Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 13, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Calgary won Game 1 behind a pair of goals from Dillon Dube and a game-winner from Rasmus Andersson. Dube scored twice in the first period to put Calgary up 2-0 before Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored twice in a span of nine seconds to tie things up in the second. Andersson scored the game- winner with just under four minutes to play in the second period.

The Flames have won four of their five playoff games since entering the bubble. Dallas, who ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak, has now lost three of their four playoff games since entering the bubble.

During the regular season, the Stars averaged just 2.58 goals/game. That mark was 26th in the NHL and second-worst of any of the 24 teams to make the playoffs (only Columbus scored fewer of playoff teams). Including their exhibition game, Dallas has scored six goals total in their five games in the bubble.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 13, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In a game that was delayed 15 hours due to the length of Game 1 between Columbus and Tampa Bay, just two overtimes were needed to decide Game 1 in the Canes-Bruins series. Patrice Bergeron scored just over a minute into the second extra period to give Boston its first win this postseason and hand Carolina its first loss of these playoffs.

The game was not without controversy. Early in the second period Carolina challenged an apparent goal scored by Boston’s Charlie Coyle. The Hurricanes argued that an illegal hand pass should have stopped play before the goal was scored. However, the hand pass was negated once Canes goalie Petr Mrazek possessed the puck, so the call after review was a good goal for Boston.

Brind’Amour was fined by the league $25,000 for comments he made regarding the decision. He was also assessed a conditional fine of $25K “in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through Aug. 12, 2021,” according to a league statement.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Thursday, August 13 – 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Smith’s OT goal gives Golden Knights 2-0 series lead over Blackhawks

By Adam GretzAug 13, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights kept rolling on Thursday night with a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks, giving them 2-0 lead in their First Round Western Conference series.

With that win Vegas is now 5-0 this postseason after sweeping the Round Robin phase to take the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Going back to the end of the regular season, and including the playoffs, the Golden Knights have won 16 out of their past 18 games and are looking like one of the most complete teams in the league.

On Thursday, Reilly Smith was the big hero as it was his goal seven minutes into the overtime period to give them their latest win. He found himself completely alone in front of the Chicago net where he buried a pass from Paul Stastny. Smith finished the game with a goal, an assist, and five shots on goal in the win.

You can see Smith’s game-winning goal in the video posted above.

New starting goalie Robin Lehner also improved his record to 7-0 since being acquired by the Golden Knights — from Chicago — at the trade deadline earlier this season.

Early on it looked like Vegas might be able to run away with this one after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, while also carrying the play. But Chicago managed to fight back thanks to a big game from Patrick Kane (three assists, including a highlight reel pass to tie the game late in the second period) and a pair of goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik.

Even with that comeback it still always felt like Vegas was in complete control of the game and dictating the pace of play, especially in the third period and overtime. The Golden Knights finished with a commanding edge in shot attempts and shots on goal, including a 23-7 shots on goal edge from the start of the third period.

Vegas was able to do that even though it did not have one of its top players in Max Pacioretty. He was replaced in the lineup by Tomas Nosek, who scored one of the Golden Knights’ first period goals.

Even though the Blackhawks spent most of the final 27 minutes of the game defending, they did come close to winning it in overtime when Dylan Strome fired a shot off the crossbar. They would not really get another chance after that. Now they are in a position where they have to take four out of the next five games against one of the hottest teams in the league to move on.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Bruins’ Pastrnak will not play in Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

By Adam GretzAug 13, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT
Less than an hour before puck drop, the Boston Bruins announced that star winger David Pastrnak will not be in the lineup (unfit to play) for Game 2 of their First Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak played more than 24 minutes in the Bruins’ double overtime Game 1 win on Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Even if it is a short-term thing this could be a potentially massive loss for the Bruins as he is not only a key part of their dominant top line (alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand), but he is also one of the league’s top offensive players.

He finished the 2019-20 regular season tied with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals (48). His 155 goals since the start of the 2016-17 season are third most in the league during that stretch, trailing only Oveckin (181) and Auston Matthews (158).

In other Game 2 news, the Hurricanes will be getting forward Justin Williams and defenseman Sami Vatanen back in the lineup after both players missed Game 1 of the series on Monday.

Carolina will also be starting James Reimer on the second half of the back-to-back.

Boston is sticking with regular starter Tuukka Rask.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Korpisalo, Wennberg help Blue Jackets even series with Lightning

By Sean LeahyAug 13, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
The Blue Jackets evened their First Round series with the Lightning thanks to goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alexander Wennberg, and another great performance from goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

After their five-overtime defeat Tuesday, the Blue Jackets looked plenty fresh in Game 2. It was Tampa who got on the board first with a Nikita Kucherov goal 5:24 into the game, but that was all the Lightning would get. Korpisalo followed up his 85-save performance with 36 stops Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Murray tied the game seven minutes after Kucherov’s goal, and then Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pierre-Luc Dubois hooked up on a power play goal for a 2-1 Columbus lead.

With Erik Cernak sitting in the box, the Blue Jackets power play wasted no time cashing in. Bjorkstrand was left unattended by the Tampa penalty kill, so when Alexandre Texier cycled the puck to Dubois behind the net, Bjorkstrand was wide open for a one-timer.

The Lightning kept pushing for an equalizer, winning the possession game and dominating the front of the net. But Korpisalo was there every time. A pair of power plays, including one late in the third period, also didn’t amount to anything.

Tampa’s failure while pushing for an equalizer led to the stunning solo effort from Wennberg, who delivered the game-breaker with 8:33 to go after dancing around Kevin Shattenkirk.

“It’s not often it works that great,” Wennberg said of the move. “I’m happy it did this one time.”

Through six games, Korpisalo has a .965 even strength percentage and has now stopped 154 of the last 158 shots he’s faced. There’s no one even close to him in the early Conn Smythe Trophy hunt.

Game 3 is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.