been ruled out for Game 2. Lee was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play, and then received another two minutes for roughing after being challenged by John Carlson. He then fought Tom Wilson later in the period.
Game 3: Stars vs. Flames (Series tied 1-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: It’s a short turnaround for both teams after their dramatic Friday night finish. Jamie Oleksiak‘s goal with 40 seconds left gave the Stars a 5-4 win to knot their series at one. Both teams have question marks heading into Game 3. Stephen Johns was “unfit to play” after taking part in Game 1, while Matthew Tkachuk left Game 2 early in the third period and did not return.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 3: Bruins vs. Hurricanes (Series tied 1-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 3: Avalanche vs. Coyotes (COL leads 1-0) – 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Game 3: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (Series tied 1-1) – 7:30 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 2-0) – 8 p.m ET – NBC
PHT’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Flyers vs. Canadiens
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Hurricanes
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
Blues vs. Canucks
Stars vs. Flames
First Round predictions
Power Rankings: Best First Round matchups
Conn Smythe Watch: Korpisalo, Aho leading entering First Round
Roundtable: NHL playoff surprises; vulnerable top seeds