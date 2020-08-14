MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 14, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Washington Capitals look to even their First Round series against the New York Islanders on Friday night and rebound from a tough, physical Game 1 loss earlier this week.

The Capitals have yet to hit their stride this postseason and are just 1-2-1 in the return to play. They have yet to score more than two goals in a single game. Game 1 of the series on Wednesday had to be especially frustrating as they jumped out to a two-goal lead only to allow the Islanders to score four consecutive goals over 22 minutes to close out the game.

For the Islanders, they look to continue their great play in the restart and enter Friday’s game having won four of their first five games this postseason. It has been a complete 180 reversal from what we saw from them at the end of the regular season where they had dropped seven games in a row and 11 out of 13 games.

Washington will be getting forward Lars Eller back in the lineup for this game, while center Nicklas Backstrom will be out of the lineup after being injured in the first game of the series.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Friday, August 14, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Canadiens clobber flat Flyers in Game 2, First Round playoff series now tied 1-1

Canadiens Flyers Habs Game 2 series tied 1-1
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re compiling a list of the most one-sided periods from the NHL return, you can’t ignore how thoroughly the Canadiens dominated the Flyers to open Game 2. From there, the Flyers never really took off, and the Canadiens cruised to a dominant 5-0 Game 2 win to tie the series 1-1.

Chalk it up to a “Win it for Claude” attitude as head coach Claude Julien was hospitalized before Game 2, or any number of motivational factors, but this was a lopsided affair.

It took almost the entire first period for the Flyers to merely earn a shot on goal. By then, the Canadiens were already up 2-0, and then opened the second period on a power play following a controversial penalty whistled on Shayne Gostisbehere defending a breaking Max Domi.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Let’s be honest, though: the Flyers might strain something trying to reach for that moment as an excuse. This was almost a baffling affair, and it was far from Carter Hart‘s fault, as the young goalie got the hook for Brian Elliott after the 4-0 goal.

Carey Price needed to make some nice saves to keep the score the way it was, but this was a sound Game 2 win for Montreal. Price generated his seventh career playoff shutout, stopping all 30 shots. While his performance won’t be the main focus, Price helped stop the Flyers on some power-play opportunities that might have made Game 2 more competitive.

Max Domi ranked among the other standout Canadiens, collecting three assists in Game 2. Also, Jesperi Kotkaniemi continues to look more like the beyond-his-years rookie version of himself, rather than the Kotkaniemi who struggled enough to get demoted to the AHL in 2019-20. Both Kotkaniemi and Tomas Tatar enjoyed two-goal performances against the flummoxed Flyers in Game 2.

Flyers might just want to burn the tape from Game 2 beatdown vs. Canadiens

For the Flyers, there are some questions. Is Travis Konecny OK after leaving the contest with an injury? Could some of this boil down to overconfidence for a team that’s been red-hot really since before the pause (they won nine of their last 10 regular season games).

On one hand, there’s likely less heartache when you just experience a dud of a game. On the other hand, it’s important to do some soul-searching after a game like this. Especially since, as usual, the Habs dealt most of their damage at even-strength.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 14, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 630 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canucks beat the defending Stanley Cup champs 5-2 in Game 1 on Wednesday. The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period before Vancouver scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.

Vancouver lost its first game of the qualifying round vs Minnesota, being shut out in a 3-0 loss. Since then, they have won four
straight games, scoring three-plus goals in every game.

After leading the Blues to a Stanley Cup as a rookie last season, Jordan Binnington has struggled to regain that form in this year’s playoffs. He has lost all three of his starts and allowed five goals on 22 shots in Game 1 against Vancouver, his second straight
game allowing five-plus goals. He allowed a soft goal in the third period from Troy Stecher, which head coach Craig Berube said “He probably wants that one back for sure. But it is what it is.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, August 14, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Avalanche take 2-0 series lead, but Coyotes tested Avs in Game 2

By James O'BrienAug 14, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Coyotes almost looked like a different team from the passive group the Avalanche handled in Game 1, but the Avs still won Game 2. Thanks to a late game-winning goal by Andre Burakovsky, the Avalanche beat the Coyotes 3-2 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 series lead.

Top Avs make a difference (but so do Avalanche supporting cast members) vs. Coyotes in Game 2

Sometimes, in close games, it boils down to top players like Nathan MacKinnon simply making plays. In a flash, MacKinnon seized an opportunity for … well, a very MacKinnon-like goal. Even a red-hot goalie like Darcy Kuemper can only do so much on chances like these:

The Desert Dogs wouldn’t just roll over in this one, though.

While Taylor Hall wasn’t credited with an assist, he made a nice pass to help set up a Clayton Keller 1-1 goal. Throughout Game 2, the Avalanche and Coyotes traded hard hits and chances aplenty. In particular, Nikita Zadorov threw some questionable checks, including one that prompted an elbowing penalty when he hit Conor Garland, a hidden gem for the Coyotes.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Again, this was a much better effort from the Coyotes. Arizona generated more shots on goal during the second period (15) of Game 2 than the Coyotes did in all of Game 1 (14). Philipp Grubauer wouldn’t ease into a shutout in this one, but he helped the Avs hold on and hang in there.

Nazem Kadri and other supporting cast members seem poised to continue giving the Avalanche a boost when there were times before when it felt like it was MacKinnon’s line or bust. Kadri set up a very nice Andre Burakovsky game-winner, and that was enough for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche hold quite an edge with this 2-0 series lead, but if the Coyotes can stay focused as the two teams turn around for Game 3 on Saturday, this could end up being a lot more interesting than Game 1 indicated.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien receives stent, heads home

Claude Julien Montreal stent heart
Getty Images
Associated PressAug 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO — Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is returning home to Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery.

Julien was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday.

“Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael’s Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay,” the Canadiens said in a statement Friday. “He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time.”

Since Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it.

Team members wanting to return to the bubble must provide four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests carried out over four days. They will be quarantined for at least that time period, and possibly up to 14 days depending on risk of exposure while outside the bubble.

Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers led the series 1-0 entering Game 2 on Friday.

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule