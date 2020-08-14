Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Washington Capitals look to even their First Round series against the New York Islanders on Friday night and rebound from a tough, physical Game 1 loss earlier this week.
The Capitals have yet to hit their stride this postseason and are just 1-2-1 in the return to play. They have yet to score more than two goals in a single game. Game 1 of the series on Wednesday had to be especially frustrating as they jumped out to a two-goal lead only to allow the Islanders to score four consecutive goals over 22 minutes to close out the game.
For the Islanders, they look to continue their great play in the restart and enter Friday’s game having won four of their first five games this postseason. It has been a complete 180 reversal from what we saw from them at the end of the regular season where they had dropped seven games in a row and 11 out of 13 games.
Washington will be getting forward Lars Eller back in the lineup for this game, while center Nicklas Backstrom will be out of the lineup after being injured in the first game of the series.
WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Friday, August 14, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*if necessary