The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC

Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC

*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, Blues 2 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

————

