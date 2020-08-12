Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Colorado finished the regular season in second place in the Western Conference (92 points). They remained the No. 2 seed after the round robin, when they won their first two games before losing to Vegas in overtime in their final game, which determined the top two seeds in the West. The Coyotes entered the qualifying round as the No. 11 seed after finishing the season with 74 points. They defeated the Predators in four games for their first playoff series win since 2012.
Darcy Kuemper was excellent in the qualifying round against Nashville and made a season-high 49 saves in the series-clinching win. In Arizona’s three wins against Nashville, Kuemper had his top-three save totals of the season. Prior to this year, the 30-year-old had not started a postseason game since 2014 with Minnesota.
Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists in the round robin, scoring a buzzer-beater game-winner in the opening game against St. Louis. Kadri was traded to Colorado from Toronto last summer and scored 19 goals in his first season with the Avs. He was out indefinitely with a lower-body injury when the season paused, but the extended break allowed him to return at full health.
WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 12, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*if necessary