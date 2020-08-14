Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Dallas Stars bounced back in Game 2 on Thursday night to even their series against the Calgary Flames when Jamie Oleksiak scored the game-winner with less than a minute to play in regulation.
Now, just 24 hours later, the two teams are back in action in Game 3 as each tries to get the upper hand in their First Round matchup. It was an unexpectedly high-scoring game given how much both offenses struggled during the regular season, and how bad Dallas’ offense was in the Round-Robin Phase of the return to play.
The Flames will not have Matthew Tkachuk in this game.
He was initially listed as a game-time decision after missing most of the third period on Thursday night after he was sandwiched between Stars players Oleksiak and Jamie Benn.
The Stars are turning to Anton Khudobin in goal, while the Flames are sticking with Cam Talbot on the second half of the back-to-back.
