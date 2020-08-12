MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHLPA’s Fehr buoyed by zero positive tests: ‘So far so good’

Aug 12, 2020
TORONTO  — Zero players testing positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks since NHL teams arrived at their two respective playoff hub cities. And a powerful opening night statement on social and racial justice issues made by the league and its players.

Given the uncertainty professional hockey faced in placing its season on pause in mid-March, NHL Players’ Association chief Don Fehr couldn’t have envisioned a better resumption of play five months later with the first round of the playoffs getting under way.

”At that point you could envision all kinds of things, but you were just sort of mentally spit-balling when you did,” Fehr told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday.

”So far so good. That’s about all we can say,” he added. ”And we keep our fingers crossed and knock on wood, and throw salt over our shoulders and whatever else we can think will help.”

The NHL has made it this far without a hiccup.

Minus fans in the stands in both Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with players holed up in hotel ”bubbles,” and eight of 24 teams already sent packing following a best-of-five preliminary round, the NHL is indeed back in its bid to complete the playoffs and award the Stanley Cup by early October.

And in a season in which the NHL was confronted with racial concerns, which led to Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters’ resignation in November, the league made its position clear upon its return.

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Dumba took the lead by delivering an impassioned speech on racial justice on behalf of players and the league before the opening game in Edmonton on Aug. 1.

”Those comments don’t need me or anybody else to underscore their significance,” Fehr said. ”When the players participate in it, when they make their voices known, when they stand up for equality and non-discrimination, of course you feel proud of them, and you feel satisfied by what they’ve done. You couldn’t feel otherwise.”

In the meantime, the daily round of testing has so far paid off, with the NHL announcing Monday that 7,245 tests conducted over two weeks have returned no positive results for the new coronavirus.

”We designed a system consciously to try and minimize to the greatest extent possible risk of exposure and positive cases, and so far it’s played out that way,” Fehr said, with the caveat that players and staff must continue being responsible.

But it’s far better than what’s happened in Fehr’s former sport, Major League Baseball, which has experienced numerous delays and postponements due to players acting irresponsibly.

”I don’t’ know what the situation is in baseball in any meaningful way, except that they do have more difficult problems if they’re traveling,” said Fehr, who previously served as MLB’s union chief. ”We opted not to do that, at least for now. We’ll see what happens next fall.”

Fehr was referring to next season, tentatively scheduled to begin in December, when teams would likely resume traveling for games. Should everything continue going smoothly, Fehr expects the league and players to have further planning discussions on the 2020-21 season next month.

”We’ll hope we’ll be able to get fans into the stands and life can return to normal sooner rather than later. But that won’t be our call,” Fehr said. ”Ask me after Labor Day is my best answer.”

The primary focus remains on finishing this season, with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly also encouraged by how the past two weeks have unfolded.

”Obviously, the lack of any positive cases is the most encouraging development we could have hoped for,” Daly wrote in an email to the AP.

”It’s a testament to the seriousness with which our players and club staff have approached the situation,” he added. ”We still have a long way to go, and we are the first to acknowledge that. But we couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

The NHL has also backed its players on racial justice issues. ”#We Skate For BLACK LIVES” is printed on a large banner placed in each arena’s end zone, and ”Black Lives Matter” is a fixture on the electronic boards over each section entrance in Toronto.

The league, on Aug. 1, also debuted a four-minute video advocating an end to racism.

”Racism is a societal issue that we are not immune from in hockey,” Daly wrote. ”We all need to do better and do more to eliminate it. And we feel we need to be doing our part to achieve that objective.”

Fehr drew upon memories of the Civil Rights movement he witnessed growing up in the 1960s.

”I remember the pre-Civil Rights Act, and I remember all of the trauma and turmoil that occurred back then,” Fehr said. ”It appears that we’re on the cusp, if I can say it that way, of finishing that process. And I certainly hope that’s true.”

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
Aug 12, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the eighth playoff meeting between these teams. The Islanders have never faced a team more times in the playoffs (have also faced the Rangers eight times). They met in the playoffs in five straight years from 1983-1987, with the Islanders winning four of those five series. New York won their first-ever playoff meeting in the 1983 Division Semifinals and went on to win the Stanley Cup that year.

The Islanders have won five of the previous seven playoff series against Washington. However, they have met in the playoffs just once in the past 25 seasons, with the Capitals, under Barry Trotz, beating the Islanders in seven games in the 2015 First Round.

Trotz led the Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018 but resigned that summer after a contract dispute. He is now in his second season as Islanders head coach, leading them to the playoffs in both seasons.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 12, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
Aug 12, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bergeron’s double OT goal gives Bruins Game 1 win over Hurricanes

Getty Images
Aug 12, 2020
Patrice Bergeron‘s goal 1:13 into double overtime gave the Bruins a 4-3, Game 1 victory over the Hurricanes in their First Round series.

The series opener was delayed 15 hours due to the five-overtime Lightning-Blue Jackets marathon Wednesday night. So, it was another day in the Toronto bubble and another multi-OT game that pushed back the rest of the day’s slate, which featured Capitals-Islanders and Flyers-Canadiens.

“It was strange,” said Bruins forward Brad Marchand said, “but it just kind of goes hand in hand with this whole thing.”

On the road to double overtime the Bruins and Hurricanes put on an entertaining show despite the 11 a.m. ET start. The teams traded chances and goals through 40 minutes with a 21-second span in the second period swinging momentum back and forth.

Charlie Coyle gave the Bruins their first lead of Game 1 in the second period, but it didn’t come without a little controversy. On the goal, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged the play saying it should have been called back due to a hand pass by Nick Ritchie.

After a review, the original call was upheld and the goal stood. The NHL Situation Room explained, “Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek controlled the puck prior to Charlie Coyle’s goal, which nullified the potential hand pass.”

The failed challenge put Carolina shorthanded, but it didn’t matter. Not long into the Bruins’ power play, Brock McGinn intercepted a David Pastrnak pass and then took Tuukka Rask on a trip to Dangleville.

“That call was … I mean to get the penalty … I still can’t figure it out,” Brind’Amour said in his postgame video call with reporters.

He added to that to Luke DeCock of the News and Observer, saying, “This is why the league’s a joke, in my opinion, on these things. That one is a crime scene.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

David Krejci grabbed the lead back for Boston 59 seconds into the third, but Haydn Fleury answered for Carolina nine minutes later. One overtime wasn’t enough, and Bergeron ensured there would be no marathon Wednesday afternoon.

Pastrnak sliced through the Hurricanes in the neutral zone and drew enough attention to allow Bergeron the space to fire home the winner by Mrazek.

“We talked about trying to end this before the fifth overtime,” Bergeron said minutes after ending it himself.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kraken to start season ticket seat selection in late August

Aug 12, 2020
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will allow fans who put down deposits on season tickets to begin selecting their seats later this month.

The Kraken said Tuesday they will begin reaching out to fans beginning Aug. 24 so they can select seats and plans for when the team begins play for the 2021-22 season.

The team has created 40 different seating plans and will be offering more than 9,000 22-game plans. The Kraken say the number of 22-game plans is the most in the NHL. They intend to have 5,000 season ticket plans priced at less than $100 per seat, per game and will have 500 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less.

Season tickets in the lower bowl will range from $140 to $280 per seat, per game for a full season ticket package, while a half season will run $140 to $170 per game, per seat. Upper bowl seats will be $90 to $170 per seat for a full season, and $50 to $125 for a half season.

The Kraken are also offering season tickets for its two specialty clubs inside the arena.

The Kraken stopped accepting season-ticket deposits at 33,000 and have since started a wait list for season tickets.