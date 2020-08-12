MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

First-round back-to-backs favor NHL teams with two top goalies

Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
After a season of splitting goaltending duties to keep them rested for the playoffs, Bruce Cassidy knew several months off had cut into that well-planned advantage for the Boston Bruins.

With the back-to-back in his first-round series against Carolina set for Games 5 and 6 more than a week away, Cassidy figured his staff could ”cross that bridge when we come to it” on how to handle the workload. Then, the five-overtime marathon between Tampa Bay and Columbus on Tuesday pushed Game 1 of Carolina-Boston back to Wednesday and created another back-to-back dilemma.

”We’re going to let the game play out first,” Cassidy said.

Fortunately for the Bruins, they have goalies Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak ready for anything.

Back-to-backs are no longer common in the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs, but the urgency to finish them this year means each first-round series has one set of them scheduled. Advantage goes to the teams that are able to rotate in a No. 1-A netminder rather than tax a starter by playing him two days in a row.

”I think it’s a benefit for any team to have it,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who successfully split his qualifying round back-to-back between Petr Mrazek and James Reimer to complete a sweep of the Rangers. ”You can’t afford to falter too much, and so if one guy’s not sharp or you need to rest a guy, you can’t afford to give away games, so having both guys ready and capable I think is an asset for any team.”

Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon pointed to the Hurricanes’ Mrazek-Reimer move as reason a two-goalie system can work this year. His Golden Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on the strength of Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner and could employ both as the playoffs go on.

McCrimmon couldn’t see this future when he acquired Lehner from Chicago – Vegas’ first-round opponent – at the trade deadline. Now, he’s sure glad he did, with Lehner starting Game 1 for the Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

”It’s a bit of a luxury to have two goaltenders of that caliber, but it was an opportunity that presented itself and we just felt the risks of not moving ahead were greater than we were ready to assume,” McCrimmon said.

”It’s back to back for a goalie, but it’s also three games in four nights for a goalie. … It’s an advantage for the teams that have that type of depth.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar nods his head, even while shaking it when asked if he’ll say whether Philipp Grubauer or Pavel Francouz is starting in net for Game 1 against Arizona. Seeing back-to-backs in the qualifying round prepared the Avalanche’s coaching staff for this possibility.

Craig Berube, coach of the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, is a fan of back-to-backs dating to his playing days. He expects players to look forward to it and has been saying since training camp he expects goalies Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen to each see work in the playoffs.

Goaltenders Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin of the Dallas Stars and Cam Talbot and David Rittich of the Calgary Flames are in the same boat. Dallas could easily flip to Bishop next after Khudobin allowed three goals in a series-opening loss, and the Stars and Flames play their back-to-back in Games 2 and 3 Friday and Saturday.

The New York Islanders have the option of turning at any point to Thomas Greiss, but they chose to play Semyon Varlamov in all four games of the qualifying round, including a back-to-back. Varlamov lost his first back-to-back of the season but bounced back to win Game 4 against Florida.

”I felt pretty confident and comfortable to play back-to-backs,” Varlamov said. ”I’m in good shape, so I can do it, I guess.”

Philadelphia’s Carter Hart feels the same way, even though the coaching staff has preferred to split back-to-backs between the 21-year-old and veteran Brian Elliott.

”We’ve all been there before,” Hart said. ”It’s nothing that we’re not used to. If necessary, we’ll be ready for it.”

Some goalies are ready to shoulder the full load. Montreal’s Carey Price, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, Chicago’s Corey Crawford, Washington’s Braden Holtby and Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom are undisputed starters who could play every game.

Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper very well may become that guy after an injury to Antti Raanta. Kuemper stopped 39 of 40 shots in the second half of the Coyotes’ qualifying round back-to-back and can definitely handle the workload if need be.

”The last year and a half he’s played a lot of games for us,” coach Rick Tocchet said. ”He’s a horse. And in these kind of things, these kind of play-ins into the playoffs, it favors those guys, the goalies that are big and they’re horses and they can play a lot of minutes.”

Kraken to start season ticket seat selection in late August

Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will allow fans who put down deposits on season tickets to begin selecting their seats later this month.

The Kraken said Tuesday they will begin reaching out to fans beginning Aug. 24 so they can select seats and plans for when the team begins play for the 2021-22 season.

The team has created 40 different seating plans and will be offering more than 9,000 22-game plans. The Kraken say the number of 22-game plans is the most in the NHL. They intend to have 5,000 season ticket plans priced at less than $100 per seat, per game and will have 500 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less.

Season tickets in the lower bowl will range from $140 to $280 per seat, per game for a full season ticket package, while a half season will run $140 to $170 per game, per seat. Upper bowl seats will be $90 to $170 per seat for a full season, and $50 to $125 for a half season.

The Kraken are also offering season tickets for its two specialty clubs inside the arena.

The Kraken stopped accepting season-ticket deposits at 33,000 and have since started a wait list for season tickets.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 12, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Penguins fire three assistants following quick playoff exit

Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs.

The team announced on Wednesday it would not renew the contracts of all three assistants. The move came less than a week after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four mostly lifeless games. The contracts for the coaches originally expired at the end of June but were temporarily extended for the playoffs.

General manager Jim Rutherford promised significant changes after Pittsburgh dropped its opening-round postseason series for the second straight year. While head coach Mike Sullivan — who guided the team to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 — will stick around, he will have to move forward with a new staff in place.

“We are in the process of conducting a review of our organization because we have underperformed in the playoffs the last few years,” Rutherford said. “We just thought we needed to change the dynamic of our coaching staff. We have very high standards here in Pittsburgh, and we want to continue competing for Stanley Cups. The message to our fans is that ‘We are not rebuilding, we’re re-tooling.’”

Martin joined the Penguins in 2013 as an assistant under Dan Bylsma following head coaching stints in St. Louis, Ottawa, Montreal and Florida. Martin moved to an advisory position in June 2014 but returned to the bench shortly after Sullivan was hired in December 2015.

Gonchar, who played 20 years in the NHL as a defenseman — a run that included winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009 — became a full-time assistant for Pittsburgh shortly after the franchise won its fifth Stanley Cup in 2017.

Recchi, a three-time Cup winner during his 22-year career, joined Pittsburgh’s organization in 2014. He was promoted to assistant coach when Rick Tocchet left in 2017 and was in charge of a power play that struggled during the season despite having Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 12, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream at 11 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

[Note: Game 1 was rescheduled for Wednesday due to the multiple overtimes in Blue Jackets-Lightning.]

Boston and Carolina will meet in the playoffs for the second straight season. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last year before losing in the SCF to St. Louis.

The Bruins claimed the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team to reach 100 points this season, but they struggled in the Round Robin and lost all three of their games to drop to the East No. 4 seed. Carolina defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers in the Qualifying Round and were the only team to sweep their opponent in the best-of-5 format. They will be the No. 5 seed in the First Round.

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 2-0 in what was the only regular season meeting between these clubs. The final two games of the season series were canceled due to the pause.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 12 – 11 a.m. ET 
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

